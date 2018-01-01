Tokenomie pentru Hedera (HBAR)
Informații despre Hedera (HBAR)
Hedera is the most used enterprise-grade public network for you to make your digital world exactly as it should be – yours. HBAR is the native, energy-efficient cryptocurrency of Hedera that powers the decentralized economy. Whether you're a startup or enterprise, a creator or consumer, Hedera goes beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications.
Tokenomie și analiză de preț pentru Hedera (HBAR)
Explorează datele de preț și tokenomice cheie pentru Hedera (HBAR), inclusiv capitalizarea de piață, detaliile privind oferta, FDV și istoricul de preț. Înțelege dintr-o privire valoarea actuală a tokenului și poziția sa pe piață.
Structura în profunzime a tokenului Hedera (HBAR)
Explorează în amănunt modul în care sunt emise, alocate și deblocate tokenuri HBAR. Această secțiune evidențiază aspectele cheie ale structurii economice a jetoanelor: utilitatea, stimulentele și dobândirea.
Overview
Hedera Hashgraph’s native token, HBAR, is central to the network’s operation, security, and ecosystem growth. The token economics are designed to balance incentives for network participants, ensure long-term sustainability, and support ecosystem expansion. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of Hedera’s token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Fixed Supply: The total supply of HBAR is 50 billion tokens, all minted at network launch in August 2018 and held in the Hedera Treasury.
- No Inflation: The supply cannot be increased without the unanimous consent of the Hedera Governing Council.
- Distribution Schedule: HBAR tokens are released from the treasury according to a long-term schedule, originally planned over 15 years, to mitigate risks such as Sybil attacks and to ensure gradual decentralization.
2. Allocation Mechanism
The allocation of HBAR tokens is structured to incentivize various stakeholders and support the network’s development. The following table summarizes the main allocation categories and their proportions:
|Allocation Category
|HBAR (Billion)
|% of Total Supply
|Purpose/Notes
|Pre-Minted Treasury
|16.20
|32.4%
|Reserved for liquidity, strategic use, and future allocations
|Ecosystem Development
|11.99
|24.0%
|Grants, partnerships, community growth, and open-source development
|Purchase Agreements (SAFTs)
|8.70
|17.4%
|Early investors, token sale participants
|Founders & Early Executives
|6.90
|13.8%
|Incentives for founding team and early contributors
|Swirlds (Tech Developer)
|3.98
|8.0%
|Licensing, ongoing tech development support
|Employees & Service Providers
|2.22
|4.4%
|Compensation for employees, contractors, and service providers
Key Observations:
- The majority of tokens are reserved for the treasury and ecosystem development, reflecting a focus on long-term growth.
- Allocations to founders, Swirlds, and employees ensure ongoing commitment and technical advancement.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
Network Utility
- Transaction Fees: HBAR is used to pay for all network services, including consensus, smart contracts, and file storage. Fees are split into network, service, and node fees.
- Medium of Exchange: HBAR is used for trading, purchasing NFTs, and other ecosystem activities.
Staking and Security
- Proof-of-Stake (PoS): Hedera operates a permissioned PoS model, with consensus nodes run by Governing Council members. Nodes must stake HBAR to participate.
- Delegated Staking: Tokenholders can delegate HBAR to nodes via compatible wallets, earning a share of staking rewards.
- Staking Rewards: As of March 2024, the maximum annual staking reward rate is 2.5%. Rewards are distributed from a dedicated staking account.
Ecosystem Incentives
- Grants and Bounties: HBAR is distributed to developers and projects through grants, bug bounties, and incentive programs managed by the HBAR Foundation and other ecosystem entities.
- Community Programs: Past initiatives included community testing programs and developer launch rewards.
4. Locking and Vesting Mechanisms
- Vesting Schedules: Allocations to founders, employees, and early investors are subject to multi-year vesting schedules, often with cliffs and gradual unlocks to align long-term incentives.
- Restricted Coin Units (RCUs): Employee and service provider compensation is often structured as RCUs, which vest over four years with a one-year cliff.
- SAFT Exchange Offer: Early investors who accepted amended SAFTs received extended distribution schedules in exchange for additional HBAR allocations.
5. Unlocking Time and Circulating Supply
- Long-Term Release: The original plan was to release HBAR into circulation over 15 years, with adjustments made over time. By 2025, approximately 34% of all HBARs were projected to be in circulation, with the remainder unlocking gradually.
- Treasury Management: The Hedera Treasury Management Report provides ongoing transparency about allocation and distribution schedules.
- SAFT Distributions: Early investor tokens are unlocked in tranches, with specific dates and amounts communicated in advance.
6. Governance and Control
- Governing Council: Up to 39 global organizations govern Hedera, controlling treasury management, network upgrades, and key economic parameters.
- Superuser Privileges: The Council can intervene in network operations, including pausing services in emergencies.
7. DeFi and Ecosystem Growth
- DeFi TVL Growth: Hedera’s DeFi ecosystem has seen significant growth, with TVL peaking at $166.6M in Q4 2024 before declining to $97.1M in Q1 2025. SaucerSwap and Bonzo Finance are leading protocols.
- Staking and Liquid Staking: Liquid staking protocols and DeFi platforms are increasingly important for HBAR utility and user incentives.
8. Summary Table: Hedera Token Economics
|Aspect
|Details
|Total Supply
|50 billion HBAR (fixed, minted at launch)
|Issuance
|All tokens pre-minted; released per long-term schedule
|Allocation
|See allocation table above
|Usage
|Transaction fees, staking, DeFi, ecosystem incentives, governance
|Staking
|Permissioned PoS, delegation allowed, 2.5% max annual reward (as of 2024)
|Vesting/Locking
|Multi-year vesting for founders, employees, early investors; RCUs for staff
|Unlocking
|Gradual, per schedule; ~34% in circulation by 2025, full unlock over 15 years
|Governance
|Hedera Governing Council (up to 39 global organizations)
|Transparency
|Ongoing reporting via Treasury Management Report
9. Additional Resources
- Hedera Treasury Management Report
- Hbar Economics Whitepaper (v3)
- Hedera Blog: Token Economics
10. Implications and Analysis
- Balanced Incentives: The allocation and vesting mechanisms are designed to align incentives across founders, developers, investors, and the broader ecosystem.
- Security and Decentralization: The gradual release and staking requirements help secure the network and prevent centralization of voting power.
- Ecosystem Focus: Significant resources are dedicated to ecosystem development, reflecting Hedera’s strategy to drive adoption and innovation.
- Transparency: Regular updates and public reports enhance trust and allow stakeholders to track token flows and unlocks.
- DeFi Growth: The rapid expansion of DeFi on Hedera, led by protocols like SaucerSwap, demonstrates increasing utility and demand for HBAR.
11. Limitations and Future Considerations
- Centralization Risk: The current permissioned node structure and Council control may limit decentralization until further node access is opened.
- Unlocking Uncertainty: Actual unlock schedules may vary due to market, regulatory, or governance decisions.
- Evolving Incentives: As the ecosystem matures, incentive structures and staking parameters may be adjusted to reflect network needs and market conditions.
In summary, Hedera’s token economics are characterized by a fixed supply, structured allocation, robust staking and incentive mechanisms, and a transparent, Council-governed approach to treasury management and token distribution. The model is designed to support sustainable growth, security, and broad ecosystem participation over the long term.
Tokenomie pentru Hedera (HBAR): Indicatori cheie explicați și cazuri de utilizare
Înțelegerea tokenomiei pentru Hedera (HBAR) este esențială pentru analizarea valorii, sustenabilității și potențialului său pe termen lung.
Parametrii cheie și modul în care sunt calculați:
Ofertă totală:
Numărul maxim de tokenuri HBAR care au fost sau vor fi create vreodată.
Ofertă aflată în circulație:
Numărul de tokenuri disponibile în prezent pe piață și în mâinile publicului.
Ofertă maximă:
Limita maximă a numărului total de tokenuri HBAR care pot exista.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculat ca preț curent × ofertă maximă, oferind o proiecție a capitalizării totale a pieței dacă toate tokenurile sunt în circulație.
Rata inflației:
Reflectă cât de repede sunt introduse tokenuri noi, afectând raritatea și mișcarea prețurilor pe termen lung.
De ce sunt acești indicatori importanți pentru traderi?
Ofertă mare aflată în circulație = lichiditate mai mare.
Ofertă maximă limitată + inflație scăzută = potențial de apreciere a prețurilor pe termen lung.
Distribuirea transparentă a tokenurilor = o mai mare încredere în proiect și un risc mai scăzut de control centralizat.
FDV ridicat cu capitalizare de piață curentă scăzută = posibile semnale de supraevaluare.
Acum că ați înțeles tokenomia pentru HBAR, explorează prețul în direct al tokenului HBAR!
