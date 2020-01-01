โทเคโนมิกส์ 10 figs (FIGS)
ข้อมูล 10 figs (FIGS)
10 figs is literally 10 figs
limited supply of ten delicious figs
symbol of wealth & prosperity for centuries, now available on Solana.
wtf is 10 figs?
$figs is an entirely original meta
let’s break it down 👇
figs is commonly used slang by CT shitposters, even normie traders and 9-to-5ers
6 figs, 7 figs, 8 figs, 9 figs, 10 figs
what you earn, what you hold, what you’re worth, what you fumble, It’s all measured and discussed in figs
tokenomics:
tl:dr there are only 10 $figs
Unlike your average 1,000,000,000 supply dogs, cats and stonks. Only 10 figs were created, and there will only ever be 10
memes part 1:
beyond numbers & tokenomics…
figs is a just a f****** fruit
figs are frequently mentioned in the bible, symbolizing knowledge, prosperity & enlightenment. In ancient greece figs were considered a sacred fruit.
memes part 2:
fig heads
we’re all just degens trying to make more figs. figs are on the mind, always. The fig head is a symbol of the degen, figga chads, political & cultural figgas.
memes part 3:
fig season
As a new meta unlike any other, its time will come. Figgas are humble fig farmers, they plant seeds, tend to their crops, work for their bags and wait patiently to harvest figs when most ripe
fig season is coming.
memes part 4:
fig brained = high IQ + retardio
A unique meta, that is also super retarded, the perfect recipe for any memecoin.
the community:
what is a meme without a community?
Their day one figgas and new holders alike stay, look out for each other and raid hard. Cooking up 500+ original memes, gifs, videos and stickers in the process
it’s always a sunny day on the farm, so lock in
โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา 10 figs (FIGS)
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ 10 figs (FIGS) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โทเคโนมิกส์ 10 figs (FIGS): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ 10 figs (FIGS) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นFIGS สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น FIGS ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ FIGS แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น FIGSกัน!
