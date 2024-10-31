โทเคโนมิกส์ TIA (TIA)
ข้อมูล TIA (TIA)
Celestia is a modular blockchain network whose goal is to build a scalable data availability layer, enabling the next generation of scalable blockchain architectures - modular blockchains.
โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา TIA (TIA)
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ TIA (TIA) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โครงสร้างโทเค็นเชิงลึกของ TIA (TIA)
เจาะลึกมากขึ้นถึงวิธีการออก จัดสรร และปลดล็อกโทเค็น TIA หัวข้อนี้จะเน้นถึงประเด็นสำคัญของโครงสร้างเศรษฐกิจของโทเค็น: ยูทิลิตี้ แรงจูงใจ และการให้สิทธิ
Celestia’s token economics are designed to support its modular data availability network, incentivize network participants, and ensure long-term sustainability. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with a detailed table for clarity.
Issuance Mechanism
- Token Name: TIA
- Initial Supply: 1,000,000,000 TIA at mainnet launch (Oct. 31, 2023)
- Inflation:
- Starts at 8% annual inflation for the first year.
- Decreases by 10% each year until stabilizing at 1.5% annual inflation from Oct. 31, 2039, onward.
- 98% of new tokens go to validators as block rewards; 2% to the Community Pool for ecosystem initiatives.
Allocation Mechanism
|Category
|Description
|% of Genesis Supply
|Public Allocation
|Genesis Drop & Incentivized Testnet (7.41%), Future Initiatives (12.59%)
|20.00%
|R&D & Ecosystem
|Foundation & core devs for protocol maintenance, development, and ecosystem initiatives
|26.79%
|Early Backers: Series A&B
|Early supporters of Celestia
|19.67%
|Early Backers: Seed
|Early supporters of Celestia
|15.90%
|Initial Core Contributors
|Celestia Labs team members and first core contributors
|17.64%
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Network Transaction Fees: All data availability transactions (“PayforBlobs”) require TIA for fees, which are composed of a flat and a variable component based on data size.
- Staking: TIA holders can stake tokens to secure the network and earn inflationary rewards.
- Governance: TIA stakers can propose and vote on on-chain governance proposals (Celestia Improvement Proposals, CIPs) that affect network parameters and Community Pool spending.
- Community Pool: Receives 2% of block rewards, funding ecosystem initiatives via governance.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- Staking: All tokens, whether locked or unlocked, can be staked. Staking rewards are unlocked upon receipt and immediately liquid.
- Unlock Schedules: Each allocation category has a specific vesting and unlocking schedule, summarized below.
Unlocking Table
|Allocation Category
|Unlocking Schedule
|Unlock Start Date
|Unlock Method
|Amount (TIA)
|Unlock Periods
|Public Allocation
|Fully unlocked at launch
|2023-10-31
|Instant
|200,000,000
|1
|R&D & Ecosystem
|25% unlocked at launch; 75% unlocks daily from year 1 to year 4
|2023-10-31
|Instant/Daily
|67M/201M
|1/1095
|Early Backers: Seed
|33% unlocked at year 1; 67% unlocks daily from year 1 to year 2
|2024-10-31
|Instant/Daily
|52.47M/106.53M
|1/365
|Early Backers: Series A&B
|33% unlocked at year 1; 67% unlocks daily from year 1 to year 2
|2024-10-31
|Instant/Daily
|65.01M/131.99M
|1/365
|Initial Core Contributors
|33% unlocked at year 1; 67% unlocks daily from year 1 to year 3
|2024-10-31
|Instant/Daily
|58.08M/117.92M
|1/730
- Cliff Unlock Event: On Oct. 31, 2024, a major unlock (“cliff”) occurs, releasing 33% of allocations for Early Backers and Core Contributors, significantly increasing circulating supply.
- Continuous Vesting: Remaining tokens for these groups unlock linearly (daily) over the subsequent 1–3 years, depending on the category.
- R&D & Ecosystem: 25% unlocked at launch, 75% unlocks daily over three years starting from the first anniversary.
Implications and Analysis
- Supply Dynamics: The initial cliff unlock introduces a large supply shock, followed by predictable, steady monthly unlocks, which can impact market liquidity and price.
- Incentive Alignment: The inflationary rewards and vesting schedules are designed to incentivize long-term participation and network security.
- Governance and Flexibility: TIA holders have significant influence over network parameters and ecosystem funding, supporting decentralized governance.
References
- For detailed unlock schedules and governance, see the Celestia documentation.
- For the inflation schedule, refer to ADR019.
Celestia’s token economics reflect a careful balance between rewarding early contributors, supporting ongoing development, and fostering a robust, decentralized ecosystem. The combination of inflationary rewards, structured unlocks, and active governance mechanisms aims to ensure both security and adaptability as the network evolves.
โทเคโนมิกส์ TIA (TIA): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ TIA (TIA) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นTIA สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น TIA ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ TIA แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น TIAกัน!
วิธีการซื้อ TIA
สนใจเพิ่ม TIA (TIA) ลงในพอร์ตโฟลิโอของคุณหรือไม่? MEXC รองรับวิธีการต่างๆ ในการซื้อ TIA รวมถึงบัตรเครดิต การโอนเงินผ่านธนาคาร และการเทรดเพียร์ทูเพียร์ ไม่ว่าคุณจะเป็นมือใหม่หรือมืออาชีพ MEXC ก็ทำให้การซื้อสกุลเงินดิจิทัลเป็นเรื่องง่ายและปลอดภัย
ประวัติราคา TIA (TIA)
การวิเคราะห์ประวัติราคา TIA ช่วยให้ผู้ใช้เข้าใจถึงการเคลื่อนไหวของตลาดในอดีต ระดับแนวรับ/แนวต้านที่สำคัญ และรูปแบบความผันผวน ไม่ว่าคุณจะติดตามจุดสูงสุดตลอดกาลหรือระบุแนวโน้ม ข้อมูลในอดีตถือเป็นส่วนสำคัญของการคาดการณ์ราคาและการวิเคราะห์ทางเทคนิค
การคาดการณ์ราคา TIA
อยากรู้ว่า TIA จะมุ่งหน้าไปทางไหนใช่ไหม? หน้าการคาดการณ์ราคา TIA ของเราผสมผสานอารมณ์ตลาด แนวโน้มในอดีต และตัวบ่งชี้ทางเทคนิคเพื่อให้มุมมองเชิงคาดการณ์
ทำไมคุณถึงควรเลือก MEXC?
MEXC เป็นหนึ่งในศูนย์แลกเปลี่ยนสกุลเงินดิจิทัลชั้นนำของโลก ที่ได้รับความไว้วางใจจากผู้ใช้หลายล้านคนทั่วโลก ไม่ว่าคุณจะเป็นมือใหม่หรือมืออาชีพ MEXC เป็นทางลัดสู่คริปโตที่ง่ายที่สุดสำหรับคุณ
ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ
ข้อมูลโทเคโนมิกส์บนหน้านี้มาจากแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง โปรดดำเนินการวิจัยให้ละเอียดถี่ถ้วนก่อนการลงทุน