ค้นพบข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่สำคัญเกี่ยวกับ Turbo (TURBO) รวมถึงการจัดหาโทเค็น โมเดลการแจกจ่าย และข้อมูลตลาดแบบเรียลไทม์
ข้อมูล Turbo (TURBO)

Turbo Token (TURBO) is a revolutionary meme coin featuring a futuristic toad mascot.

เว็บไซต์อย่างเป็นทางการ:
https://turbotoken.io/
บล็อคเอ็กซ์พลอเรอร์:
https://etherscan.io/token/0xa35923162c49cf95e6bf26623385eb431ad920d3

โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา Turbo (TURBO)

สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ Turbo (TURBO) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

มูลค่าตลาด:
อุปทานรวม:
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
สูงสุดตลอดกาล:
ต่ำสุดตลอดกาล:
ราคาปัจจุบัน:
โครงสร้างโทเค็นเชิงลึกของ Turbo (TURBO)

เจาะลึกมากขึ้นถึงวิธีการออก จัดสรร และปลดล็อกโทเค็น TURBO หัวข้อนี้จะเน้นถึงประเด็นสำคัญของโครงสร้างเศรษฐกิจของโทเค็น: ยูทิลิตี้ แรงจูงใจ และการให้สิทธิ

Turbo ($TURBO) is a memecoin on the Ethereum blockchain, designed to be fully decentralized, community-driven, and simple in its tokenomics. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, and mechanisms related to locking and unlocking.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Fixed Supply: Turbo has a total supply of 69 billion tokens.
  • No Ongoing Issuance: All tokens were minted at launch; there is no inflation or further issuance. The contract ownership has been renounced, ensuring no party can mint additional tokens.
  • Initial Distribution: The tokens were distributed as follows:
    • Crowdfunded: 60 billion tokens
    • Founder Allocation: 9 billion tokens
  • All Tokens in Circulation: There are no tokens held in reserve or subject to future unlocks.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation CategoryAmount (Billion)Percentage of Total SupplyNotes
Crowdfunded6087%Distributed to community
Founder Allocation913%Allocated to founder
Total69100%All tokens in circulation
  • No Team, Treasury, or Reserve: There are no allocations for team, treasury, or ecosystem funds. The project is entirely community-driven.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Decentralized and Permissionless: Anyone can use, trade, or integrate Turbo into platforms or applications without central approval.
  • No Transaction Taxes: Turbo imposes no taxes or fees on transactions, ensuring frictionless peer-to-peer trading.
  • No Staking, Yield, or Rewards: There are no built-in staking, yield farming, or incentive programs. Turbo does not generate profit, nor does it maintain a treasury.
  • Community-Driven Utility: The token’s value and use cases are determined organically by the community, including integration into third-party platforms, meme culture, and community events.
  • No Governance Mechanism: Turbo operates without formal governance; all decisions and developments are community-led.

Locking Mechanism

  • No Locking or Vesting: All tokens were made available at launch. There are no vesting schedules, lockups, or delayed unlocks for any allocation.
  • Renounced Contract Ownership: The smart contract is immutable, and no party can introduce new locking or vesting mechanisms.

Unlocking Time

  • Immediate Unlock: All tokens were unlocked and distributed at launch. There are no future unlock events.

Summary Table

MechanismDetails
IssuanceFixed supply, all tokens minted at launch, no further issuance
Allocation87% crowdfunded, 13% founder, 0% team/treasury, all in circulation
Usage/IncentivesNo taxes, no staking/yield, fully community-driven, no profit/treasury
LockingNone; all tokens unlocked and distributed at launch
UnlockingImmediate; no future unlocks or vesting

Additional Notes

  • Decentralization: Turbo’s contract ownership is renounced, ensuring no central authority or unilateral changes.
  • Legal and Regulatory: Users are responsible for compliance with local laws and regulations.
  • No Guarantees: There are no guarantees of profit, future value, or ongoing development; participation is at users’ own risk.

In summary: Turbo’s tokenomics are intentionally simple and transparent, with all tokens distributed at launch, no ongoing issuance, no vesting or locking, and no built-in incentives beyond community-driven use and adoption. This structure is designed to empower the community and ensure true decentralization.

โทเคโนมิกส์ Turbo (TURBO): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน

การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ Turbo (TURBO) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ

ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:

อุปทานรวม:

จำนวนโทเค็นTURBO สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง

อุปทานหมุนเวียน:

จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน

อุปทานสูงสุด:

ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น TURBO ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด

FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):

คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่

อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:

สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว

เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?

อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น

อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว

การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง

FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป

ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ TURBO แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น TURBOกัน!

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ

ข้อมูลโทเคโนมิกส์บนหน้านี้มาจากแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง โปรดดำเนินการวิจัยให้ละเอียดถี่ถ้วนก่อนการลงทุน