Tokenomika Qubic (QUBIC)
Tokenomika in analiza cen Qubic (QUBIC)
Raziščite ključne podatke o tokenomiki in cenah za Qubic (QUBIC), vključno s tržno kapitalizacijo, podatki o dobavi, FDV in zgodovino cen. Enostavno preverite trenutno vrednost žetona in njegov položaj na trgu.
Informacije o Qubic (QUBIC)
Qubic is pioneering AI technology by integrating its Layer 1 Useful Proof of Work (uPoW) network with an open-source AI framework. This robust platform supports feeless transactions and features high-speed smart contracts, capable of processing up to 40 million transfers per second (TPS), underpinned by a quorum-based consensus mechanism. Founded by Sergey Ivancheglo, also known as come-from-beyond and a cofounder of IOTA and NXT, Qubic leverages extensive CPU and GPU resources through AI miners. Our goal is to democratize access to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), redefining the role of AI in everyday technology.
Poglobljena struktura žetona Qubic (QUBIC)
Poglobite se v način izdaje, dodeljevanja in odklepanja žetonov QUBIC. Ta razdelek izpostavlja ključne vidike ekonomske strukture žetona: uporabnost, spodbude in časovno razporejanje.
Issuance Mechanism
- Weekly Emissions: Qubic emits 1 trillion QUBIC per week.
- Supply Cap: The original hard cap was 1,000 trillion QUBIC, but this was reduced by 80% to a new cap of 200 trillion QUBIC as part of "Project X" in August 2024. The cap is enforced by a smart contract and is expected to be reached around 2041, though ongoing burns make reaching the cap unlikely.
- Halving Schedule: The emission model includes a 15% reduction in emissions in the first year, followed by annual halvings (similar to Bitcoin), with the "Supply Watcher" mechanism dynamically adjusting emissions to account for tokens burned through network activity.
Allocation Mechanism
- Fair Launch: Qubic was launched without venture capital or pre-mines; all tokens are distributed through mining and protocol incentives.
- Computor Controlled Fund (CCF): 8% of weekly emissions are allocated to the CCF, a community treasury supporting development, marketing, grants, and ecosystem growth. The allocation can be adjusted by network governance.
- Smart Contract IPOs: New smart contracts (e.g., DEXs, oracles) are launched via IPOs, where 676 shares are sold for QUBIC. The QUBIC spent is locked in the contract, reducing circulating supply and funding contract execution.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Network Utility: QUBIC is used for:
- Paying for computation and smart contract execution (burned in the process).
- Participating in governance and voting.
- Acquiring shares in smart contract IPOs, which can generate passive income.
- Staking for network security and rewards.
- QEarn Program: Users can lock QUBIC for up to 52 weeks to earn yield. Early unlocks are allowed but result in reduced rewards, with a portion of unearned rewards burned and the rest redistributed to other participants.
- Deflationary Pressure: The burn mechanism is central—QUBIC is burned with every smart contract execution and early unlock, reducing supply and counteracting inflation from emissions.
Locking Mechanism
- QEarn Locking: Users can lock QUBIC for flexible durations (up to 52 weeks) to earn rewards. The longer the lock, the higher the APY.
- Early Unlocks: Allowed at any time, but with a penalty—unearned rewards are partially burned and partially redistributed, incentivizing longer-term participation.
- Smart Contract Locking: QUBIC used to purchase IPO shares is locked in the contract, reducing circulating supply.
Unlocking Time
- QEarn: Full rewards are distributed at the end of the 52-week lock. Early unlocks receive pro-rata rewards, with penalties applied.
- No Fixed Vesting for Team/VCs: As Qubic was fair-launched, there are no team or VC vesting schedules.
Qubic Tokenomics Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|1T QUBIC/week; 200T max supply; annual halvings; dynamic burns via "Supply Watcher"
|Allocation
|8% of emissions to CCF; rest to miners/computors; IPOs for smart contracts
|Usage/Incentives
|Computation, governance, staking, smart contract IPOs, QEarn locking
|Locking
|QEarn: up to 52 weeks; IPO shares: QUBIC locked in contract
|Unlocking
|QEarn: full rewards at 52 weeks, early unlocks allowed with penalties; IPO: per contract
Additional Insights
- Burn Mechanism: Qubic’s burn model is highly adaptive. As network usage increases, more QUBIC is burned, which can offset emissions and even lead to net deflation.
- Governance: The community (computors and shareholders) can vote to adjust emission and burn parameters, ensuring adaptability.
- Ecosystem Growth: The CCF and grant programs are designed to bootstrap development and incentivize long-term ecosystem health.
- Transparency: Qubic is fully open source, and all emission, burn, and allocation data are on-chain and auditable.
Implications and Scenarios
- Sustainability: The combination of aggressive burning, dynamic emission reduction, and community-driven allocation aims to create a sustainable, deflationary token economy.
- Incentive Alignment: By rewarding long-term locking and penalizing early withdrawals, Qubic aligns incentives for holders, stakers, and developers.
- Market Impact: The reduction in max supply and ongoing burns could create upward price pressure if network adoption and utility continue to grow.
Limitations
- No Team/VC Vesting: The absence of traditional vesting schedules means there is no risk of large unlocks from insiders, but also no structured long-term team incentive beyond mining and community rewards.
- Dynamic Model: The actual circulating supply and inflation/deflation rate will depend on real-time network usage and governance decisions.
References for Further Reading
- Qubic Project X: Emission Model and Supply Cap
- QEarn: Locking Coins for Yield
- Qubic’s Revolutionary Tokenomics and Halvings
- Qubic Docs: Use Cases
- Qubic Docs: Random Contract and Burn Mechanism
Summary:
Qubic’s tokenomics are designed for long-term sustainability, with a capped and deflationary supply, community-driven allocation, and robust incentive mechanisms for both users and developers. The system’s flexibility and transparency, combined with innovative features like QEarn and the CCF, position Qubic as a unique experiment in decentralized, adaptive token economics.
Tokenomika Qubic (QUBIC): Pojasnjene ključne metrike in primeri uporabe
Razumevanje tokenomike Qubic (QUBIC) je ključno za analizo njegove dolgoročne vrednosti, trajnosti in potenciala.
Ključne metrike in njihov izračun:
Skupna ponudba:
Največje število žetonov QUBIC, ki so bili ali še bodo ustvarjeni.
Razpoložljivi obtok:
Število žetonov, ki so trenutno na voljo na trgu in v javni lasti.
Največjo obtok:
Trdna zgornja meja skupnega števila žetonov QUBIC.
FDV (popolnoma razredčeno vrednotenje):
Izračunano kot trenutna cena × največja ponudba, kar omogoča projekcijo skupne tržne vrednosti, če so vsi žetoni v obtoku.
Stopnja inflacije:
Odraža hitrost uvajanja novih žetonov, kar vpliva na redkost in dolgoročno gibanje cen.
Zakaj so trgovcem te metrike pomembne?
Velik razpoložljivi obtok = večja likvidnost.
Omejena največji obtok + nizka inflacija = možnost dolgoročne rasti cen.
Pregledna razdelitev žetonov = večje zaupanje v projekt in manjše tveganje centraliziranega nadzora.
Visok FDV z nizko trenutno tržno kapitalizacijo = možni signali precenjenosti.
Zdaj, ko razumete tokenomiko QUBIC, raziščite ceno žetona QUBIC v živo!
Kako kupiti QUBIC
Želite v svoj portfelj dodati Qubic (QUBIC)? MEXC podpira različne načine nakupa QUBIC, vključno s kreditnimi karticami, bančnimi prenosi in medsebojnim trgovanjem. Ne glede na to, ali ste začetnik ali profesionalec, MEXC omogoča enostavno in varno kupovanje kriptovalut.
Zgodovina cen Qubic (QUBIC)
Analiza zgodovine cen QUBIC pomaga uporabnikom razumeti pretekla tržna gibanja, ključne ravni podpore/odpora in vzorce nestanovitnosti. Zgodovinski podatki so ključni del napovedovanja cen in tehnične analize, ne glede na to, ali spremljate najvišje vrednosti vseh časov ali ugotavljate trende.
Napoved cene QUBIC
Želite vedeti, v katero smer se bo gibal QUBIC? Naša stran za napovedovanje cen QUBIC združuje razpoloženje na trgu, zgodovinske trende in tehnične kazalnike, da bi omogočila pogled v prihodnost.
Zakaj izbrati MEXC?
MEXC je ena najboljših svetovnih borz kriptovalut, ki ji zaupa na milijone uporabnikov po vsem svetu. Ne glede na to, ali ste začetnik ali profesionalec, je MEXC vaša najlažja pot do kriptovalut.
Zavrnitev odgovornosti
Podatki tokenomike na tej strani izvirajo iz virov tretjih oseb. MEXC ne jamči za njihovo točnost. Pred naložbo opravite temeljito raziskavo.
Preberite in razumite Uporabniško pogodbo in Pravilnik o zasebnosti
Kupite Qubic (QUBIC)
Znesek
1 QUBIC = 0.000001738 USD