โทเคโนมิกส์ Turbo (TURBO)
ข้อมูล Turbo (TURBO)
Turbo Token (TURBO) is a revolutionary meme coin featuring a futuristic toad mascot.
โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา Turbo (TURBO)
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ Turbo (TURBO) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โครงสร้างโทเค็นเชิงลึกของ Turbo (TURBO)
เจาะลึกมากขึ้นถึงวิธีการออก จัดสรร และปลดล็อกโทเค็น TURBO หัวข้อนี้จะเน้นถึงประเด็นสำคัญของโครงสร้างเศรษฐกิจของโทเค็น: ยูทิลิตี้ แรงจูงใจ และการให้สิทธิ
Turbo ($TURBO) is a memecoin on the Ethereum blockchain, designed to be fully decentralized, community-driven, and simple in its tokenomics. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, and mechanisms related to locking and unlocking.
Issuance Mechanism
- Fixed Supply: Turbo has a total supply of 69 billion tokens.
- No Ongoing Issuance: All tokens were minted at launch; there is no inflation or further issuance. The contract ownership has been renounced, ensuring no party can mint additional tokens.
- Initial Distribution: The tokens were distributed as follows:
- Crowdfunded: 60 billion tokens
- Founder Allocation: 9 billion tokens
- All Tokens in Circulation: There are no tokens held in reserve or subject to future unlocks.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Amount (Billion)
|Percentage of Total Supply
|Notes
|Crowdfunded
|60
|87%
|Distributed to community
|Founder Allocation
|9
|13%
|Allocated to founder
|Total
|69
|100%
|All tokens in circulation
- No Team, Treasury, or Reserve: There are no allocations for team, treasury, or ecosystem funds. The project is entirely community-driven.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Decentralized and Permissionless: Anyone can use, trade, or integrate Turbo into platforms or applications without central approval.
- No Transaction Taxes: Turbo imposes no taxes or fees on transactions, ensuring frictionless peer-to-peer trading.
- No Staking, Yield, or Rewards: There are no built-in staking, yield farming, or incentive programs. Turbo does not generate profit, nor does it maintain a treasury.
- Community-Driven Utility: The token’s value and use cases are determined organically by the community, including integration into third-party platforms, meme culture, and community events.
- No Governance Mechanism: Turbo operates without formal governance; all decisions and developments are community-led.
Locking Mechanism
- No Locking or Vesting: All tokens were made available at launch. There are no vesting schedules, lockups, or delayed unlocks for any allocation.
- Renounced Contract Ownership: The smart contract is immutable, and no party can introduce new locking or vesting mechanisms.
Unlocking Time
- Immediate Unlock: All tokens were unlocked and distributed at launch. There are no future unlock events.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply, all tokens minted at launch, no further issuance
|Allocation
|87% crowdfunded, 13% founder, 0% team/treasury, all in circulation
|Usage/Incentives
|No taxes, no staking/yield, fully community-driven, no profit/treasury
|Locking
|None; all tokens unlocked and distributed at launch
|Unlocking
|Immediate; no future unlocks or vesting
Additional Notes
- Decentralization: Turbo’s contract ownership is renounced, ensuring no central authority or unilateral changes.
- Legal and Regulatory: Users are responsible for compliance with local laws and regulations.
- No Guarantees: There are no guarantees of profit, future value, or ongoing development; participation is at users’ own risk.
In summary: Turbo’s tokenomics are intentionally simple and transparent, with all tokens distributed at launch, no ongoing issuance, no vesting or locking, and no built-in incentives beyond community-driven use and adoption. This structure is designed to empower the community and ensure true decentralization.
โทเคโนมิกส์ Turbo (TURBO): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ Turbo (TURBO) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นTURBO สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น TURBO ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ TURBO แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น TURBOกัน!
วิธีการซื้อ TURBO
สนใจเพิ่ม Turbo (TURBO) ลงในพอร์ตโฟลิโอของคุณหรือไม่? MEXC รองรับวิธีการต่างๆ ในการซื้อ TURBO รวมถึงบัตรเครดิต การโอนเงินผ่านธนาคาร และการเทรดเพียร์ทูเพียร์ ไม่ว่าคุณจะเป็นมือใหม่หรือมืออาชีพ MEXC ก็ทำให้การซื้อสกุลเงินดิจิทัลเป็นเรื่องง่ายและปลอดภัย
ประวัติราคา Turbo (TURBO)
การวิเคราะห์ประวัติราคา TURBO ช่วยให้ผู้ใช้เข้าใจถึงการเคลื่อนไหวของตลาดในอดีต ระดับแนวรับ/แนวต้านที่สำคัญ และรูปแบบความผันผวน ไม่ว่าคุณจะติดตามจุดสูงสุดตลอดกาลหรือระบุแนวโน้ม ข้อมูลในอดีตถือเป็นส่วนสำคัญของการคาดการณ์ราคาและการวิเคราะห์ทางเทคนิค
การคาดการณ์ราคา TURBO
อยากรู้ว่า TURBO จะมุ่งหน้าไปทางไหนใช่ไหม? หน้าการคาดการณ์ราคา TURBO ของเราผสมผสานอารมณ์ตลาด แนวโน้มในอดีต และตัวบ่งชี้ทางเทคนิคเพื่อให้มุมมองเชิงคาดการณ์
ทำไมคุณถึงควรเลือก MEXC?
MEXC เป็นหนึ่งในศูนย์แลกเปลี่ยนสกุลเงินดิจิทัลชั้นนำของโลก ที่ได้รับความไว้วางใจจากผู้ใช้หลายล้านคนทั่วโลก ไม่ว่าคุณจะเป็นมือใหม่หรือมืออาชีพ MEXC เป็นทางลัดสู่คริปโตที่ง่ายที่สุดสำหรับคุณ
ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ
ข้อมูลโทเคโนมิกส์บนหน้านี้มาจากแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง โปรดดำเนินการวิจัยให้ละเอียดถี่ถ้วนก่อนการลงทุน
ซื้อ Turbo (TURBO)
จำนวน
1 TURBO = 0.004768 USD