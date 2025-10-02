Tokenomika SHIBAINU (SHIB)
Informacije o SHIBAINU (SHIB)
Shib is an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building. After our initial launch a leaders group was formed by prominent members of the telegram community. This group's purpose is to allocate skills within the community to appropriate roles in Shibs development and collectively agree on decisions for Shibs future. Anyone who has skills or time they can contribute to Shib will be invited to help develop and advance Shib. This group has so far been responsible for logo creation, social media presence, marketing and website development. Shibs community is the beating heart of this project and will continue to evolve and expand.
Poglobljena struktura žetona SHIBAINU (SHIB)
Poglobite se v način izdaje, dodeljevanja in odklepanja žetonov SHIB. Ta razdelek izpostavlja ključne vidike ekonomske strukture žetona: uporabnost, spodbude in časovno razporejanje.
Overview
Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a meme-based ERC-20 token launched on Ethereum in July 2020. The ecosystem has expanded to include several tokens, notably SHIB, BONE, LEASH, and the newer TREAT, each with distinct roles in governance, rewards, and utility.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: At launch, 1 quadrillion SHIB tokens were minted.
- Liquidity Lock: 50% of the total supply (500 trillion SHIB) was locked into the SHIB-ETH liquidity pool on Uniswap at launch, making SHIB immediately available for public trading.
- Burn Mechanism: The remaining 50% was sent to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, who later burned a significant portion, permanently removing it from circulation.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Mechanism/Notes
|Uniswap Liquidity Pool
|50% of supply locked at launch
|Vitalik Buterin Burn
|50% of supply sent to Vitalik, most burned
|Community & Launch
|30% of TREAT token allocation, with 30% of this locked at TGE for community use
|Foundation
|4% of TREAT, with an 11-month cliff and 24-month linear vesting
|Ecosystem Growth
|32% of TREAT, vesting details not fully specified
- TREAT Token: The latest addition, TREAT, is designed for rewards, governance, and ecosystem incentives. Its allocation is structured to support long-term growth and community engagement.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Staking ("Bury"): Users can stake SHIB, LEASH, and BONE to receive xSHIB, xLEASH, and tBONE, respectively. Stakers earn inflationary BONE rewards and a share of swap fees from ShibaSwap (paid in ETH).
- Liquidity Provision ("Dig"): Users provide SHIB and paired assets as liquidity on ShibaSwap, earning transaction fees in both SHIB and the paired asset.
- Burning: SHIB can be burned for RYOSHI rewards and on Shibarium, reducing supply and potentially increasing scarcity.
- TREAT Token: Used for governance, voting, and as a key rewards token. It powers advanced features, yield farming (WOOF Wars: Farming 2.0), and SHIB Pay for on-chain payments.
- Governance: TREAT holders can participate in network governance, influencing liquidity rewards and strategic decisions.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
TREAT Token Vesting (as per official docs):
|Allocation
|Initial Release (TGE)
|Cliff Period
|Linear Vesting Period
|Notes
|Protocol Sales (14%)
|15% unlocked
|3 months
|11 months
|Balances early liquidity with controlled distribution
|Foundation (4%)
|0%
|11 months
|24 months
|Gradual release for governance and ecosystem sustainability
|Community & Launch
|30% locked at TGE
|N/A
|34 months
|Ongoing support for community and marketing
|Ecosystem Growth
|32%
|N/A
|Not fully specified
|Focused on long-term ecosystem incentives
- Vesting Schedule: Most allocations are subject to cliffs and linear vesting, ensuring gradual release and minimizing market shocks.
- No Team/Advisor Allocation for SHIB: The original SHIB token had no explicit team or advisor allocation, emphasizing its community-driven ethos.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|SHIB (Original)
|TREAT (New Ecosystem Token)
|Issuance
|1 quadrillion minted
|Fixed supply, details in docs
|Initial Allocation
|50% Uniswap, 50% Vitalik
|Community, Foundation, Ecosystem, Sales
|Usage
|Staking, liquidity, burning
|Rewards, governance, payments, farming
|Incentives
|Swap fees, BONE rewards
|Yield farming, voting, advanced features
|Locking/Unlocking
|N/A (no vesting for SHIB)
|Cliff + linear vesting for most allocations
Additional Notes
- No Network Security Staking: Staking SHIB does not secure the network; it is purely for rewards.
- Ecosystem Expansion: The Shiba Inu ecosystem now includes games (e.g., Shiba Eternity), metaverse initiatives, and payment solutions, all leveraging the token suite for incentives and governance.
References for Further Reading
- Shiba Inu TREAT Tokenomics
- Shiba Inu Ecosystem Docs
- Shiba Inu Official Site
In summary:
Shiba Inu’s token economics are designed to foster community engagement, long-term ecosystem growth, and decentralized governance. The original SHIB token was distributed in a radically open manner, while newer tokens like TREAT introduce structured vesting, governance, and advanced incentive mechanisms to support the evolving Shiba Inu ecosystem.
Tokenomika SHIBAINU (SHIB): Pojasnjene ključne metrike in primeri uporabe
Razumevanje tokenomike SHIBAINU (SHIB) je ključno za analizo njegove dolgoročne vrednosti, trajnosti in potenciala.
Ključne metrike in njihov izračun:
Skupna ponudba:
Največje število žetonov SHIB, ki so bili ali še bodo ustvarjeni.
Razpoložljivi obtok:
Število žetonov, ki so trenutno na voljo na trgu in v javni lasti.
Največjo obtok:
Trdna zgornja meja skupnega števila žetonov SHIB.
FDV (popolnoma razredčeno vrednotenje):
Izračunano kot trenutna cena × največja ponudba, kar omogoča projekcijo skupne tržne vrednosti, če so vsi žetoni v obtoku.
Stopnja inflacije:
Odraža hitrost uvajanja novih žetonov, kar vpliva na redkost in dolgoročno gibanje cen.
Zakaj so trgovcem te metrike pomembne?
Velik razpoložljivi obtok = večja likvidnost.
Omejena največji obtok + nizka inflacija = možnost dolgoročne rasti cen.
Pregledna razdelitev žetonov = večje zaupanje v projekt in manjše tveganje centraliziranega nadzora.
Visok FDV z nizko trenutno tržno kapitalizacijo = možni signali precenjenosti.
Zdaj, ko razumete tokenomiko SHIB, raziščite ceno žetona SHIB v živo!
