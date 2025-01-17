What is All Will Retire (AWR)

AWR is a community of people bullish on themselves and that are aping their futures 💎🤲 until retirement. Rather than look inwardly to Crypto Twitter/crypto community to drive value to our holders we look outwardly to develop new age retail demographics that aren't inclined to crypto but rather ideals, values, and identity. AWR markets to this demographic to fulfill their emotional needs around their ideals, values, and identity. In other words we don't want to be a coin created off of a meme - we created AWR to be representative of the cultural fascination of the moment. We are the meme. We are the meme of so many rags to riches stories of others - or of those whose lives after better off because they embraced the "AWR lifestyle."

All Will Retire (AWR) Resource Official Website