the official Trump memecoin

https://gettrumpmemes.com/
https://solscan.io/token/6p6xgHyF7AeE6TZkSmFsko444wqoP15icUSqi2jfGiPN

สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

มูลค่าตลาด:
$ 1.90B

อุปทานรวม:
$ 1000.00M

อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
$ 200.00M

FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
$ 9.50B

สูงสุดตลอดกาล:
$ 78

ต่ำสุดตลอดกาล:
$ 1.208445100143142

ราคาปัจจุบัน:
$ 9.497


โครงสร้างโทเค็นเชิงลึกของ OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP)

เจาะลึกมากขึ้นถึงวิธีการออก จัดสรร และปลดล็อกโทเค็น TRUMP หัวข้อนี้จะเน้นถึงประเด็นสำคัญของโครงสร้างเศรษฐกิจของโทเค็น: ยูทิลิตี้ แรงจูงใจ และการให้สิทธิ

1. Issuance Mechanism

  • Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 TRUMP tokens.
  • Initial Mint: Tokens were minted at launch and are being distributed according to a pre-defined vesting and allocation schedule.
  • Bridging: TRUMP exists natively on Solana and is also bridged to Ethereum (ERC-20), Base, and BNB Smart Chain. Bridging uses a lock/mint and burn/unlock mechanism, where tokens are locked on the origin chain and minted on the destination chain, and vice versa for redemptions.

2. Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Group% of TotalUnlocking Details
Liquidity10%100M TRUMP, available at launch
Public Distribution10%100M TRUMP, available at launch
Creators & CIC Digital, 136%360M TRUMP, 10% unlock after 3-month cliff, remainder vests daily over 2 years
Creators & CIC Digital, 218%180M TRUMP, 25% unlock after 6-month cliff, remainder vests daily over 2 years
Creators & CIC Digital, 318%180M TRUMP, 25% unlock after 12-month cliff, remainder vests daily over 2 years
Creators & CIC Digital, 44%40M TRUMP, 10% unlock after 3-month cliff, remainder vests daily over 2 years
Creators & CIC Digital, 52%20M TRUMP, 25% unlock after 6-month cliff, remainder vests daily over 2 years
Creators & CIC Digital, 62%20M TRUMP, 25% unlock after 12-month cliff, remainder vests daily over 2 years
  • Note: CIC Digital LLC (an affiliate of The Trump Organization) and Fight Fight Fight LLC collectively own 80% of the supply, subject to the above vesting schedules.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Primary Use: TRUMP is a meme token intended as a digital collectible and expression of support for the ideals associated with Donald J. Trump. It is not designed as an investment, security, or to provide any financial return.
  • Utility: The token is primarily used for trading and holding. There are no staking, yield, or liquidity provision mechanisms. No dividends, interest, or other forms of compensation are distributed to holders.
  • Community Engagement: Special events, such as dinners with President Trump, are occasionally offered to top holders as a form of community incentive, but these are not ongoing or protocol-based rewards.

4. Locking Mechanism

  • Vesting: The majority of tokens allocated to creators and affiliated entities are subject to time-based cliffs and linear daily vesting over two years.
  • Cliffs: Depending on the allocation group, cliffs range from 3 to 12 months, after which a portion (10% or 25%) is unlocked, with the remainder released daily.
  • Lockup Extensions: The team has extended some lockups, with tokens from the initial cliff and subsequent three months of daily unlocks remaining locked for an additional 90 days.

5. Unlocking Time

Allocation GroupCliff PeriodInitial UnlockVesting PeriodDaily Linear UnlocksVesting End Date
Creators & CIC Digital, 13 months10%2 yearsYes2028-01-16
Creators & CIC Digital, 26 months25%2 yearsYes2028-01-16
Creators & CIC Digital, 312 months25%2 yearsYes2028-01-16
Creators & CIC Digital, 43 months10%2 yearsYes2028-01-16
Creators & CIC Digital, 56 months25%2 yearsYes2028-01-16
Creators & CIC Digital, 612 months25%2 yearsYes2028-01-16
  • Unlocking is performed daily and is linear after the cliff period.
  • Recent lockup extensions have delayed some initial unlocks by an additional 90 days.

6. Additional Notes

  • No Staking or Yield: There are no mechanisms for earning additional tokens or rewards by holding or staking TRUMP.
  • No Platform Utility: TRUMP does not provide access to any platform features or governance.
  • Airdrops: Occasional airdrops have been conducted for purchasers of official Trump merchandise.

Summary:
OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) is a meme token with a fixed supply and a detailed, time-locked allocation schedule. The vast majority of tokens are subject to multi-year vesting with daily linear unlocks after initial cliff periods. The token is designed for community engagement and digital collectibility, with no built-in financial incentives, staking, or governance features. Unlocking and vesting are strictly enforced, with recent extensions to some lockups for added supply discipline.

โทเคโนมิกส์ OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน

การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ

ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:

อุปทานรวม:

จำนวนโทเค็นTRUMP สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง

อุปทานหมุนเวียน:

จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน

อุปทานสูงสุด:

ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น TRUMP ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด

FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):

คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่

อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:

สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว

เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?

อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น

อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว

การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง

FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป

ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ TRUMP แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น TRUMPกัน!

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ

ข้อมูลโทเคโนมิกส์บนหน้านี้มาจากแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง โปรดดำเนินการวิจัยให้ละเอียดถี่ถ้วนก่อนการลงทุน