Unlike Bitcoin and Ethereum, which have transparent blockchains, Monero uses cryptography to shield sending and receiving addresses, as well as transacted amounts. Every Monero transaction, by default, obfuscates sending and receiving addresses as well as transacted amounts. Monero is fungible. This means Monero will always be accepted without the risk of censorship. Monero is not a corporation. It is developed by cryptography and distributed systems experts from all over the world that donate their time or are funded by community donations. This means that Monero can't be shut down by any one country and is not constrained by any particular legal jurisdiction.
Monero (XMR) is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency with a unique approach to token economics, emphasizing decentralization, privacy, and long-term network sustainability. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, and mechanisms related to locking and unlocking.
Issuance Mechanism
- Consensus & Mining: Monero uses a Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism. Miners validate transactions and secure the network, earning rewards for producing new blocks.
- Block Rewards: As of June 2022, Monero activated the "tail emission," fixing block rewards at 0.6 XMR per two-minute block in perpetuity. This ensures ongoing miner incentives and network security, even after the main emission schedule ended.
- Dynamic Block Size: Monero employs a dynamic block size with a soft cap. If a block exceeds the median size of the previous 100 blocks, the reward is quadratically reduced, discouraging spam and promoting efficient use of block space.
Allocation Mechanism
- No Pre-mine or ICO: Monero did not conduct a pre-mine, ICO, or any form of initial token allocation. All XMR in circulation has been, and continues to be, distributed solely through mining.
- Community-Driven: The project is open-source and community-funded, with no centralized entity controlling token distribution.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
|Function
|Description
|Medium of Exchange
|XMR is used for peer-to-peer payments, enabling private, untraceable transactions.
|Transaction Fees
|XMR is required to pay network transaction fees, which vary based on network congestion and transaction size.
|Miner Incentives
|Miners receive both block rewards and transaction fees as compensation for securing the network.
|No Staking or Delegation
|Monero does not support staking, delegation, or liquidity provision mechanisms.
|No Governance Rights
|Holding XMR does not confer voting rights, profit sharing, or claims on project assets.
Locking Mechanism
- Transaction-Level Locking: Monero supports optional transaction-level locking, where senders can specify a lock time for received XMR. During this period, the recipient cannot spend the funds.
- No Protocol-Level Locking: There are no protocol-enforced staking, vesting, or lock-up mechanisms for XMR at the network level.
Unlocking Time
- Customizable by Sender: The unlock time for a transaction is set by the sender and can be checked using wallet commands. Once the specified block height or time is reached, the XMR becomes spendable.
- No Scheduled Unlocks: There are no scheduled or protocol-mandated unlock events for the circulating supply.
Summary Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance Mechanism
|PoW mining, tail emission (0.6 XMR/block, 2 min/block, perpetual)
|Allocation Mechanism
|100% mining-based, no pre-mine, no ICO
|Usage/Incentives
|Payments, transaction fees, miner rewards; no staking, no governance rights
|Locking Mechanism
|Optional transaction-level lock time, no protocol-level locks
|Unlocking Time
|Set per transaction by sender; no global unlock schedule
Additional Notes
- Privacy by Default: Monero’s privacy features (Ring Signatures, Stealth Addresses, RingCT) make it impossible to analyze address balances or token concentration.
- Decentralized Development: The project is maintained by a decentralized group of contributors, with funding from community donations and sponsors.
- No Superuser Privileges: There are no superuser functions or centralized controls over the token supply or user balances.
Monero’s token economics are designed to maximize privacy, decentralization, and long-term sustainability, with a perpetual incentive for miners and no central points of control or allocation.
Monero (XMR) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව: පැහැදිලි කරන ලද ප්රධාන මිතික සහ භාවිත අවස්ථා
එහි දිගුකාලීන වටිනාකම, තිරසාරභාවය සහ විභවය විශ්ලේෂණය කිරීම සඳහා MoneroXMR හි ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව අවබෝධ කර ගැනීම අත්යවශ්ය වේ.
ප්රධාන මිතික සහ ඒවා ගණනය කරන ආකාරය:
මුළු සැපයුම:
නිර්මාණය කර ඇති හෝ නිර්මාණය කරනු ලබන උපරිම XMR ටෝකන ගණන.
සංසරණ සැපයුම:
වෙළඳපොළ තුළ සහ ජනතාව අතේ දැනට ඇති ටෝකන ගණන.
උපරිම සැපයුම:
මුළු XMR ටෝකන කීයක් පැවතිය හැකිද යන්න පිළිබඳ දැඩි සීමාව.
FDV (සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම තනුක කළ තක්සේරුව):
වත්මන් මිල × උපරිම සැපයුම ලෙස ගණනය කරනු ලබන අතර, සියලු ටෝකන සංසරණයේ තිබේ නම් මුළු වෙළඳපොළ සීමාවේ ප්රක්ෂේපණයක් ලබා දේ.
උද්ධමන අනුපාතය:
හිඟයට සහ දිගුකාලීන මිල චලනයට බලපාමින්, නව ටෝකන හඳුන්වා දෙන වේගය පිළිබිඹු කරයි.
මෙම මිතික වෙළඳුන්ට වැදගත් වන්නේ ඇයි?
ඉහළ සංසරණ සැපයුම = වඩා වැඩි ද්රවශීලතාව.
සීමිත උපරිම සැපයුම + අඩු උද්ධමනය= දිගු කාලීන මිල ඉහළ යාමේ හැකියාව.
විනිවිද පෙනෙන ටෝකන බෙදා හැරීම = ව්යාපෘතිය කෙරෙහි වඩා හොඳ විශ්වාසය සහ මධ්යගත පාලනයේ අඩු අවදානම.
අඩු වත්මන් වෙළෙඳපොළ සීමාව සහිත ඉහළ FDV = විය හැකි අධි තක්සේරු සංඥා.
දැන් ඔබට XMR ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව වැටහේ, XMR ටෝකනයේ සජීවී මිල ගවේෂණය කරන්න!
