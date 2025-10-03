OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) Tokenomics
OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) Tokenomics och prisanalys
Utforska viktiga tokenomics och prisdata för OFFICIAL TRUMP(TRUMP), inklusive marknadsvärde, leveransuppgifter, FDV och prishistorik. Förstå tokens aktuella värde och marknadsposition på ett ögonblick.
OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) Information
the official Trump memecoin
Djupgående token-struktur för OFFICIAL TRUMP(TRUMP)
Dyk djupare in i hur TRUMP-tokens utfärds, tilldelas och låses upp. Detta avsnitt belyser viktiga aspekter av tokens ekonomiska struktur: nytta, incitament och intjäning.
The OFFICIAL TRUMP token (often referred to as $TRUMP) is a meme coin launched by President Donald Trump, primarily on the Solana blockchain, with additional bridged versions on Ethereum, Base, and BNB Smart Chain. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: 200 million $TRUMP tokens were made available on day one.
- Total Supply: The supply is set to grow to a maximum of 1 billion $TRUMP over three years.
- Bridging: $TRUMP exists natively on Solana and is bridged to Ethereum (ERC-20), Base, and BNB Smart Chain. Bridging uses a lock/mint and burn/unlock mechanism, where tokens are locked on the origin chain and minted on the destination chain, and vice versa for redemptions.
Allocation Mechanism
|Group/Entity
|Allocation (%)
|Unlocking Schedule
|CIC Digital LLC & Fight Fight Fight LLC
|80%
|3-year unlocking schedule
|Public/Other
|20%
|Freely tradeable
- Details: The majority (80%) of tokens are controlled by entities affiliated with the Trump Organization and are subject to a lock-up and gradual release schedule. The remaining 20% are available for public trading from launch.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: $TRUMP is a meme token with no inherent utility beyond trading and holding for speculative purposes.
- Community Engagement: The token is positioned as a symbol of support for Trump and his ideals, with a strong focus on community and meme culture.
- No Direct Incentives: There are no mechanisms for earning fees, dividends, or additional tokens by holding $TRUMP. Users do not receive staking rewards, governance rights, or other forms of compensation.
- Acquisition: $TRUMP can be purchased on both centralized (e.g., MEXC, XT.COM, BingX, BitMart) and decentralized exchanges (e.g., Uniswap, PancakeSwap, Moonshot).
Locking Mechanism
- Entity Lockups: The 80% of tokens controlled by CIC Digital LLC and Fight Fight Fight LLC are locked and distributed across six entities, labeled “Creators and CIC Digital 1-6.”
- Lock-up Periods: These locked tokens have periods ranging from 3 to 12 months.
- Unlocking Structure: After the initial lock-up, an initial unlock of either 10% or 25% occurs, followed by gradual daily releases over two years.
Unlocking Time
- Initial Unlock: After 3–12 months, a portion (10% or 25%) of the locked tokens is released.
- Ongoing Unlocks: The remaining locked tokens are released gradually on a daily basis over the subsequent two years.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|200M at launch, up to 1B over 3 years; bridged across Solana, Ethereum, Base, BNB Chain
|Allocation
|80% to CIC Digital LLC & Fight Fight Fight LLC (locked); 20% public
|Usage/Incentives
|Meme token, speculative trading, no direct rewards or governance
|Locking
|80% locked, 3–12 month lock-up, then daily unlocks over 2 years
|Unlocking
|Initial 10–25% unlock after lock-up, then gradual daily release
Additional Notes
- No Superuser Functions: The token contracts do not allow for minting, pausing, freezing, or forced transfers after deployment. Ownership has been renounced, and the contracts are immutable.
- Community Focus: The project emphasizes community engagement and meme culture rather than investment or utility.
- Not a Security: The token is explicitly marketed as not being an investment contract or security.
This structure ensures that the majority of tokens are subject to a long-term vesting schedule, aligning incentives for the core team and affiliated entities, while allowing for active trading and community participation from the outset.
OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) Tokenomics: Förklaring av nyckeltal och användningsområden
Att förstå tokenomiken i OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) är avgörande för att analysera dess långsiktiga värde, hållbarhet och potential.
Nyckeltal och hur de beräknas:
Totalt utbud:
Det maximala antalet TRUMP-tokens som har skapats eller någonsin kommer att skapas.
Cirkulerande utbud
Antalet tokens som för närvarande finns tillgängliga på marknaden och i allmän ägo.
Maxutbud:
Taket för hur många TRUMP-tokens som kan finnas totalt.
FDV (värdering efter full utspädning):
Beräknas som aktuellt pris × maximalt utbud, vilket ger en prognos för det totala marknadsvärdet om alla tokens skulle vara i omlopp.
Inflationstakt:
Avspeglar hur snabbt nya tokens introduceras, vilket påverkar eventuellt underskott och den långsiktiga prisrörelsen.
Varför är dessa mätvärden viktiga för handlare?
Högt cirkulerande utbud = högre likviditet.
Begränsat maximalt utbud + låg inflation = potential för långsiktig prisuppgång.
Transparent token-distribution = högre förtroende för projektet och lägre risk för centraliserad kontroll.
Högt FDV med lågt aktuellt börsvärde = möjliga övervärderingssignaler.
Nu när du förstår TRUMP:s tokenomics, utforska TRUMP-tokens pris i realtid!
OFFICIAL TRUMP (TRUMP) Prishistorik
Att analysera prishistoriken för TRUMP hjälper användare att förstå tidigare marknadsrörelser, viktiga stöd-/motståndsnivåer och volatilitetsmönster. Oavsett om du vill följa “all-time-highs” eller identifiera trender är historiska data en viktig del av prisprognoser och teknisk analys.
Prisförutsägelse för TRUMP
Vill du veta vart TRUMP kan vara på väg? På TRUMP sida för prisförutsägelse kombineras marknadssentiment, historiska trender och tekniska indikatorer för att ge information om framtida utsikter.
