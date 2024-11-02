โทเคโนมิกส์ Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN)
ข้อมูล Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN)
โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN)
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โครงสร้างโทเค็นเชิงลึกของ Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN)
เจาะลึกมากขึ้นถึงวิธีการออก จัดสรร และปลดล็อกโทเค็น GRIFFAIN หัวข้อนี้จะเน้นถึงประเด็นสำคัญของโครงสร้างเศรษฐกิจของโทเค็น: ยูทิลิตี้ แรงจูงใจ และการให้สิทธิ
Overview
GRIFFAIN is a Solana-based memecoin and utility token at the core of the Griffain decentralized platform, which coordinates a network of AI agents to facilitate on-chain actions. The token is used to create and manage AI agents for tasks such as token trading, creation, tweet publishing, and on-chain information retrieval.
Issuance Mechanism
- Launch: GRIFFAIN was launched as the first memecoin created by Griffain's network of agents on November 2, 2024.
- Blockchain: It is a Solana-based token.
- Exchange Listings: GRIFFAIN is listed on major exchanges such as Bitget (December 2024) and Kraken (January 2025), indicating broad accessibility and liquidity.
- Initial Distribution: There is no detailed public data available on the initial issuance mechanism (e.g., fair launch, presale, or airdrop), nor on the total supply or emission schedule from the available sources.
Allocation Mechanism
- Allocation Details: There is no explicit breakdown of token allocation (e.g., team, community, investors, ecosystem) in the available data. No allocation table or pie chart has been published in the accessible documentation or exchange listings.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Utility: GRIFFAIN is used to:
- Create and manage AI agents (Personal and Special Agents).
- Enable agents to execute on-chain transactions, retrieve information, and perform specialized tasks.
- Purchase access passes for the Griffain platform, which are required to use the network and its agents.
- Facilitate agent-driven commerce, such as buying NFTs or other digital assets via agent wallets.
- Ecosystem Integration: The token is central to the Griffain ecosystem, powering agent actions and potentially serving as a medium of exchange for agent-driven services.
- Incentives: There is no evidence of staking, yield farming, or direct token-holder rewards (such as dividends or liquidity incentives) in the current documentation.
Locking Mechanism and Unlocking Time
- Locking/Unlocking: There is no available data on any token locking mechanisms, vesting schedules, or unlock events for GRIFFAIN. The absence of such information suggests either a fair launch or that these details have not been publicly disclosed.
- Access Passes: While not a token lock, access to the Griffain platform is gated by the purchase of an access pass, which may be paid for using GRIFFAIN.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance Mechanism
|Launched Nov 2, 2024; Solana-based; no detailed emission data available
|Allocation Mechanism
|No public breakdown of allocations (team, community, investors, etc.)
|Usage/Utility
|Powering AI agents, platform access, agent-driven transactions, and commerce
|Incentive Mechanism
|No staking, yield, or direct holder rewards disclosed
|Locking Mechanism
|No vesting, lockup, or unlock schedule information available
|Unlocking Time
|Not disclosed
Additional Context and Limitations
- Transparency: The lack of detailed tokenomics (allocation, vesting, and unlock schedules) is a limitation for investors seeking full transparency.
- Ecosystem Role: GRIFFAIN’s primary value is as a utility token within the Griffain AI agent ecosystem, rather than as a yield-generating or governance asset.
- Future Updates: As the project matures, more detailed tokenomics may be published, especially if the platform expands or undergoes further exchange listings.
Actionable Insight:
If you are considering participating in the GRIFFAIN ecosystem, focus on its utility for agent-driven automation and platform access. For investment purposes, be aware of the current lack of detailed public information on token allocation and unlock schedules, which may affect long-term supply dynamics and price behavior.
โทเคโนมิกส์ Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ Griffain.com (GRIFFAIN) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นGRIFFAIN สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น GRIFFAIN ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ GRIFFAIN แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น GRIFFAINกัน!
