Tron (TRX) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව
Tron (TRX) තොරතුරු
Tron (TRX) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව සහ මිල විශ්ලේෂණය
Tron (TRX) සඳහා, වෙළඳපොළ සීමාව, සැපයුම් විස්තර, FDV සහ මිල ඉතිහාසය ඇතුළුව, ප්රධාන ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව සහ මිල දත්ත ගවේෂණය කරන්න. ටෝකනයේ වත්මන් වටිනාකම සහ වෙළඳපොළ ස්ථානය එක බැල්මකින් තේරුම් ගන්න.
Tron (TRX) හි ගැඹුරු ටෝකන ව්යුහය
TRX ටෝකන නිකුත් කරන, වෙන් කරන සහ අගුළු හරින ආකාරය ගැඹුරින් සොයා බලන්න. මෙම කොටස ටෝකනයේ ආර්ථික ව්යුහයේ ප්රධාන අංග ඉස්මතු කරයි: උපයෝගීතාව, දිරිගැන්වීම් සහ පැවරීම.
TRON (TRX) features a comprehensive token economic model that has evolved over time, with mechanisms for issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, and locking/unlocking. Below is a detailed breakdown, including tables and structured sections for clarity.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Launch: TRX was initially launched as an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, then migrated to its own mainnet on June 25, 2018.
- Consensus & Minting: TRON uses a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus. New TRX is minted as block and voting rewards when Super Representatives (SRs) produce blocks.
- Block Reward: 16 TRX per block (modifiable via governance).
- Voting Reward: 160 TRX per block (modifiable via governance).
- Block Time: 3 seconds per block.
- Deflationary Model: Since April 2021, TRX transitioned from inflationary to deflationary, with more tokens burned than minted, leading to a net reduction in supply over time.
- Burning: TRX is burned to pay for network resources (bandwidth and energy), permanently removing tokens from circulation.
Allocation Mechanism
Initial Token Distribution
|Allocation Category
|Amount (Billion TRX)
|% of Initial Supply
|Notes
|Public Sale (ICO, Aug 2017)
|40
|40%
|~$150M raised, no KYC/AML disclosure
|Private Sale (Jan 2017)
|25.7
|25.7%
|~$30M raised
|TRON Foundation & Ecosystem
|35
|35%
|Foundation and team, all unlocked by Jan 1, 2020
|Initial Supporter (Peiwo Huanle/Justin Sun)
|10
|10%
|Allocated to Justin Sun’s company
|Mainnet Burn (June 2018)
|1
|1%
|Burned at mainnet launch
- No further public offerings were planned before 2021; subsequent offerings are in fixed amounts, not percentages.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
Core Use Cases
- Resource Acquisition: TRX is burned to acquire bandwidth (for transactions) and energy (for smart contract execution).
- Staking & Governance: Staking TRX grants TRON Power (TP), used to vote for Super Representatives (SRs) and participate in governance.
- Payments: Used for payments within and outside the TRON ecosystem (e.g., credit card payments, ATMs, DEX trading, merchant payments).
- DeFi & Collateral: TRX is used as collateral in DeFi protocols, lending, and as a unit of account in NFT marketplaces.
- Airdrops & Rewards: Holding TRX can entitle users to airdrops (e.g., BTT) and participation in community incentive programs.
Incentive Structure
|Mechanism
|Description
|Block Rewards
|Earned by SRs for block production, distributed to voters after commission
|Voting Rewards
|Distributed to voters who support SRs and SR Partners, proportional to votes
|Staking Rewards
|Earned by staking TRX and participating in governance
|Delegation
|Staked resources (bandwidth/energy) can be delegated to other addresses
|DeFi Yield
|TRX can be locked in DeFi protocols for yield, lending, and liquidity provision
Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: When users stake TRX for bandwidth or energy, the tokens are locked and cannot be transferred until unstaked.
- Delegation Lock: Delegated resources can be time-locked, with a specified lock period. During this period, delegated resources cannot be withdrawn.
- Unstaking: Users can unstake TRX after the lock period, regaining transferability.
Locking/Unlocking Table
|Mechanism
|Locking Action
|Unlocking Action
|Lock Period
|Notes
|Staking
|Stake TRX for resources
|Unstake TRX
|User-defined
|Resources (bandwidth/energy) obtained; voting rights granted
|Delegation
|Delegate resources
|Cancel delegation
|User-defined
|Can set a lock period; only unused resources can be delegated
|Governance
|Vote for SRs
|Withdraw vote
|User-defined
|Voting power is tied to staked TRX
- Unstaking/Unlocking: After the lock period, users can unstake or cancel delegation, making TRX liquid again.
Circulating Supply and Deflation
- Burning vs. Minting: Since 2021, TRON has consistently burned more TRX than minted, making TRX a deflationary asset.
- Recent Data: As of June 2025, the net burn reached 197.2 million TRX, with the circulating supply declining from over 96.5B to around 95B TRX in one year.
- Staking Participation: High, with 45-50% of eligible supply staked as of Q1 2025.
DeFi Locking Trends
|Period
|TVL (TRX)
|TVL (USD)
|QoQ Change (TRX)
|QoQ Change (USD)
|Notes
|Q2 2025
|~40B
|<$10B
|-15.4%
|-0.8%
|Decline in DeFi activity and TVL
|Q1 2025
|-32.6%
|-36.7%
|Significant drop in DeFi TVL
|Q3 2024
|~55B
|~$7B
|-17%
|+4%
|TVL in USD grew despite TRX decline
- Interpretation: DeFi TVL in TRX has declined, but USD value has sometimes increased due to TRX price appreciation.
Summary Table: TRON Token Economics
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|DPoS, block/voting rewards, deflationary via burning
|Allocation
|ICO, private sale, foundation/team, supporter, mainnet burn
|Usage
|Payments, staking, governance, DeFi, collateral, airdrops
|Incentives
|Block/voting rewards, staking rewards, DeFi yield, delegation
|Locking
|Staking/Delegation locks, user-defined periods, unlock via unstaking/cancel delegation
|Unlocking
|After lock period, TRX becomes liquid again
|Deflation
|Net burn > mint, supply declining since 2021
|DeFi TVL
|Fluctuating, recent decline in TRX terms, sometimes offset by TRX price appreciation
Additional Notes
- Token Standards: TRON supports TRC10, TRC20 (ERC-20 compatible), and TRC721 (NFTs).
- Governance: Top 27 SRs are elected by TRX holders; governance and reward parameters can be changed via proposals.
- Resource Delegation: Only bandwidth and energy can be delegated, not voting rights.
This comprehensive overview reflects the current state and recent trends in TRON's token economics, including all major mechanisms and their implications for users, developers, and the broader ecosystem.
Tron (TRX) ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව: පැහැදිලි කරන ලද ප්රධාන මිතික සහ භාවිත අවස්ථා
එහි දිගුකාලීන වටිනාකම, තිරසාරභාවය සහ විභවය විශ්ලේෂණය කිරීම සඳහා TronTRX හි ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව අවබෝධ කර ගැනීම අත්යවශ්ය වේ.
ප්රධාන මිතික සහ ඒවා ගණනය කරන ආකාරය:
මුළු සැපයුම:
නිර්මාණය කර ඇති හෝ නිර්මාණය කරනු ලබන උපරිම TRX ටෝකන ගණන.
සංසරණ සැපයුම:
වෙළඳපොළ තුළ සහ ජනතාව අතේ දැනට ඇති ටෝකන ගණන.
උපරිම සැපයුම:
මුළු TRX ටෝකන කීයක් පැවතිය හැකිද යන්න පිළිබඳ දැඩි සීමාව.
FDV (සම්පූර්ණයෙන්ම තනුක කළ තක්සේරුව):
වත්මන් මිල × උපරිම සැපයුම ලෙස ගණනය කරනු ලබන අතර, සියලු ටෝකන සංසරණයේ තිබේ නම් මුළු වෙළඳපොළ සීමාවේ ප්රක්ෂේපණයක් ලබා දේ.
උද්ධමන අනුපාතය:
හිඟයට සහ දිගුකාලීන මිල චලනයට බලපාමින්, නව ටෝකන හඳුන්වා දෙන වේගය පිළිබිඹු කරයි.
මෙම මිතික වෙළඳුන්ට වැදගත් වන්නේ ඇයි?
ඉහළ සංසරණ සැපයුම = වඩා වැඩි ද්රවශීලතාව.
සීමිත උපරිම සැපයුම + අඩු උද්ධමනය= දිගු කාලීන මිල ඉහළ යාමේ හැකියාව.
විනිවිද පෙනෙන ටෝකන බෙදා හැරීම = ව්යාපෘතිය කෙරෙහි වඩා හොඳ විශ්වාසය සහ මධ්යගත පාලනයේ අඩු අවදානම.
අඩු වත්මන් වෙළෙඳපොළ සීමාව සහිත ඉහළ FDV = විය හැකි අධි තක්සේරු සංඥා.
දැන් ඔබට TRX ටෝකන් ආර්ථික විද්යාව වැටහේ, TRX ටෝකනයේ සජීවී මිල ගවේෂණය කරන්න!
