โทเคโนมิกส์ dogwifhat sol (WIF)

โทเคโนมิกส์ dogwifhat sol (WIF)

ค้นพบข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่สำคัญเกี่ยวกับ dogwifhat sol (WIF) รวมถึงการจัดหาโทเค็น โมเดลการแจกจ่าย และข้อมูลตลาดแบบเรียลไทม์
USD

ข้อมูล dogwifhat sol (WIF)

dogwifhat(WIF) is a memecoin on the Solana chain.

เว็บไซต์อย่างเป็นทางการ:
https://dogwifhat.us/
บล็อคเอ็กซ์พลอเรอร์:
https://solscan.io/token/EKpQGSJtjMFqKZ9KQanSqYXRcF8fBopzLHYxdM65zcjm

โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา dogwifhat sol (WIF)

สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ dogwifhat sol (WIF) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

มูลค่าตลาด:
$ 981.86M
$ 981.86M$ 981.86M
อุปทานรวม:
$ 998.84M
$ 998.84M$ 998.84M
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
$ 998.84M
$ 998.84M$ 998.84M
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
$ 981.86M
$ 981.86M$ 981.86M
สูงสุดตลอดกาล:
$ 4.87998
$ 4.87998$ 4.87998
ต่ำสุดตลอดกาล:
$ 0.000023439977993792
$ 0.000023439977993792$ 0.000023439977993792
ราคาปัจจุบัน:
$ 0.983
$ 0.983$ 0.983

โครงสร้างโทเค็นเชิงลึกของ dogwifhat sol (WIF)

เจาะลึกมากขึ้นถึงวิธีการออก จัดสรร และปลดล็อกโทเค็น WIF หัวข้อนี้จะเน้นถึงประเด็นสำคัญของโครงสร้างเศรษฐกิจของโทเค็น: ยูทิลิตี้ แรงจูงใจ และการให้สิทธิ

Overview

Dogwifhat (WIF) is a meme coin operating on the Solana blockchain, launched in November 2023. It is an SPL token with a fixed maximum supply and is primarily used for speculative trading and community engagement, with no underlying utility or protocol incentives.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Type: SPL token on Solana
  • Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 WIF (fixed supply; some sources cite ~998.91 million due to rounding or minor burns)
  • Minting: The entire supply was minted at launch by a single wallet and then distributed to various addresses.
  • Burn Mechanism: No burning or buyback mechanisms are featured or planned.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation CategoryDetails
Public/Private SaleNo tokens were sold in public or private sales; no fundraising via token sales occurred
Team/AdvisorsNo verifiable information on team or advisor allocations; team is anonymous
Community/OtherEntire supply minted to a single wallet, then distributed to various addresses
Top 10 Holders (as of Jan 2024)~21.66% of supply (~216.34M WIF) held by top 10 addresses; largest single holder ~6.81%
  • Note: The lack of transparency on initial distribution means the exact allocation breakdown is not publicly available.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

MechanismDetails
UtilityPurely speculative; no protocol utility, governance, or access rights
IncentivesNo staking, liquidity mining, or rewards for holding or using WIF
Claims/RightsNo claims on capital, profits, voting, or other legal rights
Platform UsageTradable on both centralized (e.g., Binance, Gate.io, MEXC) and decentralized exchanges
  • No staking, liquidity provision, or on-chain incentive mechanisms exist for WIF.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

MechanismDetails
LockingNo vesting, lockups, or scheduled unlocks; all tokens were liquid at launch
UnlockingNot applicable; no vesting or time-based release schedule
  • No vesting contracts or time-locked allocations are present.

Additional Notes

  • Governance: WIF does not confer governance rights.
  • Concentration: As of early 2024, the top 10 holders control over 21% of the supply, with the largest single wallet holding nearly 7%.
  • Team: The team is anonymous, and there is no public information about their token holdings or compensation.
  • Transparency: There is no whitepaper, and all information is sourced from the official website and public blockchain data.

Summary Table

AspectDetails
IssuanceFixed supply, all minted at launch
AllocationNo public/private sale; distribution details unclear; top holders control ~21%
Usage/IncentivesNo utility, staking, or rewards; purely speculative
Locking/UnlockingNo vesting or lockups; all tokens liquid from launch
Team/Advisor TokensNo public info; team is anonymous

Dogwifhat (WIF) exemplifies the meme coin model: a fixed-supply, community-driven token with no protocol utility, incentives, or vesting, and a highly concentrated initial distribution. Its value is driven by market speculation and community engagement rather than underlying economic mechanisms or utility.

โทเคโนมิกส์ dogwifhat sol (WIF): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน

การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ dogwifhat sol (WIF) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ

ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:

อุปทานรวม:

จำนวนโทเค็นWIF สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง

อุปทานหมุนเวียน:

จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน

อุปทานสูงสุด:

ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น WIF ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด

FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):

คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่

อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:

สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว

เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?

อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น

อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว

การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง

FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป

ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ WIF แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น WIFกัน!

วิธีการซื้อ WIF

สนใจเพิ่ม dogwifhat sol (WIF) ลงในพอร์ตโฟลิโอของคุณหรือไม่? MEXC รองรับวิธีการต่างๆ ในการซื้อ WIF รวมถึงบัตรเครดิต การโอนเงินผ่านธนาคาร และการเทรดเพียร์ทูเพียร์ ไม่ว่าคุณจะเป็นมือใหม่หรือมืออาชีพ MEXC ก็ทำให้การซื้อสกุลเงินดิจิทัลเป็นเรื่องง่ายและปลอดภัย

ประวัติราคา dogwifhat sol (WIF)

การวิเคราะห์ประวัติราคา WIF ช่วยให้ผู้ใช้เข้าใจถึงการเคลื่อนไหวของตลาดในอดีต ระดับแนวรับ/แนวต้านที่สำคัญ และรูปแบบความผันผวน ไม่ว่าคุณจะติดตามจุดสูงสุดตลอดกาลหรือระบุแนวโน้ม ข้อมูลในอดีตถือเป็นส่วนสำคัญของการคาดการณ์ราคาและการวิเคราะห์ทางเทคนิค

การคาดการณ์ราคา WIF

อยากรู้ว่า WIF จะมุ่งหน้าไปทางไหนใช่ไหม? หน้าการคาดการณ์ราคา WIF ของเราผสมผสานอารมณ์ตลาด แนวโน้มในอดีต และตัวบ่งชี้ทางเทคนิคเพื่อให้มุมมองเชิงคาดการณ์

ทำไมคุณถึงควรเลือก MEXC?

MEXC เป็นหนึ่งในศูนย์แลกเปลี่ยนสกุลเงินดิจิทัลชั้นนำของโลก ที่ได้รับความไว้วางใจจากผู้ใช้หลายล้านคนทั่วโลก ไม่ว่าคุณจะเป็นมือใหม่หรือมืออาชีพ MEXC เป็นทางลัดสู่คริปโตที่ง่ายที่สุดสำหรับคุณ

คู่เทรดมากกว่า 4,000 คู่ในตลาดสปอตและฟิวเจอร์ส
ลิสต์โทเค็นเร็วที่สุดใน CEXs
สภาพคล่องอันดับ 1 ทั่วทั้งอุตสาหกรรม
ค่าธรรมเนียมต่ำสุด พร้อมบริการลูกค้าตลอด 24 ชั่วโมงทุกวัน
การสำรองโทเค็นโปร่งใส 100% สำหรับเงินทุนของผู้ใช้
อุปสรรคการเข้าต่ำมาก: ซื้อคริปโตด้วย 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
ซื้อคริปโตด้วย 1 USDT: วิธีที่ง่ายที่สุดของคุณสำหรับคริปโต!

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ

ข้อมูลโทเคโนมิกส์บนหน้านี้มาจากแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง โปรดดำเนินการวิจัยให้ละเอียดถี่ถ้วนก่อนการลงทุน