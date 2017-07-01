TRX ටෝකන නිකුත් කරන, වෙන් කරන සහ අගුළු හරින ආකාරය ගැඹුරින් සොයා බලන්න. මෙම කොටස ටෝකනයේ ආර්ථික ව්‍යුහයේ ප්‍රධාන අංග ඉස්මතු කරයි: උපයෝගීතාව, දිරිගැන්වීම් සහ පැවරීම.

TRON (TRX) features a comprehensive token economic model that has evolved over time, with mechanisms for issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, and locking/unlocking. Below is a detailed breakdown, including tables and structured sections for clarity.

Issuance Mechanism

Initial Launch : TRX was initially launched as an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, then migrated to its own mainnet on June 25, 2018.

: TRX was initially launched as an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, then migrated to its own mainnet on June 25, 2018. Consensus & Minting : TRON uses a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus. New TRX is minted as block and voting rewards when Super Representatives (SRs) produce blocks. Block Reward : 16 TRX per block (modifiable via governance). Voting Reward : 160 TRX per block (modifiable via governance). Block Time : 3 seconds per block.

: TRON uses a Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus. New TRX is minted as block and voting rewards when Super Representatives (SRs) produce blocks. Deflationary Model : Since April 2021, TRX transitioned from inflationary to deflationary, with more tokens burned than minted, leading to a net reduction in supply over time.

: Since April 2021, TRX transitioned from inflationary to deflationary, with more tokens burned than minted, leading to a net reduction in supply over time. Burning: TRX is burned to pay for network resources (bandwidth and energy), permanently removing tokens from circulation.

Allocation Mechanism

Initial Token Distribution

Allocation Category Amount (Billion TRX) % of Initial Supply Notes Public Sale (ICO, Aug 2017) 40 40% ~$150M raised, no KYC/AML disclosure Private Sale (Jan 2017) 25.7 25.7% ~$30M raised TRON Foundation & Ecosystem 35 35% Foundation and team, all unlocked by Jan 1, 2020 Initial Supporter (Peiwo Huanle/Justin Sun) 10 10% Allocated to Justin Sun’s company Mainnet Burn (June 2018) 1 1% Burned at mainnet launch

No further public offerings were planned before 2021; subsequent offerings are in fixed amounts, not percentages.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Core Use Cases

Resource Acquisition : TRX is burned to acquire bandwidth (for transactions) and energy (for smart contract execution).

: TRX is burned to acquire bandwidth (for transactions) and energy (for smart contract execution). Staking & Governance : Staking TRX grants TRON Power (TP), used to vote for Super Representatives (SRs) and participate in governance.

: Staking TRX grants TRON Power (TP), used to vote for Super Representatives (SRs) and participate in governance. Payments : Used for payments within and outside the TRON ecosystem (e.g., credit card payments, ATMs, DEX trading, merchant payments).

: Used for payments within and outside the TRON ecosystem (e.g., credit card payments, ATMs, DEX trading, merchant payments). DeFi & Collateral : TRX is used as collateral in DeFi protocols, lending, and as a unit of account in NFT marketplaces.

: TRX is used as collateral in DeFi protocols, lending, and as a unit of account in NFT marketplaces. Airdrops & Rewards: Holding TRX can entitle users to airdrops (e.g., BTT) and participation in community incentive programs.

Incentive Structure

Mechanism Description Block Rewards Earned by SRs for block production, distributed to voters after commission Voting Rewards Distributed to voters who support SRs and SR Partners, proportional to votes Staking Rewards Earned by staking TRX and participating in governance Delegation Staked resources (bandwidth/energy) can be delegated to other addresses DeFi Yield TRX can be locked in DeFi protocols for yield, lending, and liquidity provision

Locking Mechanism

Staking Lock : When users stake TRX for bandwidth or energy, the tokens are locked and cannot be transferred until unstaked.

: When users stake TRX for bandwidth or energy, the tokens are locked and cannot be transferred until unstaked. Delegation Lock : Delegated resources can be time-locked, with a specified lock period. During this period, delegated resources cannot be withdrawn.

: Delegated resources can be time-locked, with a specified lock period. During this period, delegated resources cannot be withdrawn. Unstaking: Users can unstake TRX after the lock period, regaining transferability.

Locking/Unlocking Table

Mechanism Locking Action Unlocking Action Lock Period Notes Staking Stake TRX for resources Unstake TRX User-defined Resources (bandwidth/energy) obtained; voting rights granted Delegation Delegate resources Cancel delegation User-defined Can set a lock period; only unused resources can be delegated Governance Vote for SRs Withdraw vote User-defined Voting power is tied to staked TRX

Unstaking/Unlocking: After the lock period, users can unstake or cancel delegation, making TRX liquid again.

Circulating Supply and Deflation

Burning vs. Minting : Since 2021, TRON has consistently burned more TRX than minted, making TRX a deflationary asset.

: Since 2021, TRON has consistently burned more TRX than minted, making TRX a deflationary asset. Recent Data : As of June 2025, the net burn reached 197.2 million TRX, with the circulating supply declining from over 96.5B to around 95B TRX in one year.

: As of June 2025, the net burn reached 197.2 million TRX, with the circulating supply declining from over 96.5B to around 95B TRX in one year. Staking Participation: High, with 45-50% of eligible supply staked as of Q1 2025.

DeFi Locking Trends

Period TVL (TRX) TVL (USD) QoQ Change (TRX) QoQ Change (USD) Notes Q2 2025 ~40B <$10B -15.4% -0.8% Decline in DeFi activity and TVL Q1 2025 -32.6% -36.7% Significant drop in DeFi TVL Q3 2024 ~55B ~$7B -17% +4% TVL in USD grew despite TRX decline

Interpretation: DeFi TVL in TRX has declined, but USD value has sometimes increased due to TRX price appreciation.

Summary Table: TRON Token Economics

Aspect Details Issuance DPoS, block/voting rewards, deflationary via burning Allocation ICO, private sale, foundation/team, supporter, mainnet burn Usage Payments, staking, governance, DeFi, collateral, airdrops Incentives Block/voting rewards, staking rewards, DeFi yield, delegation Locking Staking/Delegation locks, user-defined periods, unlock via unstaking/cancel delegation Unlocking After lock period, TRX becomes liquid again Deflation Net burn > mint, supply declining since 2021 DeFi TVL Fluctuating, recent decline in TRX terms, sometimes offset by TRX price appreciation

Additional Notes

Token Standards : TRON supports TRC10, TRC20 (ERC-20 compatible), and TRC721 (NFTs).

: TRON supports TRC10, TRC20 (ERC-20 compatible), and TRC721 (NFTs). Governance : Top 27 SRs are elected by TRX holders; governance and reward parameters can be changed via proposals.

: Top 27 SRs are elected by TRX holders; governance and reward parameters can be changed via proposals. Resource Delegation: Only bandwidth and energy can be delegated, not voting rights.

This comprehensive overview reflects the current state and recent trends in TRON's token economics, including all major mechanisms and their implications for users, developers, and the broader ecosystem.