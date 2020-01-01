โทเคโนมิกส์ peaq network (PEAQ)
ข้อมูล peaq network (PEAQ)
peaq is leading a global infrastructure revolution, empowering people to own and earn from the physical infrastructure they use, such as mobility, energy, and connectivity. peaq is a layer-1 blockchain designed to be the go-to backbone for the Machine Economy, now known as DePIN. It is home to more than 50 applications in 21 industries and to the 2,000,000+ devices, vehicles, machines, and robots (Machine RWAs) that run on them. peaq serves as permissionless, borderless digital infrastructure for increasingly intelligent machines to serve all of humanity – the 100%, not just the 1% – democratizing abundance in the Age of AI and job automation.
โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา peaq network (PEAQ)
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ peaq network (PEAQ) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โครงสร้างโทเค็นเชิงลึกของ peaq network (PEAQ)
เจาะลึกมากขึ้นถึงวิธีการออก จัดสรร และปลดล็อกโทเค็น PEAQ หัวข้อนี้จะเน้นถึงประเด็นสำคัญของโครงสร้างเศรษฐกิจของโทเค็น: ยูทิลิตี้ แรงจูงใจ และการให้สิทธิ
Overview
Peaq (PEAQ) is the native utility token of the Peaq network, which is a Layer 1 blockchain designed for Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePINs). Its tokenomics are engineered to balance network incentives, governance participation, ecosystem development, and funding sustainability.
Issuance Mechanism
- Genesis Supply: 4.2 billion PEAQ tokens at network launch.
- Ongoing Issuance (Disinflationary Model):
- Initial Inflation Rate: 3.5% per annum.
- Yearly Reduction: Inflation rate decreases by 10% annually until it stabilizes at 1%.
- Governance: On-chain mechanisms allow governance to alter these parameters as the network evolves.
Inflation Distribution
- 40% of newly minted tokens: released as staking rewards (validators and delegators).
- 60%: allocated to ecosystem treasuries for long-term growth and development (non-circulating) [State of peaq Q1 2025].
Allocation Mechanism
A combination of ecosystem-building, investor funding, security, and team incentives with detailed initial allocations as follows:
|Allocation Category
|Initial % of Supply
|Vesting/Locking Details
|Community Campaigns
|20%
|36-month vest, no lock-up
|Core Team
|15%
|Vesting (details subject to change)
|EoT Labs
|13%
|Not specified
|Network Security
|11.5%
|Not specified
|Ecosystem & Treasury
|9%
|Not specified
|Pre-Seed
|8.5%
|24-month vest, 6-month lock, 5% release after lock-up
|Seed
|7%
|24-month vest, 6-month lock, 5% release after lock-up
|Pre-launch Private Sale
|6%
|Not specified
|Private Sale
|5%
|Not specified
|Community Sale(s)
|5%
|Not specified
Note: The initial allocation is subject to periodic review and future proposals through governance.
Usage & Incentive Mechanisms
Utility & Network Participation
- Transaction Fees: PEAQ is used to pay for network transactions, incentivizing validators.
- Staking:
- Stakers contribute to network security and decentralization.
- By Q1 2025, 41.2% of total PEAQ issuance was staked.
- Governance (future): Token holders will gain voting rights to shape network evolution and economics.
Incentives
- Validator & Delegator Rewards: 40% of annual inflation given as staking rewards.
- Community Campaigns: Largest allocation early on to spur user growth, DePIN onboarding, and ecosystem activity.
- Hardware Operator Incentives: Block rewards are shared with hardware operators, crucial for DePINs, driving adoption on the platform.
Locking & Vesting / Unlocking Timeline
Locking/Vesting Details by Major Group
|Group
|Lock/Vest Schedule
|Pre-Seed/Seed
|24 months vest, 6 months lock, 5% unlock post-lock
|Community
|36 months vest, no lock
|Others
|Vesting schedules vary, generally multi-year
Unlocking Events
- Initial Unlock (Nov 2024): Gradual supply growth as mainnet launches.
- Q2 2025 Major Unlock:
- ~294.1 million PEAQ to enter circulation (6.7% of genesis supply).
- Breakdown:
- Investors: 31.8% (93.45M tokens)
- Community: 59.8% (175.98M)
- Network Security: 2.7% (7.88M)
- Ecosystem/Treasury: 0.7% (2.1M)
- Inflation: 5% (newly minted)
Unlock Distribution Table (Q2 2025 Example)
|Category
|Tokens Unlocked (M)
|% of Q2‘25 Unlock
|Notes
|Investors
|93.4
|31.8%
|Private investors
|Community
|176
|59.8%
|Growth/campaign funds
|Network Security
|7.9
|2.7%
|For security initiatives
|Treasury
|2.1
|0.7%
|Ecosystem support
|Inflation/Rewards
|14.7
|5.0%
|Minted, rewards
- Future Supply Growth: Most allocations employ vesting to ensure gradual unlocking over 24-36 months, curbing sell pressure and supporting sustainable network growth.
Additional Details
- Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS): Central to network security, distributing economic rewards for supporting honest validation.
- Machine Economy Innovations: Peaq is developing DePIN and MachineFi functionalities, such as tokenizing physical machines for DeFi participation and fractionalized revenue sharing.
- On-chain Governance: Not live at mainnet but planned for the future, allowing token holders to adjust economics via governance.
Summary
Peaq’s tokenomics employ a disinflationary issuance, broad-based allocation favoring community and security, staking-driven incentives, and a well-structured multi-year unlocking and vesting schedule. This design aims to bootstrap ecosystem growth, sustain decentralized security, and provide robust mechanisms for future governance and sustainability, with heavy incentives for DePIN and infrastructure network adoption.
โทเคโนมิกส์ peaq network (PEAQ): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ peaq network (PEAQ) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นPEAQ สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น PEAQ ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ PEAQ แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น PEAQกัน!
วิธีการซื้อ PEAQ
สนใจเพิ่ม peaq network (PEAQ) ลงในพอร์ตโฟลิโอของคุณหรือไม่? MEXC รองรับวิธีการต่างๆ ในการซื้อ PEAQ รวมถึงบัตรเครดิต การโอนเงินผ่านธนาคาร และการเทรดเพียร์ทูเพียร์ ไม่ว่าคุณจะเป็นมือใหม่หรือมืออาชีพ MEXC ก็ทำให้การซื้อสกุลเงินดิจิทัลเป็นเรื่องง่ายและปลอดภัย
ประวัติราคา peaq network (PEAQ)
การวิเคราะห์ประวัติราคา PEAQ ช่วยให้ผู้ใช้เข้าใจถึงการเคลื่อนไหวของตลาดในอดีต ระดับแนวรับ/แนวต้านที่สำคัญ และรูปแบบความผันผวน ไม่ว่าคุณจะติดตามจุดสูงสุดตลอดกาลหรือระบุแนวโน้ม ข้อมูลในอดีตถือเป็นส่วนสำคัญของการคาดการณ์ราคาและการวิเคราะห์ทางเทคนิค
การคาดการณ์ราคา PEAQ
อยากรู้ว่า PEAQ จะมุ่งหน้าไปทางไหนใช่ไหม? หน้าการคาดการณ์ราคา PEAQ ของเราผสมผสานอารมณ์ตลาด แนวโน้มในอดีต และตัวบ่งชี้ทางเทคนิคเพื่อให้มุมมองเชิงคาดการณ์
ทำไมคุณถึงควรเลือก MEXC?
MEXC เป็นหนึ่งในศูนย์แลกเปลี่ยนสกุลเงินดิจิทัลชั้นนำของโลก ที่ได้รับความไว้วางใจจากผู้ใช้หลายล้านคนทั่วโลก ไม่ว่าคุณจะเป็นมือใหม่หรือมืออาชีพ MEXC เป็นทางลัดสู่คริปโตที่ง่ายที่สุดสำหรับคุณ
ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ
ข้อมูลโทเคโนมิกส์บนหน้านี้มาจากแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง โปรดดำเนินการวิจัยให้ละเอียดถี่ถ้วนก่อนการลงทุน
ซื้อ peaq network (PEAQ)
จำนวน
1 PEAQ = 0.07015 USD