ARC (ARC) Tokenomics
ARC (ARC) Tokenomics och prisanalys
Utforska viktiga tokenomics och prisdata för ARC(ARC), inklusive marknadsvärde, leveransuppgifter, FDV och prishistorik. Förstå tokens aktuella värde och marknadsposition på ett ögonblick.
ARC (ARC) Information
The $ARC utility token, deployed on Ethereum and expanding to Layer-2, enables access to governance, staking and participation in ARC’s AI ecosystem. With ARC, users can engage in an AI ecosystem built around high performance, privacy, and sustainable solutions.
Djupgående token-struktur för ARC(ARC)
Dyk djupare in i hur ARC-tokens utfärds, tilldelas och låses upp. Detta avsnitt belyser viktiga aspekter av tokens ekonomiska struktur: nytta, incitament och intjäning.
Overview
AI Rig Complex (ARC) is a platform for decentralized, modular AI agent deployment, with the ARC token at the core of its ecosystem. The tokenomics are designed to incentivize participation, ensure long-term sustainability, and align the interests of developers, users, and the broader community.
Issuance Mechanism
- Deflationary, Exponential Decay Model:
The ARC token (previously ATC, now AI3) is issued per block, with the issuance rate declining over time:
- Initial Rate: ~4.75 ARC per block at launch.
- 10 Years: ~2.5 ARC per block.
- 20 Years: ~1.2 ARC per block.
- 30 Years: ~0.55 ARC per block.
- Exponential Decline:
The issuance curve is steep at first, then gradually flattens, ensuring a controlled, predictable supply and increasing scarcity over time.
Allocation Mechanism
While a detailed allocation table for ARC is not publicly available, the following mechanisms are observed in similar agent infrastructure projects and are likely to be reflected in ARC’s approach:
|Allocation Category
|Description/Notes
|Community Incentives
|Airdrops, dropgames, and engagement rewards to drive adoption and participation.
|Developer/Team
|Rewards for core contributors and ongoing development.
|Ecosystem Growth
|Incentives for ecosystem partners, integrations, and strategic growth.
|Treasury
|Reserve for long-term sustainability and unforeseen expenditures.
|Exchange Liquidity
|Tokens allocated for market making and exchange listings.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Ecosystem Utility:
ARC is used to pay for deploying and interacting with AI agents, smart contracts, and decentralized applications within the ARC ecosystem.
- Developer Incentives:
Developers can earn ARC through airdrops, dropgames, and by contributing to the ecosystem.
- Transaction Efficiency:
ARC powers Smart Order Routing and the ARC Virtual Machine (AVM), optimizing transaction costs and speeds.
- Staking and Governance:
While not explicitly detailed, similar platforms use staking for governance and network security, and ARC may follow suit.
Locking Mechanism
- No Explicit Locking/Unlocking Data:
As of the latest available data, there is no public record of formal token locking or vesting schedules for ARC. This may indicate:
- Immediate liquidity for most tokens.
- Potential for future staking or governance lockups as the ecosystem matures.
Unlocking Time
- No Scheduled Unlocks Disclosed:
There are no recorded unlock events or vesting schedules for ARC in the available data. This suggests either:
- All tokens are liquid upon issuance.
- Unlock schedules, if any, are not publicly disclosed.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Exponential decay, per-block, deflationary (4.75 → 0.55 ARC/block over 30 years)
|Allocation
|Community, team, ecosystem, treasury, exchange liquidity (exact % not disclosed)
|Usage/Incentives
|Payments for AI services, developer rewards, transaction efficiency, possible staking
|Locking
|No explicit locking/vesting schedules disclosed
|Unlocking
|No scheduled unlocks or vesting events reported
In-Depth Analysis and Implications
- Deflationary Model:
The declining issuance rate is designed to create scarcity, potentially increasing token value over time and rewarding early adopters.
- Ecosystem Focus:
ARC’s utility is tightly integrated with the platform’s AI and smart contract infrastructure, ensuring ongoing demand as the ecosystem grows.
- Transparency and Future Developments:
The lack of detailed public allocation and vesting data is a limitation. As ARC matures, more granular disclosures may emerge, especially if governance or staking mechanisms are introduced.
- Comparative Perspective:
ARC’s tokenomics are consistent with leading agent infrastructure projects, emphasizing long-term sustainability, community incentives, and developer engagement.
Limitations
- No Public Unlock/Lock Data:
The absence of explicit locking and unlocking schedules may pose risks for investors seeking clarity on token supply dynamics.
- Allocation Uncertainty:
Without a published allocation table, the exact distribution among stakeholders remains unclear.
Actionable Insights
- Monitor for Updates:
Stakeholders should watch for future disclosures regarding allocation, vesting, and governance mechanisms.
- Engage with the Ecosystem:
Participation in airdrops, dropgames, and development initiatives can provide early access to ARC tokens and influence the platform’s direction.
References
- OKX ARC Tokenomics Overview
- Bitget ARC Listing Announcement
Note: This analysis is based on the latest available data as of September 2025. For the most current and detailed information, consult official ARC documentation and community channels.
ARC (ARC) Tokenomics: Förklaring av nyckeltal och användningsområden
Att förstå tokenomiken i ARC (ARC) är avgörande för att analysera dess långsiktiga värde, hållbarhet och potential.
Nyckeltal och hur de beräknas:
Totalt utbud:
Det maximala antalet ARC-tokens som har skapats eller någonsin kommer att skapas.
Cirkulerande utbud
Antalet tokens som för närvarande finns tillgängliga på marknaden och i allmän ägo.
Maxutbud:
Taket för hur många ARC-tokens som kan finnas totalt.
FDV (värdering efter full utspädning):
Beräknas som aktuellt pris × maximalt utbud, vilket ger en prognos för det totala marknadsvärdet om alla tokens skulle vara i omlopp.
Inflationstakt:
Avspeglar hur snabbt nya tokens introduceras, vilket påverkar eventuellt underskott och den långsiktiga prisrörelsen.
Varför är dessa mätvärden viktiga för handlare?
Högt cirkulerande utbud = högre likviditet.
Begränsat maximalt utbud + låg inflation = potential för långsiktig prisuppgång.
Transparent token-distribution = högre förtroende för projektet och lägre risk för centraliserad kontroll.
Högt FDV med lågt aktuellt börsvärde = möjliga övervärderingssignaler.
Nu när du förstår ARC:s tokenomics, utforska ARC-tokens pris i realtid!
ARC (ARC) Prishistorik
Att analysera prishistoriken för ARC hjälper användare att förstå tidigare marknadsrörelser, viktiga stöd-/motståndsnivåer och volatilitetsmönster. Oavsett om du vill följa “all-time-highs” eller identifiera trender är historiska data en viktig del av prisprognoser och teknisk analys.
Prisförutsägelse för ARC
Vill du veta vart ARC kan vara på väg? På ARC sida för prisförutsägelse kombineras marknadssentiment, historiska trender och tekniska indikatorer för att ge information om framtida utsikter.
Friskrivning
