Tokenomika XDC Network (XDC)
Tokenomika in analiza cen XDC Network (XDC)
Raziščite ključne podatke o tokenomiki in cenah za XDC Network (XDC), vključno s tržno kapitalizacijo, podatki o dobavi, FDV in zgodovino cen. Enostavno preverite trenutno vrednost žetona in njegov položaj na trgu.
Informacije o XDC Network (XDC)
XDC Network is an EVM-compatible Layer 1 network. A highly optimized, bespoke fork of Ethereum, the XDC Network reaches consensus through a delegated proof-of-stake (XDPoS) mechanism, which allows for two-second transaction time, near zero gas fees, and a high number of transactions per second. Secure, scalable, and highly efficient, the XDC Network powers a wide range of novel blockchain use cases and provides state-of-the-art infrastructure for enterprise-grade blockchain applications and real-world asset tokenization.
Poglobljena struktura žetona XDC Network (XDC)
Poglobite se v način izdaje, dodeljevanja in odklepanja žetonov XDC. Ta razdelek izpostavlja ključne vidike ekonomske strukture žetona: uporabnost, spodbude in časovno razporejanje.
The XDC Network (XinFin) is an enterprise-grade, EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain designed for trade finance, tokenization, and decentralized applications. Its token economics are structured to support network security, incentivize participation, and foster ecosystem growth. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Pre-Mined Supply:
The entire XDC token supply was pre-mined at mainnet launch. There is no ongoing inflation or mining-based issuance. The supply is fixed, with no new tokens created post-launch.
- Burn Mechanism:
The network supports token burning, which can reduce the circulating supply over time, typically as part of transaction fee mechanisms or protocol upgrades.
Allocation Mechanism
The initial allocation of XDC tokens was as follows:
|Category
|Allocation (XDC)
|Percentage
|Founders/Team
|15,000,000,000
|40%
|Ecosystem Development
|10,000,000,000
|27%
|Pre-Placement
|10,000,000,000
|27%
|Treasury
|2,500,000,000
|6%
|Total
|37,500,000,000
|100%
- Founders/Team: Allocated to founders, advisors, core team, and community at launch.
- Ecosystem Development: Dedicated to ecosystem growth, including bounties and grants.
- Pre-Placement: Reserved for exchanges and early investors.
- Treasury: Managed by the XDC Foundation for network maintenance and support.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Utility:
XDC is the native utility token for the network, used for:
- Transaction fees (gas)
- Settlement for DApps and smart contracts
- Staking and governance
- Collateral in DeFi protocols (e.g., minting stablecoins like FXD)
- Staking and Masternodes:
- Validators (Masternode operators) must stake 10 million XDC and complete KYC.
- Stakers and nominators receive rewards for securing the network.
- Slashing is enforced for malicious or negligent behavior, penalizing bad actors.
- Ecosystem Incentives:
- Grants, bounties, and community programs are funded from the ecosystem and treasury allocations to incentivize development and participation.
Locking Mechanism
- Validator Staking:
- Validators are required to lock 10 million XDC to operate a masternode.
- Staked tokens are locked for the duration of validator participation.
- Slashing can result in partial or full loss of staked tokens for protocol violations.
- Delegated Staking:
- Users can delegate XDC to validators, with tokens locked for the staking period.
- Unstaking typically involves a waiting period before tokens are released.
Unlocking Time
- Team and Early Investor Allocations:
- While the initial supply was pre-mined and distributed, vesting or lock-up schedules for team and early investors are not explicitly detailed in public documentation. However, standard industry practice suggests multi-year vesting to align incentives and prevent immediate large-scale selling.
- Staking Unlocks:
- Unstaking XDC from validator or delegator roles requires a waiting period (unstaking delay), after which tokens become liquid and transferable.
- Ecosystem and Treasury:
- Tokens allocated for ecosystem development and treasury are unlocked and distributed according to programmatic or governance-driven schedules.
Governance and Upgrades
- On-Chain Governance:
- Token holders can participate in governance, including voting on protocol upgrades and proposals (XIPs).
- Governance is designed to be decentralized and inclusive, with mechanisms for community input and decision-making.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed, pre-mined supply; no ongoing inflation
|Allocation
|Founders/Team (40%), Ecosystem (27%), Pre-Placement (27%), Treasury (6%)
|Usage
|Gas, DApp settlement, staking, governance, DeFi collateral
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, ecosystem grants, bounties, slashing for misbehavior
|Locking
|Validator/delegator staking (10M XDC per validator), slashing risk
|Unlocking
|Unstaking delay for validators/delegators; vesting for team/investors (details limited)
|Governance
|On-chain voting, XIP proposals, community-driven upgrades
Additional Notes
- EVM Compatibility:
XDC Network is fully EVM-compatible, supporting standard token types (XRC20, XRC721, XRC1155) and enabling seamless integration with Ethereum-based tools and DApps.
- Enterprise Focus:
The network is optimized for institutional use cases, including trade finance, asset tokenization, and compliance solutions.
- Low Fees and High Throughput:
Transactions are fast (2-second block time) and cost-effective (near-zero gas fees), supporting scalable enterprise and DeFi applications.
Implications and Considerations
- Sustainability:
The fixed supply and burn mechanisms help maintain long-term value and reduce inflation risk.
- Security:
The combination of staking, slashing, and KYC for validators enhances network security and trust.
- Ecosystem Growth:
Significant allocations for ecosystem development and treasury ensure ongoing support for innovation and adoption.
- Transparency:
While the initial allocation is clear, more granular details on vesting and unlock schedules for team and investors would further enhance transparency.
In summary, XDC Network’s token economics are designed to balance security, utility, and ecosystem growth, with a strong focus on enterprise adoption and sustainable network incentives.
Tokenomika XDC Network (XDC): Pojasnjene ključne metrike in primeri uporabe
Razumevanje tokenomike XDC Network (XDC) je ključno za analizo njegove dolgoročne vrednosti, trajnosti in potenciala.
Ključne metrike in njihov izračun:
Skupna ponudba:
Največje število žetonov XDC, ki so bili ali še bodo ustvarjeni.
Razpoložljivi obtok:
Število žetonov, ki so trenutno na voljo na trgu in v javni lasti.
Največjo obtok:
Trdna zgornja meja skupnega števila žetonov XDC.
FDV (popolnoma razredčeno vrednotenje):
Izračunano kot trenutna cena × največja ponudba, kar omogoča projekcijo skupne tržne vrednosti, če so vsi žetoni v obtoku.
Stopnja inflacije:
Odraža hitrost uvajanja novih žetonov, kar vpliva na redkost in dolgoročno gibanje cen.
Zakaj so trgovcem te metrike pomembne?
Velik razpoložljivi obtok = večja likvidnost.
Omejena največji obtok + nizka inflacija = možnost dolgoročne rasti cen.
Pregledna razdelitev žetonov = večje zaupanje v projekt in manjše tveganje centraliziranega nadzora.
Visok FDV z nizko trenutno tržno kapitalizacijo = možni signali precenjenosti.
Zdaj, ko razumete tokenomiko XDC, raziščite ceno žetona XDC v živo!
