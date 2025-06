SHIB

Shib is an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building. After our initial launch a leaders group was formed by prominent members of the telegram community. This group's purpose is to allocate skills within the community to appropriate roles in Shibs development and collectively agree on decisions for Shibs future. Anyone who has skills or time they can contribute to Shib will be invited to help develop and advance Shib. This group has so far been responsible for logo creation, social media presence, marketing and website development. Shibs community is the beating heart of this project and will continue to evolve and expand.

Ime in priimekSHIB

UvrstitevNo.19

Tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Popolnoma razredčena tržna kapitalizacija$0.00

Tržni delež0.0022%

Volumen trgovanja/tržna kapitalizacija (24h)0.00%

Razpoložljivi obtok589,249,738,948,632.8

Največja ponudba589,552,695,333,683

Skupna ponudba589,504,168,190,509.2

Hitrost kroženja0.9994%

Datum izdaje--

Cena, po kateri je bilo sredstvo prvič izdano--

Najvišja vrednost vseh časov0.000088450814267188,2021-10-28

Najnižja cena0.00000000008164606,2020-09-01

Javna veriga blokovETH

