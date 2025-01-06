Токеномика Seraph (SERAPH)

Информация о Seraph (SERAPH)

Seraph — это AAA-игра нового поколения, разработанная студией Seraph Studio и доступная как для ПК, так и для мобильных платформ. Seraph погружает игроков в темный фэнтезийный мир, органично сочетая классическую механику лута с такими передовыми функциями, как ИИ-компаньоны, элементы ММО и управляемый игроками рынок.

Токеномика и анализ цен Seraph (SERAPH)

Изучите ключевые данные о токеномике и цене Seraph (SERAPH), включая рыночную капитализацию, подробности о предложении, FDV и историю цен. С первого взгляда вы поймете текущую стоимость токена и его положение на рынке.

Рыночная капитализация:
$ 45,15M
$ 45,15M$ 45,15M
Общее предложение:
$ 1,00B
$ 1,00B$ 1,00B
Оборотное предложение:
$ 239,50M
$ 239,50M$ 239,50M
FDV (полностью разводненная стоимость):
$ 188,50M
$ 188,50M$ 188,50M
Исторический максимум:
$ 0,82776
$ 0,82776$ 0,82776
Исторический минимум:
$ 0,12084895930174135
$ 0,12084895930174135$ 0,12084895930174135
Текущая цена:
$ 0,1885
$ 0,1885$ 0,1885

Углубленная структура токена Seraph (SERAPH)

Погрузитесь глубже в то, как выпускаются, распределяются и разблокируются токены SERAPH. В этом разделе освещаются ключевые аспекты экономической структуры токена: утилитарность, стимулы и план разблокировки.

Seraph's token economics (tokenomics) reflect a play-and-earn ARPG model with an emphasis on player incentives, community growth, and measured supply management. Below is a comprehensive breakdown, including details on issuance, allocation, mechanisms, locking, and unlocking.

Token Issuance Mechanism

  • Initial Supply: 1 billion SERAPH tokens at launch.
  • Token Generation Event (TGE): Occurred on January 6, 2025.
  • Issuance Details: SERAPH tokens are minted and distributed at TGE, with ongoing seasonal in-game rewards. Prior to TGE, “Seraph Starry Journey Feathers” (three types: Starry, Chaos, Soul) could be redeemed by early players/NFT holders for SERAPH at fixed rates (1, 3, and 10 tokens each, respectively).
  • On-going Issuance: New tokens may be introduced through play-and-earn activities, but the initial supply distribution is strictly defined.

Allocation Mechanism

CategoryAllocation (%)Locking & Vesting
Community Airdrops & Incentives40.50%Distributed to NFT holders, active players, and as seasonal/community rewards; subject to ongoing distribution
Ecosystem Development & Marketing18.08%Reserved for platform/IP growth, liquidity, marketing; release scheduled for strategic needs
Foundation (Operations/Reserve)17.00%Held in reserve for future dev, listings, partnerships, and Seraph 2; vesting/lock conditions not explicitly stated
Core Contributors18.00%1-year cliff, then 3-year monthly linear vesting
AdvisorsIncluded in core/contributors6-month cliff, then 3.5-year linear monthly vesting
Investors6.42%1-year cliff, then 3-year monthly linear vesting
Total100%

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • In-game Utility:
    • Unlocks dungeon access, mints dungeon keys, burns maps, and enables “Soul Spar” farming.
    • Used to craft, reforge, and reveal attributes of NFT equipment.
    • Required for participation in unique content drops (e.g., “Soul Spar,” “Equipment of Seraph”).
    • Central currency for the ActPass marketplace (buying/selling in-game equipment).
  • Incentive Mechanisms:
    • Awarded for seasonal in-game achievements, ladder rankings, special mode participation (Chaos Dungeon, Secret Prison), and contribution to the ecosystem.
    • Used for community governance (future plans).

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

  • Cliff Periods:
    • Core Contributors and Investors: 1-year.
    • Advisors: 6 months.
  • Vesting:
    • After the cliff, tokens are vested linearly on a monthly basis — 3 years for contributors and investors, 3.5 years for advisors.
  • Community and Airdrop Allocations:
    • Distributed in tranches tied to player/community engagement milestones and seasonal reward cycles.
  • Foundation/Development:
    • Intended for long-term development and ecosystem growth; explicit vesting not fully detailed but typical industry practice involves multi-year tranches.

Unlocking Schedule

While a full unlock table with time progression isn’t publicly available, the main points as of TGE and post-launch are:

  • At TGE (Jan 6, 2025): Only a fraction of tokens become liquid—many remain locked per vesting schedules.
  • Year 1: Cliffs restrict the release of core, advisor, and investor allocations; community rewards and incentives are prominent.
  • Years 2–4.5: Gradual linear unlock for locked allocations (contributors, advisors, investors).

Summary Table

MechanismDetail
Issuance1B tokens at TGE; feathers convertible to SERAPH; additional in-game seasonal rewards
AllocationCommunity/Airdrops 40.5%, Ecosystem/Marketing 18.08%, Foundation 17%, Contributors 18%, Investors 6.42%
Incentives & UsageIn-game utility, governance, marketplace currency, event/campaign rewards
Locking1-yr cliff (contributors, investors); 6-mo cliff (advisors); linear monthly vesting 3–3.5 years
UnlockingSeasonally for community, linear for team/advisors/investors; majority of allocation vesting over multiple years

Analysis & Implications

  • Decentralization & Community Growth: With over 40% going to airdrops and community incentives, Seraph fosters strong player and DAO engagement.
  • Long-Term Alignment: Lengthy cliffs and linear vesting build trust and ensure sustained contributor involvement.
  • Anti-Dump Safeguards: Staggered unlocking of team, investor, and foundation tokens mitigates rapid inflation and speculative dumping.
  • Gameplay Integration: Token utility is deeply embedded in gameplay and progression, ensuring real demand beyond speculation.
  • Market Risks: As with any vesting and unlock-heavy structure, scheduled unlocks may influence price volatility, especially at major cliff endpoints.

In summary: Seraph’s tokenomics combine robust on-chain incentives, substantial community involvement, and prudent supply management, balancing short-term engagement with long-term sustainability. As vesting cliffs expire, monitoring unlock schedules will be crucial for market participants and community members alike.

Токеномика Seraph (SERAPH): Объяснение ключевых метрик и сценарии использования

Понимание токеномики Seraph (SERAPH) необходимо для анализа его долгосрочной стоимости, устойчивости и потенциала.

Ключевые метрики и принципы их расчета:

Общее предложение:

Максимальное количество токенов SERAPH, которые есть или будут созданы.

Оборотное предложение:

Количество токенов, доступных в настоящее время на рынке и находящихся в открытом доступе.

Макс. предложение:

Жесткий лимит на общее количество токенов SERAPH.

FDV (полностью разводненная стоимость):

Рассчитывается как текущая цена × максимальное предложение, что дает прогноз общей рыночной капитализации, если все токены находятся в обороте.

Уровень инфляции:

Отражает скорость выпуска новых токенов, что влияет на их дефицит и долгосрочную динамику цен.

Почему эти метрики важны для трейдеров?

Высокое оборотное предложение = большая ликвидность.

Ограниченное максимальное предложение + низкая инфляция = потенциал для долгосрочного роста цены.

Прозрачное распределение токенов = большее доверие к проекту и меньший риск централизованного контроля.

Высокий FDV при низкой текущей рыночной капитализации = сигнал о возможной переоценке.

Теперь, когда вы ознакомились с токеномикой SERAPH, изучите текущую цену SERAPH!

