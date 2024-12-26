Цена Akash Network (AKT)
Текущая цена Akash Network (AKT) сегодня составляет 3.27 USD. Текущая рыночная капитализация составляет $ 807.66M USD. Цена AKT к USD обновляется в режиме реального времени.
Ключевые показатели рынка Akash Network:
- 24-часовой объем торговли составляет $ 10.63M USD
- Изменение цены Akash Network в течение дня составляет -3.23%
- Оборотное предложение составляет 247.44M USD
Получайте обновления в режиме реального времени по цене AKT к USD на MEXC. Будьте в курсе последних данных и анализа рынка. Это необходимо для принятия разумных торговых решений на быстро меняющемся рынке криптовалют. MEXC – ваша платформа для получения точной информации о ценах AKT.
За сегодня изменение цены Akash Network на USD составило $ -0.109088604035733.
За последние 30 дней изменение цены Akash Network на USD составило $ -0.5243265150.
За последние 60 дней изменение цены Akash Network на USD составило $ +1.4633233650.
За последние 90 дней изменение цены Akash Network на USD составило $ +0.28054036780338.
|Период
|Изменение (USD)
|Изменение (%)
|Сегодня
|$ -0.109088604035733
|-3.23%
|30 дней
|$ -0.5243265150
|-16.03%
|60 дней
|$ +1.4633233650
|+44.75%
|90 дней
|$ +0.28054036780338
|+9.38%
Ознакомьтесь с последним анализом цен Akash Network: 24-часовой минимум и максимум, ATH и дневные изменения:
-0.31%
-3.23%
-4.56%
Погрузитесь в рыночную статистику: рыночная капитализация, 24-часовой объем и предложение:
What is Akash Network? Akash Network is spearheading a paradigm shift in cloud computing, disrupting conventional cloud services, and pioneering a revolution in access to essential cloud resources. Leveraging the power of blockchain technology, Akash Network has developed an open-source, decentralized, marketplace for cloud computing, offering an unprecedented level of speed, efficiency, and affordability. This innovation is set to transform the way users perceive and utilize cloud services. What are the key features of Akash Network? Decentralized Cloud Computing: Akash Network, built on a blockchain-based framework, eliminates dependence on centralized cloud providers, offering superior security, transparency for users' data and transactions, and enhanced scalability. Permissionless Marketplace: By offering an open marketplace, Akash Network allows anyone with computational resources to become a cloud provider. Users can lease out their unused computing capacities, fostering competition and driving down prices. Flexible and Secure: With Akash, developers can effortlessly deploy applications and workloads. Moreover, the platform offers high security by using the native AKT token to ensure the integrity and authenticity of transactions on the network. Staking and Incentive Mechanism: Holders of the AKT token can participate in the network by staking their tokens. This not only helps secure the network but also earns them rewards. Interoperable Ecosystem: Akash Network is designed to be blockchain agnostic and is built on the Cosmos SDK, allowing for easy integration with other blockchain networks and fostering cross-chain collaborations. Eco-friendly: Compared to traditional cloud services, Akash Network is more energy-efficient. The network's consensus mechanism is based on Proof-of-Stake, which is considered to be more environmentally friendly than Proof-of-Work used by many other blockchain networks. How does GPU Marketplace benefit AI Hosting? One of the unique offerings of Akash Network is its GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) marketplace, which proves to be a game-changer for AI hosting. Leveraging its decentralized cloud, Akash Network provides a platform where individuals and businesses can rent out their idle GPU resources to those in need, particularly AI developers and researchers. Here’s why this is a groundbreaking feature: Cost-Effectiveness: Traditional cloud services are expensive, especially when renting GPUs for AI processing. Akash Network's open marketplace fosters competition, driving down the costs of GPU rentals and making it more affordable for AI researchers and developers. Scalability and Performance: With access to a decentralized pool of GPU resources, AI developers can easily scale their operations and computational power without the constraints of traditional cloud infrastructure. This translates to faster training and deployment of AI models. Security and Privacy: AI applications require processing sensitive data. Akash Network’s blockchain-based framework ensures that data is handled securely and transparently without the vulnerabilities of centralized systems. Democratizing AI: By lowering the barriers to entry in terms of cost and accessibility to GPU resources, Akash Network empowers a wider range of individuals and organizations, even at the early stage, to participate in AI development and hosting, contributing to innovation and technological advancement. Eco-Friendly Resource Utilization: By efficiently utilizing idle GPU resources through its marketplace, Akash Network dramatically minimizes environmental impact, in stark contrast to the significant ecological footprint associated with constructing and maintaining dedicated data centers. Akash Network's maximized resource efficiency enables it to play a pivotal role in promoting innovation, sustainability, and reducing carbon footprints. Global Accessibility: Akash Network’s global marketplace ensures that AI developers and researchers worldwide have equal access to GPU resources, irrespective of their geographical location. By providing an efficient, secure, and cost-effective alternative for AI hosting through its GPU marketplace, Akash Network is not only revolutionizing cloud computing but also making a substantial impact on the rapidly growing field of artificial intelligence. What is AKT Token? AKT is the native cryptocurrency token of Akash Network. It is integral for securing the network, executing transactions and contracts, and incentivizing community participation through staking and rewards. As the ecosystem grows, AKT is anticipated to play an increasingly vital role in enabling and securing decentralized cloud services. The AKT 2.0 proposal introduces Take Rate and Provider Incentives to kick-start growth. Join the discussion for updates. What are the prospects for Akash? Akash Network is at the forefront of a paradigm shift in cloud computing. With its decentralized nature, coupled with a growing demand for secure, open, and affordable cloud solutions, Akash Network is well-positioned to become a pivotal player in the cloud computing industry. The ongoing developments and partnerships are expected to contribute significantly to its adoption and utility in the near future. Join Akash Network to be part of this groundbreaking venture in reshaping the cloud computing landscape! Please note: This is not financial advice. It’s always recommended to conduct your own research before making any investments.
MEXC – ведущая криптовалютная биржа, которой доверяют более 10 миллионов пользователей по всему миру. Она известна как биржа с самым широким выбором токенов, самым быстрым листингом токенов и самыми низкими торговыми комиссиями на рынке. Присоединяйтесь к MEXC сейчас, чтобы ощутить первоклассную ликвидность и самые конкурентоспособные комиссии на рынке!
Цены на криптовалюты подвержены высоким рыночным рискам и волатильности. Вам следует инвестировать в проекты и продукты, с которыми вы знакомы и понимаете риски, связанные с ними. Вы должны тщательно изучить свой инвестиционный опыт, финансовое положение, инвестиционные цели и допустимый риск, а также проконсультироваться с независимым финансовым консультантом перед осуществлением любых инвестиций. Данный материал не следует рассматривать как финансовую консультацию. Прошлые показатели не являются надежным индикатором показателей в будущем. Стоимость ваших инвестиций может как упасть, так и вырасти, и вы можете не получить обратно вложенную сумму. Вы несете полную ответственность за свои инвестиционные решения. MEXC не несет ответственности за любые убытки, которые вы можете понести. Для получения дополнительной информации, пожалуйста, ознакомьтесь с нашим Пользовательским соглашением и Предупреждением о рисках. Пожалуйста, обратите внимание, что данные, касающиеся вышеупомянутой криптовалюты, представленные здесь (например, ее текущая цена в реальном времени), основаны на данных сторонних источников. Они предоставляются вам по принципу "как есть" и исключительно в информационных целях, без каких-либо заверений или гарантий. Ссылки, предоставляемые на сторонние сайты, не находятся под контролем MEXC. MEXC не несет ответственности за надежность и точность сторонних сайтов и их содержимого.
|1 AKT к AUD
A$5.232
|1 AKT к GBP
￡2.5833
|1 AKT к EUR
€3.1065
|1 AKT к USD
$3.27
|1 AKT к MYR
RM14.6496
|1 AKT к TRY
₺115.0713
|1 AKT к JPY
¥514.6326
|1 AKT к RUB
₽325.9209
|1 AKT к INR
₹279.1272
|1 AKT к IDR
Rp52,741.9281
|1 AKT к PHP
₱191.8182
|1 AKT к EGP
￡E.166.443
|1 AKT к BRL
R$20.8299
|1 AKT к CAD
C$4.6761
|1 AKT к BDT
৳390.111
|1 AKT к NGN
₦5,054.0793
|1 AKT к UAH
₴136.8822
|1 AKT к VES
Bs166.77
|1 AKT к PKR
Rs908.8311
|1 AKT к KZT
₸1,691.6691
|1 AKT к THB
฿111.4089
|1 AKT к TWD
NT$106.929
|1 AKT к CHF
Fr2.8776
|1 AKT к HKD
HK$25.4406
|1 AKT к MAD
.د.م32.8962