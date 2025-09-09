Погрузитесь глубже в то, как выпускаются, распределяются и разблокируются токены TRUMP. В этом разделе освещаются ключевые аспекты экономической структуры токена: утилитарность, стимулы и план разблокировки.

Overview

The Official Trump Token ($TRUMP), launched by President Donald Trump, is a meme coin primarily operating on Solana, with bridged versions on Ethereum, Base, and BNB Smart Chain. Its economic structure involves a hybrid of team-controlled and freely circulating supply, incentives derived from transaction taxes, and a strategic lockup and vesting schedule.

1. Issuance Mechanism

Initial Supply: $TRUMP has a fixed maximum supply (for the ERC-20 version, this is 47 million tokens; Solana and other bridges mirror this figure via a locking/wrapping mechanism).

$TRUMP has a fixed maximum supply (for the ERC-20 version, this is 47 million tokens; Solana and other bridges mirror this figure via a locking/wrapping mechanism). No Ongoing Issuance or Mining: All tokens were minted at launch, with no inflationary rewards or mining. Tokens are bridged between networks via a lock/mint and burn/unlock system (origin tokens are locked to mint new tokens on other chains and burned on bridge out).

2. Allocation Mechanism

Team/Insider Allocation: Roughly 80% of the token supply is reportedly under the control of Trump-affiliated entities. These allocations are split across six wallets labeled as “Creators and CIC Digital 1–6.”

Roughly 80% of the token supply is reportedly under the control of Trump-affiliated entities. These allocations are split across six wallets labeled as “Creators and CIC Digital 1–6.” Public Circulating Supply: The remaining supply is distributed on exchanges for public trading and speculative holding.

The remaining supply is distributed on exchanges for public trading and speculative holding. Distribution Events: No traditional ICO or fair launch—tokens were distributed directly to project-affiliated wallets and liquidity pools, and made available for public purchase on exchanges (both centralized and decentralized).

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Primary Use: $TRUMP functions strictly as a speculative asset and meme token. It currently has no direct utility or governance functionality.

$TRUMP functions strictly as a speculative asset and meme token. It currently has no direct utility or governance functionality. Transaction Tax: Every buy, sell, and transfer is subject to a 1% transaction tax that is hardcoded and cannot be changed (ownership of the contract was renounced). Half of the tax goes to a “teamWallet,” the other half to a “taxWallet.”

Every buy, sell, and transfer is subject to a 1% transaction tax that is hardcoded and cannot be changed (ownership of the contract was renounced). Half of the tax goes to a “teamWallet,” the other half to a “taxWallet.” Tax Use Cases: Funds from the transaction tax are used at the team’s discretion for: Marketing and development Donations to charities (notably U.S. Veterans and Child Trafficking Prevention, historically) Buybacks of $TRUMP tokens for price support or liquidity

Funds from the transaction tax are used at the team’s discretion for: No Holder Incentives: $TRUMP does not provide holders with passive income, liquidity mining, governance rights, or rewards.

4. Lockup and Unlocking Mechanisms

Team/Insider Vesting: Team allocations are locked with structured vesting, as follows: Lockup periods range from 3 to 12 months for the six main entity wallets. After the initial lockup, there is an immediate unlock of 10% or 25% of the allocation. The remainder is released via daily linear vesting over 2 years.

Team allocations are locked with structured vesting, as follows: Linear Unlock Detail: Sample records show daily linear unlocks for each entity wallet starting after the initial lock, with consistent daily emission rates.

5. Unlocking Schedule

Below is a snapshot of the daily unlocking events for “Creators & CIC Digital” wallets (team/advisor allocations):

Date Entity Amount Unlocked Unlock Type 2025-09-09 Creators & CIC Digital, 1 443,836 Linear 2025-09-09 Creators & CIC Digital, 2 184,932 Linear 2025-09-09 Creators & CIC Digital, 4 49,315 Linear 2025-09-09 Creators & CIC Digital, 5 20,548 Linear ... ... ... ...

The pattern repeats daily, with the volumes above unlocking for multiple months/years following the cliff.

Public circulating tokens are not subject to additional lockup or vesting.

6. Additional Notes and Implications

Concentration/Control Risk: The concentration of ~80% of supply with project insiders significantly skews the risk profile. Unlock schedules, if not transparently managed, pose risks of large supply shocks.

The concentration of ~80% of supply with project insiders significantly skews the risk profile. Unlock schedules, if not transparently managed, pose risks of large supply shocks. No Fair Launch: Tokenomics favor early privileged insiders, with the public having access to the minority of the supply.

Tokenomics favor early privileged insiders, with the public having access to the minority of the supply. Donative Marketing: Unique to $TRUMP is the use of tax proceeds for charitable donations and buybacks, occasionally supporting price and community engagement, but subject to insider discretion.

Unique to $TRUMP is the use of tax proceeds for charitable donations and buybacks, occasionally supporting price and community engagement, but subject to insider discretion. Long-Term Viability: $TRUMP’s economics do not promote long-term holding (no rewards or protocol value accrual); major incentives rest with team discretion and market speculation.

$TRUMP’s economics do not promote long-term holding (no rewards or protocol value accrual); major incentives rest with team discretion and market speculation. Volatility Exposure: As with most meme coins, price, liquidity, and market sentiment are highly volatile and may react strongly to unlock schedules, celebrity involvement, and broader market events.

Summary Table

Dimension Details Issuance Fixed supply, no inflation; initial mint and bridged tokens Allocation ~80% with insiders (six creator wallets), 20% public supply Usage Speculation, charity, marketing; no built-in DeFi or governance utility Incentives 1% transaction tax (supports team, marketing, donations, buybacks) Lockup Insider allocations: 3–12 months cliff, then 10–25% unlock, daily vesting for 2 years Unlocking Daily linear unlocks post-cliff for each insider wallet Holder Rewards None—no yield, staking, governance, or protocol utility

Final Thoughts

The $TRUMP token is emblematic of the current meme coin and celebrity token trend: high on hype, low on decentralized incentives and utility, and subject to concentrated insider control. While transaction taxes create a continuous funding stream for team-directed activities, the lack of holder incentives and the concentration of supply heighten risk and introduce considerable volatility. Holders and potential investors should be wary of large unlocks and the discretionary nature of tax fund use, and recognize that market dynamics may shift rapidly in response to broader political or celebrity-driven events.