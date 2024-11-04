Q3 2024 MX Burn is Complete – A New Milestone
AASToken Price(AAST)
The current price of AASToken (AAST) today is 0.058 USD with a current market cap of -- USD. AAST to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key AASToken Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.85K USD
- AASToken price change within the day is -12.62%
- It has a circulating supply of -- USD
Get real-time price updates of the AAST to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate AAST price information.
Track the price changes of AASToken for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0083767
|-12.62%
|30 Days
|$ -0.067
|-53.60%
|60 Days
|$ -0.105
|-64.42%
|90 Days
|$ -0.13411
|-69.81%
Explore the latest pricing details of AASToken: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.87%
-12.62%
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
AAST is the native Token of Afriq Arbitrage System, a digital currency trading platform that uses high-frequency trading and algorithms to automatically buy cryptocurrencies at low prices and sell them at higher prices to generate returns. Built on Binance Smart Chain, AAST is a digital store of value and a medium of exchange. The token serves as a payment gateway powering the daily Return on Investment of the numerous investors on the arbitrage arm of the ecosystem thereby advancing the frontiers of digital access and literacy among its vast community. Leveraging AI and decentralized finance (DeFi), AAST takes the global adoption of crypto currencies to a new level by providing holders the opportunity to acquire digital gadgets and property from AAS conglomerates without borders. Its primary goals are to establish a convenient, secure, fast, and decentralized payment solution that leverages the benefits of these emerging technologies and to channel resources towards various charitable initiatives.
AASToken is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.
Additionally, you can:
- Check AAST staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about AASToken on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your AASToken buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as AASToken, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of AAST? How much will it be worth in 2025, 2026, 2027, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our AASToken price prediction page.
Tracing AAST's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing AAST's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our AASToken price history page.
Looking for how to buy AASToken? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase AASToken on MEXC.
For a more in-depth understanding of AASToken, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
จำนวน
1 AAST = 0.058 USD