10 figs Price (FIGS)
The live price of 10 figs (FIGS) today is 27,093 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 270.93K USD. FIGS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key 10 figs Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 165.42 USD
- 10 figs price change within the day is -5.12%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.00 USD
During today, the price change of 10 figs to USD was $ -1,464.83804658614.
In the past 30 days, the price change of 10 figs to USD was $ -10,247.4612504000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of 10 figs to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of 10 figs to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -1,464.83804658614
|-5.12%
|30 Days
|$ -10,247.4612504000
|-37.82%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of 10 figs: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.46%
-5.12%
-37.74%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
10 figs is literally 10 figs limited supply of ten delicious figs symbol of wealth & prosperity for centuries, now available on Solana. wtf is 10 figs? $figs is an entirely original meta let’s break it down 👇 figs is commonly used slang by CT shitposters, even normie traders and 9-to-5ers 6 figs, 7 figs, 8 figs, 9 figs, 10 figs what you earn, what you hold, what you’re worth, what you fumble, It’s all measured and discussed in figs tokenomics: tl:dr there are only 10 $figs Unlike your average 1,000,000,000 supply dogs, cats and stonks. Only 10 figs were created, and there will only ever be 10 memes part 1: beyond numbers & tokenomics… figs is a just a f****** fruit figs are frequently mentioned in the bible, symbolizing knowledge, prosperity & enlightenment. In ancient greece figs were considered a sacred fruit. memes part 2: fig heads we’re all just degens trying to make more figs. figs are on the mind, always. The fig head is a symbol of the degen, figga chads, political & cultural figgas. memes part 3: fig season As a new meta unlike any other, its time will come. Figgas are humble fig farmers, they plant seeds, tend to their crops, work for their bags and wait patiently to harvest figs when most ripe fig season is coming. memes part 4: fig brained = high IQ + retardio A unique meta, that is also super retarded, the perfect recipe for any memecoin. the community: what is a meme without a community? Their day one figgas and new holders alike stay, look out for each other and raid hard. Cooking up 500+ original memes, gifs, videos and stickers in the process it’s always a sunny day on the farm, so lock in
|1 FIGS to AUD
A$43,077.87
|1 FIGS to GBP
￡21,403.47
|1 FIGS to EUR
€25,738.35
|1 FIGS to USD
$27,093
|1 FIGS to MYR
RM121,918.5
|1 FIGS to TRY
₺953,402.67
|1 FIGS to JPY
¥4,238,428.92
|1 FIGS to RUB
₽2,788,953.42
|1 FIGS to INR
₹2,301,279.42
|1 FIGS to IDR
Rp436,983,809.79
|1 FIGS to PHP
₱1,593,881.19
|1 FIGS to EGP
￡E.1,378,491.84
|1 FIGS to BRL
R$164,725.44
|1 FIGS to CAD
C$38,742.99
|1 FIGS to BDT
৳3,224,337.93
|1 FIGS to NGN
₦41,874,669.87
|1 FIGS to UAH
₴1,131,674.61
|1 FIGS to VES
Bs1,381,743
|1 FIGS to PKR
Rs7,510,992.39
|1 FIGS to KZT
₸14,169,909.93
|1 FIGS to THB
฿924,142.23
|1 FIGS to TWD
NT$884,044.59
|1 FIGS to CHF
Fr24,112.77
|1 FIGS to HKD
HK$210,512.61
|1 FIGS to MAD
.د.م271,471.86