Информация о Mist (MIST)

NFT Action RPG Game ecosystem on Binance Smart Chain. An immersive in-game environment, 5 playable classes, in-game NFT items (NFTs which help your character), farming, staking, and more. The Mist Token is the in-game currency for the Mist Universe. The token is used in-game as currency, as well as to purchase NFTs .