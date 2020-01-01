โทเคโนมิกส์ OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP)
ข้อมูล OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP)
the official Trump memecoin
โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP)
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โครงสร้างโทเค็นเชิงลึกของ OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP)
เจาะลึกมากขึ้นถึงวิธีการออก จัดสรร และปลดล็อกโทเค็น TRUMP หัวข้อนี้จะเน้นถึงประเด็นสำคัญของโครงสร้างเศรษฐกิจของโทเค็น: ยูทิลิตี้ แรงจูงใจ และการให้สิทธิ
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 TRUMP tokens.
- Initial Mint: Tokens were minted at launch and are being distributed according to a pre-defined vesting and allocation schedule.
- Bridging: TRUMP exists natively on Solana and is also bridged to Ethereum (ERC-20), Base, and BNB Smart Chain. Bridging uses a lock/mint and burn/unlock mechanism, where tokens are locked on the origin chain and minted on the destination chain, and vice versa for redemptions.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Group
|% of Total
|Unlocking Details
|Liquidity
|10%
|100M TRUMP, available at launch
|Public Distribution
|10%
|100M TRUMP, available at launch
|Creators & CIC Digital, 1
|36%
|360M TRUMP, 10% unlock after 3-month cliff, remainder vests daily over 2 years
|Creators & CIC Digital, 2
|18%
|180M TRUMP, 25% unlock after 6-month cliff, remainder vests daily over 2 years
|Creators & CIC Digital, 3
|18%
|180M TRUMP, 25% unlock after 12-month cliff, remainder vests daily over 2 years
|Creators & CIC Digital, 4
|4%
|40M TRUMP, 10% unlock after 3-month cliff, remainder vests daily over 2 years
|Creators & CIC Digital, 5
|2%
|20M TRUMP, 25% unlock after 6-month cliff, remainder vests daily over 2 years
|Creators & CIC Digital, 6
|2%
|20M TRUMP, 25% unlock after 12-month cliff, remainder vests daily over 2 years
- Note: CIC Digital LLC (an affiliate of The Trump Organization) and Fight Fight Fight LLC collectively own 80% of the supply, subject to the above vesting schedules.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: TRUMP is a meme token intended as a digital collectible and expression of support for the ideals associated with Donald J. Trump. It is not designed as an investment, security, or to provide any financial return.
- Utility: The token is primarily used for trading and holding. There are no staking, yield, or liquidity provision mechanisms. No dividends, interest, or other forms of compensation are distributed to holders.
- Community Engagement: Special events, such as dinners with President Trump, are occasionally offered to top holders as a form of community incentive, but these are not ongoing or protocol-based rewards.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Vesting: The majority of tokens allocated to creators and affiliated entities are subject to time-based cliffs and linear daily vesting over two years.
- Cliffs: Depending on the allocation group, cliffs range from 3 to 12 months, after which a portion (10% or 25%) is unlocked, with the remainder released daily.
- Lockup Extensions: The team has extended some lockups, with tokens from the initial cliff and subsequent three months of daily unlocks remaining locked for an additional 90 days.
5. Unlocking Time
|Allocation Group
|Cliff Period
|Initial Unlock
|Vesting Period
|Daily Linear Unlocks
|Vesting End Date
|Creators & CIC Digital, 1
|3 months
|10%
|2 years
|Yes
|2028-01-16
|Creators & CIC Digital, 2
|6 months
|25%
|2 years
|Yes
|2028-01-16
|Creators & CIC Digital, 3
|12 months
|25%
|2 years
|Yes
|2028-01-16
|Creators & CIC Digital, 4
|3 months
|10%
|2 years
|Yes
|2028-01-16
|Creators & CIC Digital, 5
|6 months
|25%
|2 years
|Yes
|2028-01-16
|Creators & CIC Digital, 6
|12 months
|25%
|2 years
|Yes
|2028-01-16
- Unlocking is performed daily and is linear after the cliff period.
- Recent lockup extensions have delayed some initial unlocks by an additional 90 days.
6. Additional Notes
- No Staking or Yield: There are no mechanisms for earning additional tokens or rewards by holding or staking TRUMP.
- No Platform Utility: TRUMP does not provide access to any platform features or governance.
- Airdrops: Occasional airdrops have been conducted for purchasers of official Trump merchandise.
Summary:
OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) is a meme token with a fixed supply and a detailed, time-locked allocation schedule. The vast majority of tokens are subject to multi-year vesting with daily linear unlocks after initial cliff periods. The token is designed for community engagement and digital collectibility, with no built-in financial incentives, staking, or governance features. Unlocking and vesting are strictly enforced, with recent extensions to some lockups for added supply discipline.
โทเคโนมิกส์ OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นTRUMP สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น TRUMP ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ TRUMP แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น TRUMPกัน!
ประวัติราคา OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP)
การวิเคราะห์ประวัติราคา TRUMP ช่วยให้ผู้ใช้เข้าใจถึงการเคลื่อนไหวของตลาดในอดีต ระดับแนวรับ/แนวต้านที่สำคัญ และรูปแบบความผันผวน ไม่ว่าคุณจะติดตามจุดสูงสุดตลอดกาลหรือระบุแนวโน้ม ข้อมูลในอดีตถือเป็นส่วนสำคัญของการคาดการณ์ราคาและการวิเคราะห์ทางเทคนิค
การคาดการณ์ราคา TRUMP
อยากรู้ว่า TRUMP จะมุ่งหน้าไปทางไหนใช่ไหม? หน้าการคาดการณ์ราคา TRUMP ของเราผสมผสานอารมณ์ตลาด แนวโน้มในอดีต และตัวบ่งชี้ทางเทคนิคเพื่อให้มุมมองเชิงคาดการณ์
