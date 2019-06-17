Tokenomie pentru Algorand (ALGO)
Informații despre Algorand (ALGO)
Algorand is a public, permissionless, pure proof of stake blockchain that ensures full participation, protection and speed within a truly decentralized network. Algorand removes technical barriers that have undermined mainstream blockchain adoption: decentralization, scale, and security. Algorand is built by a team with deep roots in academic theory and science, led by Turing award winner Silvio Micali who has dedicated his career to pioneering research in the field of cryptography.
Tokenomie și analiză de preț pentru Algorand (ALGO)
Explorează datele de preț și tokenomice cheie pentru Algorand (ALGO), inclusiv capitalizarea de piață, detaliile privind oferta, FDV și istoricul de preț. Înțelege dintr-o privire valoarea actuală a tokenului și poziția sa pe piață.
Structura în profunzime a tokenului Algorand (ALGO)
Explorează în amănunt modul în care sunt emise, alocate și deblocate tokenuri ALGO. Această secțiune evidențiază aspectele cheie ale structurii economice a jetoanelor: utilitatea, stimulentele și dobândirea.
Overview
Algorand’s native token, ALGO, is central to the protocol’s operation, governance, and incentive structure. The token economics are designed to support decentralization, incentivize participation, and fund ecosystem growth, with mechanisms evolving over time to adapt to community and market needs.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Maximum Supply: 10 billion ALGO.
- Initial Mint: All tokens were minted at genesis; there is no ongoing inflation.
- Distribution: Tokens are distributed through a combination of ecosystem incentives, governance rewards, and allocations to the Algorand Foundation and Algorand, Inc.
2. Allocation Mechanism
Initial and Ongoing Allocations
|Allocation Category
|Initial Allocation (ALGO)
|% of Max Supply
|Vesting/Unlocking Details
|Algorand, Inc.
|2,000,000,000
|20%
|Subject to vesting
|Algorand Foundation
|500,000,000
|5%
|Subject to vesting
|Community Incentives
|6,200,000,000
|62%
|Distributed via incentives, rewards, etc.
|Participation Rewards (Past)
|2,500,000,000
|25%
|Vesting over ~10 years (2019–2028)
|Relay Nodes
|2,500,000,000
|25%
|Vesting per EIP-11252019AF
|Contingent Incentives
|1,200,000,000
|12%
|Vesting per EIP-11252019AF
|Ecosystem Support
|1,250,000,000
|12.5%
|Locked, distributed over 10 years
Note: Some categories overlap in function and timing; allocations have evolved, and current values may differ from initial plans.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
Primary Uses of ALGO
- Transaction Fees: ALGO is required to pay network transaction fees (minimum 0.001 ALGO per transaction).
- Consensus Participation: ALGO is used in the Pure Proof-of-Stake (PPoS) consensus, where holders can participate in block validation.
- Governance: ALGO holders can commit tokens to governance cycles (3 months each) to vote on protocol proposals and receive rewards.
- DeFi and Ecosystem: ALGO is used in DeFi protocols, liquidity mining, and as collateral in various dApps.
Incentive Programs
- Governance Rewards (Current):
- Users commit ALGO for 3-month cycles, vote on proposals, and receive rewards.
- Rewards are proportional to the amount staked and participation in voting.
- Sourced from a dedicated pool (~1.75 billion ALGO, ~17.5% of supply).
- Historical APY: 10.02%–14.05% (variable by cycle).
- Staking Rewards (2024 Onward):
- Real-time block rewards for validators, paid without slashing or lockups.
- No punitive measures; rewards are distributed to those proposing blocks.
- Past Programs:
- Participation Rewards: Automatic rewards for holding ALGO in eligible wallets (replaced by governance in 2022).
- Liquidity Mining: Short-term programs (e.g., Algofi partnership) to incentivize DeFi activity.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Governance Locking: ALGO committed to governance must remain above the committed balance for the full 3-month cycle to earn rewards.
- No Protocol-Level Locking for Staking: Staking for consensus does not require tokens to be locked or delegated.
- xGov Program: Extended governance with 12-month terms, requiring continued participation and vote allocation; failure to fulfill duties results in forfeiture of deposits.
5. Unlocking Time and Vesting
Participation Rewards Vesting Example
|Allocation Recipient
|Unlock Start
|Unlock End
|Amount Unlocked (ALGO)
|% of Total Allocation
|% Unlock Completed
|Participation Rewards
|2019-06-16
|2028-06-16
|527,395 (per event)
|0.01%
|99.99%+ (ongoing)
- Participation Rewards are vesting linearly over ~10 years (2019–2028), with regular unlocks.
- Ecosystem Support: 12.5% of supply, locked and distributed over 10 years at ~10% per year.
- Relay Nodes & Contingent Incentives: Vesting schedules detailed in EIP-11252019AF.
6. Token Distribution and Concentration
- Top 10 Addresses: Hold ~21.5% of total supply.
- Major Holders: Include Binance (exchange wallets), Algorand Foundation (ecosystem and governance), and other institutional or protocol-related addresses.
7. Summary Table: Algorand Tokenomics
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|10B ALGO minted at genesis; no ongoing inflation
|Allocation
|Foundation, Inc., Community Incentives, Rewards, Ecosystem Support, Relay Nodes, etc.
|Usage
|Fees, consensus, governance, DeFi, dApps
|Incentives
|Governance rewards (3-month cycles), real-time staking rewards, past liquidity mining
|Locking
|Governance: 3-month commitment; xGov: 12-month term; no lock for consensus participation
|Unlocking
|Linear vesting for rewards and ecosystem support; most major unlocks end by 2028–2029
|Distribution
|Top 10 addresses hold ~21.5%; major holders are exchanges and the Foundation
8. Recent Trends and Ecosystem Context
- DeFi TVL: Peaked at ~$268M in Q1 2024, with Folks Finance consistently dominating TVL share. TVL has since declined, reflecting broader market trends and protocol-specific events.
- Ecosystem Growth: Despite TVL fluctuations, Algorand continues to see adoption in real-world use cases, partnerships, and protocol upgrades.
- Governance Evolution: The xGov program and ARC proposal process aim to further decentralize and diversify protocol development and community engagement.
9. References and Further Reading
- Algorand Foundation Governance Portal
- Algorand Staking Rewards
- Algorand Developer Portal
- Algo Explorer (for address and unlock details)
- Algorand Forum
10. Key Takeaways
- Algorand’s tokenomics are designed for long-term sustainability, decentralization, and active community participation.
- The transition from automatic participation rewards to active governance rewards marks a shift toward more engaged and accountable tokenholder involvement.
- Vesting and unlocking schedules are transparent, with most major allocations set to be fully unlocked by 2028–2029.
- The ecosystem is robust, with a diverse set of DeFi protocols, though TVL is concentrated in a few leading projects.
For the most up-to-date details on allocations, vesting, and governance, consult the Algorand Foundation and official documentation.
Tokenomie pentru Algorand (ALGO): Indicatori cheie explicați și cazuri de utilizare
Înțelegerea tokenomiei pentru Algorand (ALGO) este esențială pentru analizarea valorii, sustenabilității și potențialului său pe termen lung.
Parametrii cheie și modul în care sunt calculați:
Ofertă totală:
Numărul maxim de tokenuri ALGO care au fost sau vor fi create vreodată.
Ofertă aflată în circulație:
Numărul de tokenuri disponibile în prezent pe piață și în mâinile publicului.
Ofertă maximă:
Limita maximă a numărului total de tokenuri ALGO care pot exista.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculat ca preț curent × ofertă maximă, oferind o proiecție a capitalizării totale a pieței dacă toate tokenurile sunt în circulație.
Rata inflației:
Reflectă cât de repede sunt introduse tokenuri noi, afectând raritatea și mișcarea prețurilor pe termen lung.
De ce sunt acești indicatori importanți pentru traderi?
Ofertă mare aflată în circulație = lichiditate mai mare.
Ofertă maximă limitată + inflație scăzută = potențial de apreciere a prețurilor pe termen lung.
Distribuirea transparentă a tokenurilor = o mai mare încredere în proiect și un risc mai scăzut de control centralizat.
FDV ridicat cu capitalizare de piață curentă scăzută = posibile semnale de supraevaluare.
Acum că ați înțeles tokenomia pentru ALGO, explorează prețul în direct al tokenului ALGO!
Cum se cumpără ALGO
Te interesează să adaugi Algorand (ALGO) în portofelul tău? MEXC acceptă diverse metode de cumpărare pentru ALGO, inclusiv carduri bancare, transferuri bancare și tranzacționare P2P. Fie că ești trader începător sau profesionist, MEXC face ca achiziționarea de criptomonede să fie ușoară și sigură.
Istoric de preț pentru Algorand (ALGO)
Analiza istoricului de preț pentru ALGO ajută utilizatorii să înțeleagă mișcările anterioare ale pieței, nivelurile cheie de suport/rezistență și modelele de volatilitate. Fie că urmărești maximele dintotdeauna sau identifici tendințele, datele istorice sunt o parte esențială a predicției prețurilor și a analizei tehnice.
Predicție de preț pentru ALGO
Vrei să știi încotro s-ar putea îndrepta ALGO? Pagina noastră de predicție de preț pentru ALGO combină sentimentul pieței, tendințele istorice și indicatorii tehnici pentru a oferi o perspectivă de viitor.
De ce ar trebui să alegi MEXC?
MEXC este una dintre cele mai importante burse de criptomonede din lume, în care au încredere milioane de utilizatori din întreaga lume. Fie că ești utilizator începător sau profesionist, MEXC este cea mai ușoară cale către cripto.
Declinarea responsabilității
Datele tokenomice de pe această pagină provin din surse terțe. MEXC nu garantează acuratețea acestora. Efectuează cercetări amănunțite înainte de a investi.
Cumpără Algorand (ALGO)
Sumă
1 ALGO = 0.2044 USD