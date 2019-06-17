ALGO

Algorand is a public, permissionless, pure proof of stake blockchain that ensures full participation, protection and speed within a truly decentralized network. Algorand removes technical barriers that have undermined mainstream blockchain adoption: decentralization, scale, and security. Algorand is built by a team with deep roots in academic theory and science, led by Turing award winner Silvio Micali who has dedicated his career to pioneering research in the field of cryptography.

NumeALGO

PozițieNo.53

Capitalizare de piață$0.00

Capitalizare de piață complet diluată$0.00

Cotă de piață0.0005%

Volum de tranzacționare/capitalizare de piață (24 h)1.06%

Ofertă află în circulație8,609,402,848.992004

Ofertă maximă10,000,000,000

Ofertă totală10,000,000,000

Rată de circulație0.8609%

Data emiterii2019-06-17 00:00:00

Prețul la care activul a fost emis pentru prima dată0.05 USDT

Maxim dintotdeauna3.28017860614,2019-06-21

Cel mai mic preț0.08761089660746404,2023-09-11

Lanț de blocuri publicALGO

