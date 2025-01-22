Agio Price (AGIO)
The live price of Agio (AGIO) today is 0.01802148 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. AGIO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Agio Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 92.69 USD
- Agio price change within the day is -1.96%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the AGIO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AGIO price information.
During today, the price change of Agio to USD was $ -0.00036165109014168.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Agio to USD was $ +0.0080298758.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Agio to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Agio to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00036165109014168
|-1.96%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0080298758
|+44.56%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Agio: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.12%
-1.96%
+2.58%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AGIO - Exploring ERC-20 Covered Tokens in the Crypto Meta In response to the inherent volatility of the cryptocurrency market, our priority is to instill a sense of security among investors. Enter Agio: we've introduced "covered tokens," ERC20 tokens that offer complete protection from the moment they are exchanged from a standard asset to its cover counterpart. This innovative approach enables users to mitigate potential losses while still capitalizing on the upward trajectory of their investments. Agio operates as a decentralized and trustless platform where individuals can seamlessly swap their assets for covered tokens (Ctokens). These Ctokens mirror the value fluctuations of the underlying assets, yet guarantee 100% coverage against losses at the point of acquisition. This means users can shield themselves against up to 100% of potential losses in the cryptocurrency realm while retaining the potential for gains. Our objective is to revolutionize the way users engage with cryptocurrency markets by offering them the means to hedge against downward price movements. Through depositing their assets on our platform, users gain control over their potential losses. Our transparent fee structure ensures users are fully informed about the costs associated with swapping their assets into covered tokens, empowering them to make informed investment decisions.
