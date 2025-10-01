2025-10-01 Wednesday

ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත්

උණුසුම්ම ක්‍රිප්ටෝ පුවත් සහ වෙළඳපොළ යාවත්කාලීන කිරීම්වලට ඇලුම් කරන්න
Bitmine’s Strategic Ethereum Expansion Announced by Tom Lee

Bitmine’s Strategic Ethereum Expansion Announced by Tom Lee

The post Bitmine’s Strategic Ethereum Expansion Announced by Tom Lee appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Tom Lee announced Bitmine’s expansion into Ethereum validator networks. Intends to increase ETH holdings to 5% of network. Market reacts positively, ETH prices remain stable amidst news. Tom Lee, co-founder of Fundstrat and Bitmine Chairman, outlined future plans at Token 2049 to increase ETH holdings and collaborate with the Ethereum Foundation. This highlights Bitmine’s commitment to Ethereum, influencing market perceptions and potentially driving institutional involvement in cryptocurrency developments. Tom Lee Unveils 5% ETH Network Ownership Plan Tom Lee, co-founder of Fundstrat and Chairman of Bitmine, highlighted a major strategic pivot toward Ethereum at the Token 2049 event. Bitmine aims to establish a domestic validator network in collaboration with the Ethereum Foundation and increase its ETH holdings to cover 5% of the total network. This initiative, known as Bitmine Moonshots, aims to fund early-stage startups, mirroring Google’s early investment approaches. In immediate implications, Bitmine has shifted its corporate strategy, significantly increasing its ETH treasury holdings to 2.15 million, marking the largest reported by a single entity. The company plans to further expand its Ethereum presence by targeting 5% network ownership, substantially impacting market dynamics. Following the announcement, market participants showed positive response, with increased staking and liquidity migration observed. Raoul Pal further emphasized the profound implications of institutional ETH accumulation in interviews discussing real-world asset tokenization and AI integration. As of October 1, 2025, Ethereum (ETH) trades at $4,144.18 with a market cap of $500.22 billion, marking a -1.42% change in the last 24 hours. ETH’s circulating supply stands at 120.70 million, sustaining a market dominance of 12.80%. The 24-hour trading volume is $37.20 billion, reflecting a decrease of 5.60%, as reported by CoinMarketCap. Recent ETH price movements show a 61.13% increase over 90 days, contrasting with a -5.37% fall over 30 days. According to Coincu’s research team, Bitmine’s…
TOMCoin
TOM$0,000243-11,31%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1,55-0,19%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,011099-13,56%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 11:31
බෙදාගන්න
XPL's mysterious whale increased its spot positions and partially closed its long positions

XPL's mysterious whale increased its spot positions and partially closed its long positions

PANews reported on October 1st that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Aunt Ai, the mysterious XPL whale increased its spot positions and partially closed its long positions. Spot: 36.23 million XPLs have been purchased, valued at $37.69 million, with a floating loss of $197,000; Leverage: I have liquidated my positions that were 2 times more than my losses, and reopened a position that was 3 times more than my losses, worth US$680,000 (I am also gradually reducing my positions).
Plasma
XPL$0,8951-22,04%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1161-1,61%
Moonveil
MORE$0,0744-4,65%
බෙදාගන්න
PANews2025/10/01 11:29
බෙදාගන්න
Unexpected Departure at Ripple (XRP): Legendary Name Leaves

Unexpected Departure at Ripple (XRP): Legendary Name Leaves

The post Unexpected Departure at Ripple (XRP): Legendary Name Leaves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple CTO David Schwartz, one of the most recognized names in the cryptocurrency industry, announced that he will leave his position at the end of the year, after more than 13 years. Schwartz, one of the founding developers of XRP Ledger (XRPL), is also known in the industry by the nickname “JoelKatz” and is among the names that played a key role in Ripple’s current position. In his farewell statement, Schwartz recalled the turning points of his career and used the following statements: “I reflect on the last 40 years of my life. It’s been a wild ride, from consulting for the NSA to covering the early stages of Bitcoin to meeting Arthur, Jed, and Chris and coding the XRP Ledger. I worked at Ripple for over 13 years, and it’s been one of the greatest honors of my life.” Schwartz, who announced that he will step down as CTO at the end of the year, said he will focus on spending time with his family and returning to his long-delayed hobbies. However, he added that he will not withdraw from the XRPL ecosystem entirely: “Be warned, I’m not shying away from the XRP community. In recent months, I’ve been working on my own XRPL node, exploring non-Ripple-focused use cases for XRP. Writing code and interacting directly with developers has always been a thrill for me. There’s much more to come in this area.” Schwartz also announced that he will join Ripple’s Board of Directors. After stepping down as CTO, he will continue to contribute to the company as CTO Emeritus. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/unexpected-departure-at-ripple-xrp-legendary-name-leaves/
XRP
XRP$2,8342-1,61%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,011099-13,56%
Moonveil
MORE$0,0744-4,65%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 11:24
බෙදාගන්න
Ripple CTO David Schwartz to Exit Role By Year-End, Stay On As Advisor

Ripple CTO David Schwartz to Exit Role By Year-End, Stay On As Advisor

Ripple CTO David Schwartz announced Tuesday he will step down at the end of the year after more than a decade at the company. Schwartz, who helped code the XRP ledger, said in a post on X that he wanted to spend more time with his family and return to hobbies he had long set aside. “But be warned, I’m not going away from the XRP community. You haven’t seen the last of me (now, or ever),” he wrote. Although leaving his executive role, Schwartz will remain involved with Ripple. He will take a seat on the company’s board of directors and serve as CTO Emeritus, a position that will allow him to stay connected while pursuing personal projects. Ripple CEO Welcomes Schwartz’s Continued Role On Board He explained that in recent months, he has been running his own XRPL node, publishing data and exploring new use cases for XRP outside Ripple’s core business. He added he looked forward to spending more time coding, talking to developers and experimenting with applications that go beyond payments. “I’ll still be in and out of the Ripple office as CTO Emeritus, and as my last task at Ripple, Chris asked me to join Ripple’s Board of Directors to continue supporting the company’s mission and long-term vision…and I accept,” he said. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse praised Schwartz in his own post, calling him a “true OG in crypto with the conviction and vision to see what others couldn’t.” He added that their regular check-ins would continue and showed relief that Schwartz would remain close as part of the board. Court Settlement Ends Shadow Of SEC’s $1.3B Lawsuit Schwartz’s departure marks the end of a chapter at Ripple. He worked closely with CEO Brad Garlinghouse during the company’s long legal battle with US regulators. The SEC had sued Ripple in 2020, claiming it raised US$1.3 billion by selling XRP as an unregistered security. That lawsuit weighed heavily on Ripple. It also shaped debate across the digital asset market about how cryptocurrencies should be regulated. After years of hearings and appeals, the case finally ended in Aug. 2025. A court approved a settlement between Ripple and the SEC, which many viewed as a milestone for the industry. Now, as Schwartz prepares to scale back, Ripple is looking ahead. The company is positioning itself for a post-litigation era with more regulatory clarity. At the same time, his continued role on the board signals that Ripple still values his technical expertise, even as he steps away from daily operations. XRP traded 1.5% lower on Tuesday at $2.84, bringing its losses over the past week to 6.5%.
බෙදාගන්න
CryptoNews2025/10/01 11:20
බෙදාගන්න
Stablecoin payment network Mesta completes $5.5 million seed round, led by Village Global

Stablecoin payment network Mesta completes $5.5 million seed round, led by Village Global

PANews reported on October 1st that Mesta, a stablecoin payment network, announced the completion of a $5.5 million seed round led by Village Global, with participation from Circle Ventures, Paxos, WTI - Western Technology Investment, Garuda Ventures, Canonical Crypto, Everywhere Ventures, and Inventum Ventures. The new funds will reportedly be used to expand its global payment capabilities, strengthen its international team, and accelerate global growth, further integrating the reliability of fiat payments with the efficiency of stablecoins.
SEED
SEED$0,001071-2,81%
බෙදාගන්න
PANews2025/10/01 11:10
බෙදාගන්න
SEC allows advisors to use chartered trust companies as crypto custodians

SEC allows advisors to use chartered trust companies as crypto custodians

The post SEC allows advisors to use chartered trust companies as crypto custodians appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US SEC is allowing investment advisors to rely on chartered trust companies as crypto custodians.   This means that any officially approved or licensed trust company can hold cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ether in the same way they hold hard cash or other assets. The American financial watchdog disclosed the update in a letter sent to Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, a law firm that reached out to the SEC, seeking clarification. SEC supports state-trusts as crypto custodians The Securities and Exchange Commission stated in the letter that trust companies may be treated as “banks.” The approach works under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940 and the Investment Company Act of 1940. State-chartered trust companies are now eligible to hold crypto assets on behalf of their clients.  The SEC shared the letter and analysis on its website. The agency wrote, “…any Registered Adviser that has custody of client funds or securities maintain those funds and securities with a qualified custodian, where “qualified custodian” is defined to include “a bank as defined in Section 202(a)(2) of the Advisers Act.”  The SEC letter is classified as a no-action letter, meaning that the agency will not take enforcement action if advisers or funds use state trust companies to hold crypto assets. Senator Cynthia Lummis posted on X and said that she is “encouraged to see @SECGov recognizing state-chartered trust companies as qualified digital asset custodians.” She reminded people of how Wyoming paved the way for this decision when it issued a no-action relief in 2020 and was criticized back then by SEC employees. She said, “They finally recognized the rigor & value of WY’s digital asset supervision.” Brian Daly, Director of the SEC’s Division of Investment Management, told Eleanor Terrett that, “This additional clarity was needed because state-chartered trust companies were not…
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0004117+0,46%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,011099-13,56%
Wink
LIKE$0,007464-3,50%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 11:08
බෙදාගන්න
Stablecoin Crackdown: European Central Bank Gathers Backing For Joint Issuance Ban

Stablecoin Crackdown: European Central Bank Gathers Backing For Joint Issuance Ban

The European Central Bank (ECB) is reportedly gaining traction in its pursuit of a ban on multi-issuance stablecoins across the European Union (EU). This move comes in light of recommendations from the European Systemic Risk Board (ESRB), which is tasked with safeguarding Europe’s financial integrity. Multi-Issuance Stablecoins Under Fire Last week, the ESRB approved a […]
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,0693-2,09%
Comedian
BAN$0,07197-3,49%
Multichain
MULTI$0,03782-1,07%
බෙදාගන්න
Bitcoinist2025/10/01 11:00
බෙදාගන්න
SEC allows investment advisers to use chartered trust companies as crypto custodians

SEC allows investment advisers to use chartered trust companies as crypto custodians

The US SEC is allowing investment advisors to rely on chartered trust companies as crypto custodians.
Trust The Process
TRUST$0,0004117+0,46%
බෙදාගන්න
Cryptopolitan2025/10/01 11:00
බෙදාගන්න
zkVerify Launches Mainnet To Cut ZKP Verification Costs

zkVerify Launches Mainnet To Cut ZKP Verification Costs

The post zkVerify Launches Mainnet To Cut ZKP Verification Costs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Horizen Labs, a zero-knowledge cryptography platform, is rolling out its dedicated layer-1 blockchain for private data verification. ZkVerify, a new L1 blockchain designed for zero-knowledge proof (ZK-proof) verification, announced its mainnet launch on Tuesday. “ZkVerify’s mission is to remove the economic and technical barriers to ZK adoption,” Horizen Labs CEO and zkVerify founder Rob Viglione told Cointelegraph. “Even though verification is typically seen as the ‘cheapest’ part of the ZK value chain, it is still far too costly and inefficient to support real-world scale,” Viglione said. What is ZKP verification? ZKP verification is a cryptographic method that allows one party to prove a statement to another without disclosing the underlying information or data itself. A common example is verifying age eligibility to access a service without requiring the disclosure of an entire ID or other personal details. With a ZKP volume estimated at around $100 million and 4.4 billion proofs as of 2025, the ZK proving market is expected to reach $1.5 billion by 2030, according to data from leading industry platforms Chorus, Aligned and Horizen Labs. ZK proving market predictions. Source: Delphi Digital “Right now, many chains and apps can be slowed down or more expensive because verifying those proofs on Ethereum or another chain can be significantly more expensive,” Viglione said. According to zkVerify, ZKP verification on networks like Ethereum can cost up to $60 per proof during high congestion, with verification consuming up to 300,000 gas units. zkVerify promises to enable cost reduction of at least 90% compared to verifying directly on L1s. “Heavy math instead of original app or chain” To cut verification costs, zkVerify provides a dedicated verification layer by separating proof verification from settlement on L1s. “zkVerify checks a ZK-proof by doing the heavy math instead of the original app or chain,” Viglione told…
Panther Protocol
ZKP$0,00564-1,22%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,011099-13,56%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0,00002941-3,73%
බෙදාගන්න
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/01 10:51
බෙදාගන්න
XRP Price Eyes Recovery, TRON Volume Holds, But BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Makes It the Top Crypto Today

XRP Price Eyes Recovery, TRON Volume Holds, But BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Makes It the Top Crypto Today

The crypto market is in a decisive phase, with XRP (XRP) price today holding near $2.75 after flashing a TD Sequential buy signal that hints at weakening selling pressure. Analysts believe a push above $3.00 could trigger momentum toward $5, yet this relies on sentiment aligning with technical strength. At the same time, Tron (TRX) volume analysis shows traders defending the $0.30–$0.32 support zone, and a breakout past $0.36 could open the path to $0.42. Yet the most striking progress belongs to BlockDAG. Backed by its BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team partnership, the project has raised nearly $415 million with 26.5 billion BDAG coins sold. Starting from a Stage 1 price of $0.001, today’s $0.0013 Batch 30 presale offers unmatched entry before the $0.05 listing. XRP Locks In $2.75 Support XRP is holding steady near $2.75 support after recent volatility, and a TD Sequential buy signal has emerged, hinting that selling pressure may be weakening. If buyers maintain momentum above this level, some analysts expect a breakout toward $5 by October. The rebound gains strength as price action forms a descending triangle pattern, a formation that often precedes sharp upward moves. Still, this setup comes with risks. The token must break clear resistance near $3.00 to fuel further upside. Market sentiment remains cautious, with traders watching closely for how XRP interacts with both support and resistance zones in the coming days. For those seeking an entry point backed by technical strength and growing conviction, XRP’s rebound at $2.75 offers one of the more compelling setups currently. TRX Holds $0.30; Can It Climb to $0.42 This Rally? TRON (TRX) is firmly defending its $0.30–$0.32 support zone even amid broader market weakness, hinting at patience by buyers. That base has become an anchor for price action, giving room for upside as momentum builds. If TRX overcomes resistance near $0.36, analysts see room to test $0.42 and possibly higher. Still, risks remain. Whale concentration, where notable holders control large portions of supply, raises concerns about sudden sell pressure once resistance levels are hit. For investors watching popular crypto coins analysis, this balance of a strong base and looming resistance offers an opportunity with caution. Holding above $0.30 could set the stage for a breakout, while failing that zone may open a retracement toward deeper support. BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Proves It Is Built for Growth BlockDAG’s rise in 2025 is not just measured by presale numbers but by the company it keeps. The project has become the Exclusive Layer-1 Blockchain Partner of BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team, a partnership that few crypto projects could ever secure. Formula 1® partnerships demand proof of compliance, financial strength, and global brand stability.  By passing that test, BlockDAG has shown it is not a speculative play but a network that can withstand institutional scrutiny. The partnership also opens BlockDAG to a global audience of more than one billion F1® fans, embedding its name into mainstream visibility before exchanges even open trading. While many projects still chase validation, BlockDAG already commands it. Its Stage 1 presale price began at $0.001, and today, Batch 30 sits at a special price of $0.0013, after raising nearly $415 million with 26.5 billion BDAG coins sold. More than 20,000 miners have been shipped across 130 countries, 312,000 holders have joined, and the X1 mobile app now counts over 3 million users.  For anyone asking where the smart early entry is, the answer is clear. BlockDAG combines real partnerships, proven infrastructure, and institutional-grade credibility. At $0.0013, the window for buying before the confirmed $0.05 listing is closing fast. BlockDAG Proves Scarcity, Scale, and Trust Win the Race XRP (XRP) price today may signal recovery, and Tron (TRX) volume analysis shows steady support, but both depend on fragile conditions. BlockDAG, in contrast, delivers verifiable adoption and global exposure. Its Awakening Testnet is already live, miners are shipped to over 130 countries, and the X1 mobile miner app counts more than 3 million users, proving activity is seeded before launch.  The BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team partnership adds institutional-grade validation and visibility to over a billion fans worldwide, a milestone few blockchain projects achieve. With nearly $415 million raised and Batch 30 priced at $0.0013, far below the confirmed $0.05 listing, BlockDAG combines scarcity with credibility. For those asking what crypto to buy today, BlockDAG is the one option with scale, proof, and urgency. Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network Website: https://blockdag.network Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.The post XRP Price Eyes Recovery, TRON Volume Holds, But BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Makes It the Top Crypto Today appeared first on 36Crypto.
XRP
XRP$2,8342-1,61%
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1,7993-73,35%
1
1$0,003816-29,74%
බෙදාගන්න
Coinstats2025/10/01 10:00
බෙදාගන්න

නැගී එන පුවත්

තවත්

XPL's mysterious whale increased its spot positions and partially closed its long positions

BlackRock boosts AI and US equity exposure in $185 billion models

The FDA Is Trying To Make Corporate Free Speech Situational

Bitmine’s Strategic Ethereum Expansion Announced by Tom Lee

Ripple CTO David Schwartz to Exit Role By Year-End, Stay On As Advisor