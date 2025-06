Информация о Bogged Finance (BOG)

Bogged Finance: Limit Orders, Stop Losses, Sniper, Swaps and more all powered by $BOG.

BogTools is a suite of tools that for DeFi. The projects cornerstone, bogged.finance; aims to bring in Centralized Exchange (CEX) features for DeFi users. With Limit Orders, Snipers, Stop Losses, Smarter DEX features and more, $BOG is the home of traders on DeFi.