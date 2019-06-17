Токеномика Algorand (ALGO)
Algorand is a public, permissionless, pure proof of stake blockchain that ensures full participation, protection and speed within a truly decentralized network. Algorand removes technical barriers that have undermined mainstream blockchain adoption: decentralization, scale, and security. Algorand is built by a team with deep roots in academic theory and science, led by Turing award winner Silvio Micali who has dedicated his career to pioneering research in the field of cryptography.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Maximum Supply: Algorand's token, ALGO, has a capped supply of 10 billion tokens.
- Distribution Approach: The initial supply was minted at Genesis, with major portions allocated to the Algorand Foundation, Algorand, Inc., and various incentive and ecosystem funds.
- Issuance for Rewards: New tokens are not minted via on-chain inflation; instead, rewards and grants are distributed from pre-existing allocations, especially focused on governance and incentive programs.
2. Allocation Mechanism
Initial and Current Allocations:
|Category
|Initial Allocated ALGO
|% of Max Supply
|Locking/Vesting (Summary)
|Algorand, Inc.
|2,000,000,000
|20%
|Controlled by Algorand, Inc. (details below)
|Algorand Foundation
|500,000,000
|5%
|Controlled by Foundation
|Community Incentives
|6,200,000,000*
|62%
|Extensive/varied, including rewards, grants, etc.
|Participation Rewards**
|2,500,000,000*
|25%
|Unlocked over ~10 years for governance
|Relay Nodes
|2,500,000,000*
|25%
|Vesting per EIP-11252019AF
|Contingent Incentives
|1,200,000,000*
|12%
|Vesting per EIP-11252019AF
|Ecosystem Support
|1,250,000,000
|12.5%
|10-year unlock at ~10% per year from 2020
*Some categories overlap in early documents; allocation values have changed over time.
**Participation Rewards are specifically allocated to governance.
Top 10 addresses collectively hold ~21.5% of the max supply (as of July 2023), with large addresses managed by Binance and Algorand Foundation entities.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
Network Utility
- Transaction Fees: ALGO is required for all transactions (minimum fee: 0.001 ALGO).
- Staking/Governance: ALGO enables participation in Pure Proof-of-Stake consensus and protocol governance.
- Governance Rewards: Users register as “governors,” committing ALGO for three months, vote on proposals, and receive proportional rewards (historically 10–14% APY). Rewards are drawn from the allocated Community & Governance pool.
Incentive Models
- Rewards are not inflationary; all incentives come from reserved allocations.
- Participation does not require slashing—no risk of losing principal for misbehavior.
4. Locking and Vesting Mechanism
Governance Commitment
- “Locked” stake for governance means ALGO is committed but not technically unspendable, so users maintain liquidity if they don’t wish to claim rewards.
Unlock/Vesting Schedules
- Community/Governance rewards: Vest over ~10 years since 2020.
- Relay Nodes, Contingent Incentives: Vesting schedules specified in project docs and EIPs (not all released at once).
Recent and Historical Unlock Data
|Date
|Allocation
|Recipient Group
|ALGO Unlocked
|2025-05-29
|Participation Rewards
|Community/Incentives
|~527,400
|2025-05-30
|Participation Rewards
|Community/Incentives
|~527,400
|…
|…
|…
|…
|2025-06-05
|Participation Rewards
|Community/Incentives
|~527,400
- Typical daily unlock for rewards remains steady, reflecting a measured release schedule.
Unlocking Patterns
- Typical Governance Unlock: Every three months, at the end of each governance cycle, rewards are distributed and token unlocks are processed as scheduled.
- Ecosystem Funds: Unlocked linearly over time.
5. Summary Table: Allocation, Locking, Unlock
|Category
|Allocation %
|Locking Mechanism
|Unlocking Time
|Foundation/Inc.
|25%
|Company-controlled
|Varies, no programmatic vest
|Community Incentives
|~62%
|Distributed via rewards
|Over 10 years
|Participation Rewards
|~25%
|Locked for governance
|Cycle-based (3mo)
|Ecosystem & Grant
|12.5%
|Linear 10-year unlock
|10% per year
|Relay Nodes & Cont.Inc.
|37%**
|Programmatic vesting
|Specified in EIPs
Notes:
- Some allocations overlap in early documentation; numbers may reflect redistribution/updates.
- Exact current allocation status may be queried on Algorand block explorers.
Conclusion
Algorand’s token economics are defined by a hard-capped supply, non-inflationary reward distribution sourced from reserved allocations, multi-year vesting schedules, and robust governance incentives managed through a transparent, cycling structure. There is no slashing risk, and governance participation is widely accessible. Unlocks proceed steadily, ensuring long-term sustainability and community alignment.
For detailed/specific unlocks or address-level breakdown, see Algorand’s official block explorers and governance dashboards.
