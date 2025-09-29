2025-09-29 Monday

Early Entry Wins:  7 best cryptos to watch in 2025 as MoonBull Presale Heats Up

Could the right meme coin investment in 2025 transform modest capital into financial freedom? With meme tokens breaking into mainstream portfolios, the line between entertainment and serious finance is blurring. Investors now face the challenge of distinguishing between fleeting hype and projects engineered for long-term value. Selecting wisely has never been more important, especially as […] The post Early Entry Wins:  7 best cryptos to watch in 2025 as MoonBull Presale Heats Up appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
OpenAI launches ChatGPT parental controls, supporting account association and content restrictions

PANews reported on September 29th that OpenAI announced the launch of parental controls for ChatGPT. Parents and teenagers can link their accounts to automatically enable stronger protections for minors. Parents can adjust features and set usage limits, with sensitive content (including images and viral challenges) reduced by default. Parents will not be able to view their teenagers' conversations, except for potential notifications when system and manual review identify serious security risks. The website is now available, with a mobile version coming soon. A parent resource page has also been released to help families understand and navigate usage.
21Shares Files Amended S-1 for Updated Spot Solana ETF

PANews reported on September 29 that 21Shares has submitted a revised S-1 document to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for its Spot Solana ETF application.
OurCryptoMiner Launches USDC, Ushering in a New Era of BTC Mining

Now, OurCryptoMiner, a leading global cloud mining platform, has innovatively launched BTC+USDC dual mining contracts.
The Ministry of Finance will establish a debt department to coordinate the management of government debt

PANews reported on September 29th that, according to Caixin, the Ministry of Finance is about to establish a new department dedicated to government debt management, as a comprehensive debt reduction package continues to advance. Previously, the Ministry of Finance's government debt management responsibilities were primarily handled by the Government Debt Management Office within the Budget Department. The Treasury Department, under which the Treasury Department operates, includes the Treasury Bond Management Office and the Treasury Bond Issuance and Redemption Management Office, responsible for the issuance and redemption of domestic government debt. The Ministry's affiliated institution, the Government Debt Research and Evaluation Center, collaborates with the Budget Department to conduct government debt statistical analysis, monitor the compliance of government bond issuance and use, and conduct policy research and system development related to government debt information. Furthermore, the Ministry of Finance's Supervision and Evaluation Bureau has strengthened its oversight and inspection of illegal and irregular local borrowing in recent years, reporting numerous cases of accountability for hidden debt. Local regulatory bureaus of the Ministry of Finance, authorized by the Ministry of Finance, monitor local government debt, strictly control debt risks within legal limits, prevent and control hidden debt risks, and promptly propose improvements and solutions when risks are discovered, reporting them to the Ministry of Finance and local governments.
Regulatory Path Cleared for SHIB ETF, But Competition Looms

The ambition of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) community for a spot Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF) in the U.S. is closer to realization following a critical ruling by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The SEC’s recent approval of new generic listing standards effectively removes major regulatory hurdles for several crypto assets, including SHIB, by simplifying the … Continue reading "Regulatory Path Cleared for SHIB ETF, But Competition Looms" The post Regulatory Path Cleared for SHIB ETF, But Competition Looms appeared first on Cryptoknowmics-Crypto News and Media Platform.
Global stocks, currencies, bonds, Bitcoin, oil and gold are all surging today

Global stocks climbed as Dow futures rose 17 points, S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures stayed flat, and European and Asian indexes posted broad gains.
Structured Lending Puts Mutuum Finance (MUTM) in the Spotlight

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is emerging as a preferred DeFi project, offering structured borrowing and lending, stablecoin innovation, and promising returns. Phase 6 of the presale will be priced at $0.035, with $16.45 million raised and 50% of the phase allocation sold.
The AI Gold Rush is Burying Humanity's Other Brilliant Innovations

AI investments surged 62% to $110 billion in 2024 while startup funding overall declined 12%. AI managed to hoover up 26% of all global VC funding. Clean energy, biotechnology, and materials science are all competing for scraps.
Read This Before Building Custom Keras Layers & Models

This article is a practical tour of Keras internals. It shows how to write custom Layers (with trainable and non-trainable weights), lazily create weights in build(), compose layers into reusable blocks, and register auxiliary losses via add_loss(). It covers serialization (get_config/from_config), privileged training and mask args, and when to use Model vs Layer. It ends with an end-to-end Variational Autoencoder on MNIST—implemented as nested, serializable layers, trained via both a custom loop and model.fit().
