Токеномика Algorand (ALGO)

Токеномика Algorand (ALGO)

Откройте для себя ключевую информацию о Algorand (ALGO), включая предложение токенов, модель распределения и данные о рынке в реальном времени.
USD

Информация о Algorand (ALGO)

Algorand is a public, permissionless, pure proof of stake blockchain that ensures full participation, protection and speed within a truly decentralized network. Algorand removes technical barriers that have undermined mainstream blockchain adoption: decentralization, scale, and security. Algorand is built by a team with deep roots in academic theory and science, led by Turing award winner Silvio Micali who has dedicated his career to pioneering research in the field of cryptography.

Официальный сайт:
http://algorand.foundation
Whitepaper:
https://developer.algorand.org/
Обозреватель блоков:
https://allo.info/

Токеномика и анализ цен Algorand (ALGO)

Изучите ключевые данные о токеномике и цене Algorand (ALGO), включая рыночную капитализацию, подробности о предложении, FDV и историю цен. С первого взгляда вы поймете текущую стоимость токена и его положение на рынке.

Рыночная капитализация:
$ 1,55B
$ 1,55B$ 1,55B
Общее предложение:
$ 10,00B
$ 10,00B$ 10,00B
Оборотное предложение:
$ 8,64B
$ 8,64B$ 8,64B
FDV (полностью разводненная стоимость):
$ 1,80B
$ 1,80B$ 1,80B
Исторический максимум:
$ 3,8
$ 3,8$ 3,8
Исторический минимум:
$ 0,08761089660746404
$ 0,08761089660746404$ 0,08761089660746404
Текущая цена:
$ 0,1799
$ 0,1799$ 0,1799

Углубленная структура токена Algorand (ALGO)

Погрузитесь глубже в то, как выпускаются, распределяются и разблокируются токены ALGO. В этом разделе освещаются ключевые аспекты экономической структуры токена: утилитарность, стимулы и план разблокировки.

1. Issuance Mechanism

  • Maximum Supply: Algorand's token, ALGO, has a capped supply of 10 billion tokens.
  • Distribution Approach: The initial supply was minted at Genesis, with major portions allocated to the Algorand Foundation, Algorand, Inc., and various incentive and ecosystem funds.
  • Issuance for Rewards: New tokens are not minted via on-chain inflation; instead, rewards and grants are distributed from pre-existing allocations, especially focused on governance and incentive programs.

2. Allocation Mechanism

Initial and Current Allocations:

CategoryInitial Allocated ALGO% of Max SupplyLocking/Vesting (Summary)
Algorand, Inc.2,000,000,00020%Controlled by Algorand, Inc. (details below)
Algorand Foundation500,000,0005%Controlled by Foundation
Community Incentives6,200,000,000*62%Extensive/varied, including rewards, grants, etc.
Participation Rewards**2,500,000,000*25%Unlocked over ~10 years for governance
Relay Nodes2,500,000,000*25%Vesting per EIP-11252019AF
Contingent Incentives1,200,000,000*12%Vesting per EIP-11252019AF
Ecosystem Support1,250,000,00012.5%10-year unlock at ~10% per year from 2020

*Some categories overlap in early documents; allocation values have changed over time.
**Participation Rewards are specifically allocated to governance.

Top 10 addresses collectively hold ~21.5% of the max supply (as of July 2023), with large addresses managed by Binance and Algorand Foundation entities.

3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms

Network Utility

  • Transaction Fees: ALGO is required for all transactions (minimum fee: 0.001 ALGO).
  • Staking/Governance: ALGO enables participation in Pure Proof-of-Stake consensus and protocol governance.
  • Governance Rewards: Users register as “governors,” committing ALGO for three months, vote on proposals, and receive proportional rewards (historically 10–14% APY). Rewards are drawn from the allocated Community & Governance pool.

Incentive Models

  • Rewards are not inflationary; all incentives come from reserved allocations.
  • Participation does not require slashing—no risk of losing principal for misbehavior.

4. Locking and Vesting Mechanism

Governance Commitment

  • “Locked” stake for governance means ALGO is committed but not technically unspendable, so users maintain liquidity if they don’t wish to claim rewards.

Unlock/Vesting Schedules

  • Community/Governance rewards: Vest over ~10 years since 2020.
  • Relay Nodes, Contingent Incentives: Vesting schedules specified in project docs and EIPs (not all released at once).

Recent and Historical Unlock Data

DateAllocationRecipient GroupALGO Unlocked
2025-05-29Participation RewardsCommunity/Incentives~527,400
2025-05-30Participation RewardsCommunity/Incentives~527,400
2025-06-05Participation RewardsCommunity/Incentives~527,400
  • Typical daily unlock for rewards remains steady, reflecting a measured release schedule.

Unlocking Patterns

  • Typical Governance Unlock: Every three months, at the end of each governance cycle, rewards are distributed and token unlocks are processed as scheduled.
  • Ecosystem Funds: Unlocked linearly over time.

5. Summary Table: Allocation, Locking, Unlock

CategoryAllocation %Locking MechanismUnlocking Time
Foundation/Inc.25%Company-controlledVaries, no programmatic vest
Community Incentives~62%Distributed via rewardsOver 10 years
Participation Rewards~25%Locked for governanceCycle-based (3mo)
Ecosystem & Grant12.5%Linear 10-year unlock10% per year
Relay Nodes & Cont.Inc.37%**Programmatic vestingSpecified in EIPs

Notes:

  • Some allocations overlap in early documentation; numbers may reflect redistribution/updates.
  • Exact current allocation status may be queried on Algorand block explorers.

Conclusion

Algorand’s token economics are defined by a hard-capped supply, non-inflationary reward distribution sourced from reserved allocations, multi-year vesting schedules, and robust governance incentives managed through a transparent, cycling structure. There is no slashing risk, and governance participation is widely accessible. Unlocks proceed steadily, ensuring long-term sustainability and community alignment.

For detailed/specific unlocks or address-level breakdown, see Algorand’s official block explorers and governance dashboards.

Токеномика Algorand (ALGO): Объяснение ключевых метрик и сценарии использования

Понимание токеномики Algorand (ALGO) необходимо для анализа его долгосрочной стоимости, устойчивости и потенциала.

Ключевые метрики и принципы их расчета:

Общее предложение:

Максимальное количество токенов ALGO, которые есть или будут созданы.

Оборотное предложение:

Количество токенов, доступных в настоящее время на рынке и находящихся в открытом доступе.

Макс. предложение:

Жесткий лимит на общее количество токенов ALGO.

FDV (полностью разводненная стоимость):

Рассчитывается как текущая цена × максимальное предложение, что дает прогноз общей рыночной капитализации, если все токены находятся в обороте.

Уровень инфляции:

Отражает скорость выпуска новых токенов, что влияет на их дефицит и долгосрочную динамику цен.

Почему эти метрики важны для трейдеров?

Высокое оборотное предложение = большая ликвидность.

Ограниченное максимальное предложение + низкая инфляция = потенциал для долгосрочного роста цены.

Прозрачное распределение токенов = большее доверие к проекту и меньший риск централизованного контроля.

Высокий FDV при низкой текущей рыночной капитализации = сигнал о возможной переоценке.

Теперь, когда вы ознакомились с токеномикой ALGO, изучите текущую цену ALGO!

Как купить ALGO

Заинтересованы в добавлении Algorand (ALGO) в свой портфель? MEXC поддерживает различные способы покупки ALGO, включая кредитные карты, банковские переводы и одноранговую торговлю. Независимо от того, новичок вы или профессионал, MEXC делает покупку криптовалют легкой и безопасной.

История цены Algorand (ALGO)

Анализ истории цены ALGO помогает пользователям понять прошлые движения рынка, ключевые уровни поддержки/сопротивления и модели волатильности. Независимо от того, отслеживаете ли вы исторические максимумы или выявляете тенденции, исторические данные являются важнейшей частью прогнозирования цены и технического анализа.

Прогноз цены ALGO

Хотите узнать, куда может двигаться ALGO? Наша страница прогноза цены ALGO объединяет рыночные настроения, исторические тренды и технические индикаторы, чтобы дать ориентированный на будущее взгляд.

Почему вам стоит выбрать MEXC?

MEXC является одной из лучших в мире криптовалютных бирж, которой доверяют миллионы пользователей по всему миру. Будь вы новичок или профессионал, MEXC является вашим самым легким путем к криптовалюте

Более 4 000 торговых пар на рынках спотовой и фьючерсной торговли
Самые быстрые листинги токенов среди бирж
№1 по ликвидности в индустрии
Самые низкие комиссии, круглосуточная поддержка клиентов
100%+ прозрачность резерва токенов для средств пользователей
Сверхнизкие входные барьеры: Покупайте криптовалюту всего за 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Покупайте криптовалюту всего за 1 USDT: Ваш самый легкий путь к криптовалюте!

Отказ от ответственности

Данные о токеномике на этой странице получены из сторонних источников. MEXC не гарантирует их точность. Проводите тщательный анализ перед инвестированием.