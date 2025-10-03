dogwifhat sol (WIF) Tokenomics
dogwifhat sol (WIF) Tokenomics och prisanalys
Utforska viktiga tokenomics och prisdata för dogwifhat sol(WIF), inklusive marknadsvärde, leveransuppgifter, FDV och prishistorik. Förstå tokens aktuella värde och marknadsposition på ett ögonblick.
dogwifhat sol (WIF) Information
dogwifhat(WIF) is a memecoin on the Solana chain.
Djupgående token-struktur för dogwifhat sol(WIF)
Dyk djupare in i hur WIF-tokens utfärds, tilldelas och låses upp. Detta avsnitt belyser viktiga aspekter av tokens ekonomiska struktur: nytta, incitament och intjäning.
Overview
Dogwifhat (WIF) is a meme token on the Solana blockchain, launched in November 2023. It is an SPL token with a fixed maximum supply and is primarily designed for speculative trading and community engagement, with no underlying utility or incentive mechanisms beyond its meme status.
Issuance Mechanism
- Type: SPL token on Solana
- Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 WIF (fixed supply; some sources cite ~998.91 million due to rounding or minor burns)
- Minting: The entire supply was minted at launch by a single wallet and then distributed to various addresses.
- Burn Mechanism: No burn or deflationary mechanism is present or planned.
- Mint Authority: The token contract does not have a "Mint_Authority" or "Freeze_Authority," meaning no further tokens can be minted or frozen.
Allocation Mechanism
- Initial Distribution: The full supply was minted to a single wallet and then distributed to other wallets. There is no public record of a structured allocation (e.g., team, investors, community, airdrop).
- Sales: There were no public or private sales, ICOs, or fundraising events associated with WIF.
- Team Allocation: It is unclear if the team retained any tokens; no official breakdown has been published.
- Concentration: As of the latest data, the top 10 wallet addresses hold approximately 21.66% of the total supply, with the largest single wallet holding about 6.81%.
|Holder (Wallet/Entity)
|WIF Held (approx.)
|% of Total Supply
|buybonklanacoin.sol
|67.99M
|6.81%
|wifto100billy.sol
|37.09M
|3.71%
|Gate.io (exchange)
|28.03M
|2.81%
|saood.sol
|20.00M
|2.00%
|Top 10 holders (aggregate)
|216.34M
|21.66%
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: WIF is a meme token with no intrinsic utility, governance, or staking features. It is intended for speculative trading and community engagement.
- Incentives: There are no mechanisms for earning rewards, fees, or additional tokens by holding or using WIF.
- Governance: WIF holders have no voting rights or claims on project development, profits, or capital.
- Acquisition: WIF can be purchased on both centralized (e.g., Binance, KuCoin, Gate.io, Robinhood) and decentralized exchanges (e.g., Raydium, Orca).
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- Locking: There are no vesting, locking, or scheduled unlock mechanisms for WIF. All tokens were liquid and transferable from inception.
- Unlocking Time: Not applicable, as the entire supply was unlocked at launch.
Additional Notes
- No Staking or Liquidity Rewards: There is no staking, liquidity mining, or similar incentive program.
- No Buyback or Burn: No buyback or burn events have occurred or are planned.
- No Governance: The project is controlled solely by the anonymous team; there is no community governance process.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply, all minted at launch, no further minting possible
|Allocation
|No public/private sale, unclear team allocation, top 10 hold ~21.66%
|Usage/Incentives
|No utility, no rewards, no governance, purely speculative
|Locking/Unlocking
|No vesting or lockups, all tokens liquid from launch
|Unlocking Time
|Not applicable
Implications and Context
- Transparency: The lack of a published allocation breakdown and anonymous team raises transparency concerns.
- Speculation: WIF’s value is driven by community sentiment, social media, and meme culture, not by utility or protocol incentives.
- Risk: As with most meme tokens, WIF is highly volatile and speculative, with significant concentration among a few holders.
- No Roadmap: There are no announced plans for future utility, governance, or incentive mechanisms.
In summary: Dogwifhat (WIF) is a pure meme token with a fixed supply, no vesting or lockups, no utility or incentives, and a highly concentrated holder base. Its economics are simple and transparent in terms of supply, but opaque regarding initial allocation and team holdings. The token’s value is entirely community- and speculation-driven.
dogwifhat sol (WIF) Tokenomics: Förklaring av nyckeltal och användningsområden
Att förstå tokenomiken i dogwifhat sol (WIF) är avgörande för att analysera dess långsiktiga värde, hållbarhet och potential.
Nyckeltal och hur de beräknas:
Totalt utbud:
Det maximala antalet WIF-tokens som har skapats eller någonsin kommer att skapas.
Cirkulerande utbud
Antalet tokens som för närvarande finns tillgängliga på marknaden och i allmän ägo.
Maxutbud:
Taket för hur många WIF-tokens som kan finnas totalt.
FDV (värdering efter full utspädning):
Beräknas som aktuellt pris × maximalt utbud, vilket ger en prognos för det totala marknadsvärdet om alla tokens skulle vara i omlopp.
Inflationstakt:
Avspeglar hur snabbt nya tokens introduceras, vilket påverkar eventuellt underskott och den långsiktiga prisrörelsen.
Varför är dessa mätvärden viktiga för handlare?
Högt cirkulerande utbud = högre likviditet.
Begränsat maximalt utbud + låg inflation = potential för långsiktig prisuppgång.
Transparent token-distribution = högre förtroende för projektet och lägre risk för centraliserad kontroll.
Högt FDV med lågt aktuellt börsvärde = möjliga övervärderingssignaler.
Nu när du förstår WIF:s tokenomics, utforska WIF-tokens pris i realtid!
