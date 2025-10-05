When Is Dwayne Johnson’s ‘The Smashing Machine’ Coming To Streaming?
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in "The Smashing Machine." A24 The Smashing Machine, starring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as MMA and UFC legend Mark Kerr, is new in theaters. How soon will it be available to watch at home? Directed by Benny Safdie (Uncut Gems), The Smashing Machine was released in theaters on Friday. The film follows Kerr's life and career from 1997 to 2000, when mixed martial arts and the UFC were on the cusp of gaining worldwide popularity. Forbes'The Conjuring: Last Rites' Is New On Streaming This WeekBy Tim Lammers The Smashing Machine also stars Emily Blunt as Kerr's girlfriend, Dawn Staples, and MMA great Ryan Bader as UFC legend Mark Coleman. MMA icon Bas Rutten also stars as himself in The Smashing Machine, as he trains Kerr as he begins to mount a comeback following a battle with an addiction to opioids. Right now, the only way you can see The Smashing Machine is in theaters, so check your local listings for showtimes. When The Smashing Machine comes to the home entertainment marketplace, it will first be available on digital streaming via premium video on demand. The Smashing Machine is an A24 film, which typically has a month window between the time the studio releases its films in theaters and the time they arrive on PVOD. Forbes'Freakier Friday' Is New On Streaming This WeekBy Tim Lammers For example, A24's Death of a Unicorn, starring Jenna Ortega and Paul Rudd, arrived on PVOD on April 29, just over a month after its theatrical release on March 28. In addition, Bring Her Back, starring Sally Hawkins, arrived on PVOD on July 1, just over a month after its May 30 theatrical release. More recently, A24's Eddington, starring Joaquin Phoenix and Pedro Pascal, arrived on PVOD on Aug. 12, about three…
