Tokenomie pentru USDCoin (USDC)
Informații despre USDCoin (USDC)
USDCoin (USDC) is a full reserve US dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Circle, and is based on the open source fiat stablecoin framework being developed by CENTRE.
Tokenomie și analiză de preț pentru USDCoin (USDC)
Explorează datele de preț și tokenomice cheie pentru USDCoin (USDC), inclusiv capitalizarea de piață, detaliile privind oferta, FDV și istoricul de preț. Înțelege dintr-o privire valoarea actuală a tokenului și poziția sa pe piață.
Structura în profunzime a tokenului USDCoin (USDC)
Explorează în amănunt modul în care sunt emise, alocate și deblocate tokenuri USDC. Această secțiune evidențiază aspectele cheie ale structurii economice a jetoanelor: utilitatea, stimulentele și dobândirea.
Issuance Mechanism
USDC is a fiat-backed stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US Dollar. Its issuance and redemption are managed by Circle, a regulated financial technology company. The process is as follows:
-
Minting (Issuance):
- Only Circle and authorized partners can mint new USDC.
- Users (primarily institutional clients with Circle Mint accounts) deposit USD via wire or bank transfer. Circle then mints an equivalent amount of USDC on supported blockchains.
- The supply is elastic, expanding or contracting based on user demand and redemptions.
- Each USDC is fully backed by USD or cash equivalents, with monthly public reserve attestations by Deloitte.
-
Burning (Redemption):
- Users can redeem USDC for USD at a 1:1 rate by sending USDC to Circle, which then burns the tokens and wires the equivalent USD to the user.
- Only addresses with the “minter” role can burn USDC, and the “masterMinter” can add or remove minters.
-
Cross-Chain Transfers:
- USDC is natively issued on 16+ blockchains and can be bridged to others. The Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP) enables canonical mint-and-burn transfers between supported networks, burning USDC on the source chain and minting it on the destination.
Recent Supply Trends
USDC’s supply is highly dynamic, with daily mints and burns reflecting real-time demand. For example, in the last week, the outstanding supply has fluctuated around $70 billion, with daily mints and burns often exceeding $1 billion.
Allocation Mechanism
-
No Pre-Allocation or Team/Investor Share:
- There is no allocation of USDC to the project team, investors, or advisors. All USDC in circulation is minted in response to user deposits of USD.
- There are no vesting schedules, lockups, or reserved allocations for insiders.
- The top holders are typically exchanges, DeFi protocols, and large institutional users, not the project team.
-
Concentration:
- As of December 2024, the top 10 addresses on Ethereum held ~19.5% of the USDC supply on that chain, with the largest being major exchanges and liquidity pools.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
-
Primary Use Case:
- USDC is used as a stable medium of exchange, store of value, and unit of account in the crypto ecosystem.
- It is widely adopted in DeFi (lending, borrowing, trading, liquidity provision), payments, remittances, and as collateral for other stablecoins (e.g., DAI’s PSM).
-
DeFi Integration:
- USDC is the most dominant stablecoin in bridge TVL and DeFi TVL, with a significant portion of its supply locked in smart contracts for lending, trading, and liquidity provision.
- For example, by mid-2021, 47% of USDC’s supply was locked in DeFi smart contracts, and it remains the leading stablecoin in cross-chain bridges and DeFi protocols.
-
Incentives:
- USDC itself does not offer native staking, yield, or rewards. However, platforms like Coinbase may offer USDC rewards funded from their own resources, not from Circle or the USDC protocol.
- In DeFi, users can earn interest, trading fees, or liquidity mining rewards by deploying USDC in protocols, but these incentives are external to USDC’s core design.
Locking Mechanism
- No Native Locking:
- USDC does not have a protocol-level locking or vesting mechanism. All tokens are freely transferable and redeemable at any time.
- Any locking of USDC occurs at the application or protocol level (e.g., when used as collateral in DeFi, or in liquidity pools), not at the token contract level.
Unlocking Time
- No Unlocking Schedule:
- There is no unlocking period for USDC. Tokens are minted and burned on demand, and users can transfer or redeem at any time.
- Any time-based restrictions are imposed by third-party platforms, not by the USDC protocol itself.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|USDC Implementation
|Issuance
|Minted 1:1 for USD deposits by Circle; elastic supply; monthly reserve attestations
|Allocation
|No pre-allocation; no team/investor/advisor share; all supply user-minted
|Usage & Incentives
|Medium of exchange, DeFi collateral, payments; no native yield; external DeFi incentives possible
|Locking
|No protocol-level locking; application-level only (e.g., DeFi, exchanges)
|Unlocking
|No unlock schedule; tokens always liquid and redeemable
Broader Implications and Context
- Transparency and Trust: USDC’s model prioritizes transparency, regulatory compliance, and full backing, making it a preferred stablecoin for institutions and DeFi protocols.
- Centralization Tradeoff: While USDC’s design ensures stability and compliance, it is centrally managed by Circle, which retains upgrade and blacklist privileges.
- DeFi Systemic Role: USDC’s dominance in DeFi and as a bridge asset means its stability is critical to the broader crypto ecosystem. Events like the March 2023 depeg highlighted systemic risks and the need for robust risk management in DeFi protocols.
- No Native Tokenomics Complexity: Unlike many crypto tokens, USDC’s economics are straightforward, with no emissions, vesting, or protocol-level incentives—its value proposition is stability and liquidity.
Conclusion
USDC’s token economics are intentionally simple and transparent, designed to maximize trust, liquidity, and utility as a digital dollar. All supply is user-minted and fully backed, with no protocol-level incentives, lockups, or vesting. Its role as the backbone of DeFi and cross-chain activity underscores the importance of its robust, transparent, and compliant design.
Tokenomie pentru USDCoin (USDC): Indicatori cheie explicați și cazuri de utilizare
Înțelegerea tokenomiei pentru USDCoin (USDC) este esențială pentru analizarea valorii, sustenabilității și potențialului său pe termen lung.
Parametrii cheie și modul în care sunt calculați:
Ofertă totală:
Numărul maxim de tokenuri USDC care au fost sau vor fi create vreodată.
Ofertă aflată în circulație:
Numărul de tokenuri disponibile în prezent pe piață și în mâinile publicului.
Ofertă maximă:
Limita maximă a numărului total de tokenuri USDC care pot exista.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculat ca preț curent × ofertă maximă, oferind o proiecție a capitalizării totale a pieței dacă toate tokenurile sunt în circulație.
Rata inflației:
Reflectă cât de repede sunt introduse tokenuri noi, afectând raritatea și mișcarea prețurilor pe termen lung.
De ce sunt acești indicatori importanți pentru traderi?
Ofertă mare aflată în circulație = lichiditate mai mare.
Ofertă maximă limitată + inflație scăzută = potențial de apreciere a prețurilor pe termen lung.
Distribuirea transparentă a tokenurilor = o mai mare încredere în proiect și un risc mai scăzut de control centralizat.
FDV ridicat cu capitalizare de piață curentă scăzută = posibile semnale de supraevaluare.
Acum că ați înțeles tokenomia pentru USDC, explorează prețul în direct al tokenului USDC!
Declinarea responsabilității

Datele tokenomice de pe această pagină provin din surse terțe. MEXC nu garantează acuratețea acestora. Efectuează cercetări amănunțite înainte de a investi.
