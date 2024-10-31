โทเคโนมิกส์ TIA (TIA)

โทเคโนมิกส์ TIA (TIA)

ค้นพบข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่สำคัญเกี่ยวกับ TIA (TIA) รวมถึงการจัดหาโทเค็น โมเดลการแจกจ่าย และข้อมูลตลาดแบบเรียลไทม์
USD

ข้อมูล TIA (TIA)

Celestia is a modular blockchain network whose goal is to build a scalable data availability layer, enabling the next generation of scalable blockchain architectures - modular blockchains.

เว็บไซต์อย่างเป็นทางการ:
https://www.celestia.org
เอกสารไวท์เปเปอร์:
https://arxiv.org/abs/1905.09274
บล็อคเอ็กซ์พลอเรอร์:
https://www.mintscan.io/celestia

โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา TIA (TIA)

สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ TIA (TIA) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

มูลค่าตลาด:
$ 1.34B
$ 1.34B$ 1.34B
อุปทานรวม:
--
----
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
$ 728.07M
$ 728.07M$ 728.07M
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
--
----
สูงสุดตลอดกาล:
$ 21.05
$ 21.05$ 21.05
ต่ำสุดตลอดกาล:
$ 1.3200881133445714
$ 1.3200881133445714$ 1.3200881133445714
ราคาปัจจุบัน:
$ 1.846
$ 1.846$ 1.846

โครงสร้างโทเค็นเชิงลึกของ TIA (TIA)

เจาะลึกมากขึ้นถึงวิธีการออก จัดสรร และปลดล็อกโทเค็น TIA หัวข้อนี้จะเน้นถึงประเด็นสำคัญของโครงสร้างเศรษฐกิจของโทเค็น: ยูทิลิตี้ แรงจูงใจ และการให้สิทธิ

Celestia’s token economics are designed to support its modular data availability network, incentivize network participants, and ensure long-term sustainability. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its issuance, allocation, usage, incentive, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with a detailed table for clarity.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Token Name: TIA
  • Initial Supply: 1,000,000,000 TIA at mainnet launch (Oct. 31, 2023)
  • Inflation:
    • Starts at 8% annual inflation for the first year.
    • Decreases by 10% each year until stabilizing at 1.5% annual inflation from Oct. 31, 2039, onward.
    • 98% of new tokens go to validators as block rewards; 2% to the Community Pool for ecosystem initiatives.

Allocation Mechanism

CategoryDescription% of Genesis Supply
Public AllocationGenesis Drop & Incentivized Testnet (7.41%), Future Initiatives (12.59%)20.00%
R&D & EcosystemFoundation & core devs for protocol maintenance, development, and ecosystem initiatives26.79%
Early Backers: Series A&BEarly supporters of Celestia19.67%
Early Backers: SeedEarly supporters of Celestia15.90%
Initial Core ContributorsCelestia Labs team members and first core contributors17.64%

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Network Transaction Fees: All data availability transactions (“PayforBlobs”) require TIA for fees, which are composed of a flat and a variable component based on data size.
  • Staking: TIA holders can stake tokens to secure the network and earn inflationary rewards.
  • Governance: TIA stakers can propose and vote on on-chain governance proposals (Celestia Improvement Proposals, CIPs) that affect network parameters and Community Pool spending.
  • Community Pool: Receives 2% of block rewards, funding ecosystem initiatives via governance.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

  • Staking: All tokens, whether locked or unlocked, can be staked. Staking rewards are unlocked upon receipt and immediately liquid.
  • Unlock Schedules: Each allocation category has a specific vesting and unlocking schedule, summarized below.

Unlocking Table

Allocation CategoryUnlocking ScheduleUnlock Start DateUnlock MethodAmount (TIA)Unlock Periods
Public AllocationFully unlocked at launch2023-10-31Instant200,000,0001
R&D & Ecosystem25% unlocked at launch; 75% unlocks daily from year 1 to year 42023-10-31Instant/Daily67M/201M1/1095
Early Backers: Seed33% unlocked at year 1; 67% unlocks daily from year 1 to year 22024-10-31Instant/Daily52.47M/106.53M1/365
Early Backers: Series A&B33% unlocked at year 1; 67% unlocks daily from year 1 to year 22024-10-31Instant/Daily65.01M/131.99M1/365
Initial Core Contributors33% unlocked at year 1; 67% unlocks daily from year 1 to year 32024-10-31Instant/Daily58.08M/117.92M1/730
  • Cliff Unlock Event: On Oct. 31, 2024, a major unlock (“cliff”) occurs, releasing 33% of allocations for Early Backers and Core Contributors, significantly increasing circulating supply.
  • Continuous Vesting: Remaining tokens for these groups unlock linearly (daily) over the subsequent 1–3 years, depending on the category.
  • R&D & Ecosystem: 25% unlocked at launch, 75% unlocks daily over three years starting from the first anniversary.

Implications and Analysis

  • Supply Dynamics: The initial cliff unlock introduces a large supply shock, followed by predictable, steady monthly unlocks, which can impact market liquidity and price.
  • Incentive Alignment: The inflationary rewards and vesting schedules are designed to incentivize long-term participation and network security.
  • Governance and Flexibility: TIA holders have significant influence over network parameters and ecosystem funding, supporting decentralized governance.

References

  • For detailed unlock schedules and governance, see the Celestia documentation.
  • For the inflation schedule, refer to ADR019.

Celestia’s token economics reflect a careful balance between rewarding early contributors, supporting ongoing development, and fostering a robust, decentralized ecosystem. The combination of inflationary rewards, structured unlocks, and active governance mechanisms aims to ensure both security and adaptability as the network evolves.

โทเคโนมิกส์ TIA (TIA): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน

การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ TIA (TIA) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ

ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:

อุปทานรวม:

จำนวนโทเค็นTIA สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง

อุปทานหมุนเวียน:

จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน

อุปทานสูงสุด:

ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น TIA ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด

FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):

คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่

อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:

สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว

เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?

อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น

อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว

การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง

FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป

ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ TIA แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น TIAกัน!

วิธีการซื้อ TIA

สนใจเพิ่ม TIA (TIA) ลงในพอร์ตโฟลิโอของคุณหรือไม่? MEXC รองรับวิธีการต่างๆ ในการซื้อ TIA รวมถึงบัตรเครดิต การโอนเงินผ่านธนาคาร และการเทรดเพียร์ทูเพียร์ ไม่ว่าคุณจะเป็นมือใหม่หรือมืออาชีพ MEXC ก็ทำให้การซื้อสกุลเงินดิจิทัลเป็นเรื่องง่ายและปลอดภัย

ประวัติราคา TIA (TIA)

การวิเคราะห์ประวัติราคา TIA ช่วยให้ผู้ใช้เข้าใจถึงการเคลื่อนไหวของตลาดในอดีต ระดับแนวรับ/แนวต้านที่สำคัญ และรูปแบบความผันผวน ไม่ว่าคุณจะติดตามจุดสูงสุดตลอดกาลหรือระบุแนวโน้ม ข้อมูลในอดีตถือเป็นส่วนสำคัญของการคาดการณ์ราคาและการวิเคราะห์ทางเทคนิค

การคาดการณ์ราคา TIA

อยากรู้ว่า TIA จะมุ่งหน้าไปทางไหนใช่ไหม? หน้าการคาดการณ์ราคา TIA ของเราผสมผสานอารมณ์ตลาด แนวโน้มในอดีต และตัวบ่งชี้ทางเทคนิคเพื่อให้มุมมองเชิงคาดการณ์

ทำไมคุณถึงควรเลือก MEXC?

MEXC เป็นหนึ่งในศูนย์แลกเปลี่ยนสกุลเงินดิจิทัลชั้นนำของโลก ที่ได้รับความไว้วางใจจากผู้ใช้หลายล้านคนทั่วโลก ไม่ว่าคุณจะเป็นมือใหม่หรือมืออาชีพ MEXC เป็นทางลัดสู่คริปโตที่ง่ายที่สุดสำหรับคุณ

คู่เทรดมากกว่า 4,000 คู่ในตลาดสปอตและฟิวเจอร์ส
ลิสต์โทเค็นเร็วที่สุดใน CEXs
สภาพคล่องอันดับ 1 ทั่วทั้งอุตสาหกรรม
ค่าธรรมเนียมต่ำสุด พร้อมบริการลูกค้าตลอด 24 ชั่วโมงทุกวัน
การสำรองโทเค็นโปร่งใส 100% สำหรับเงินทุนของผู้ใช้
อุปสรรคการเข้าต่ำมาก: ซื้อคริปโตด้วย 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
ซื้อคริปโตด้วย 1 USDT: วิธีที่ง่ายที่สุดของคุณสำหรับคริปโต!

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ

ข้อมูลโทเคโนมิกส์บนหน้านี้มาจากแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง โปรดดำเนินการวิจัยให้ละเอียดถี่ถ้วนก่อนการลงทุน