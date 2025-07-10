Preço de Akash Network (AKT)
Akash Network (AKT) está sendo negociado no momento a 1.1 USD com uma capitalização de mercado de $ 298.82M USD. O preço de AKT para USD é atualizado em tempo real.
Receba atualizações em tempo real do preço de AKT para USD na MEXC. Mantenha-se informado com os dados mais recentes e análises de mercado. Isso é essencial para tomar decisões inteligentes de negociação no mercado de criptomoedas, que é dinâmico e rápido. A MEXC é a sua plataforma ideal para obter informações precisas sobre o preço de AKT.
Durante o dia de hoje, a variação do preço de Akash Network em USD foi de $ +0.030847.
Nos últimos 30 dias, a variação do preço de Akash Network em USD foi de $ -0.1625754900.
Nos últimos 60 dias, a variação do preço de Akash Network em USD foi de $ -0.4342748300.
Nos últimos 90 dias, a variação do preço de Akash Network em USD foi de $ +0.1224215977596931.
|Período
|Variação (USD)
|Variação (%)
|Hoje
|$ +0.030847
|+2.88%
|30 dias
|$ -0.1625754900
|-14.77%
|60 dias
|$ -0.4342748300
|-39.47%
|90 dias
|$ +0.1224215977596931
|+12.52%
Descubra a análise de preço mais recente de Akash Network: Mínima e máxima em 24h, ATH (Máxima histórica) e variações diárias:
+0.02%
+2.88%
+4.30%
Explore as estatísticas de mercado: capitalização de mercado, volume de negociação em 24h e oferta:
What is Akash Network? Akash Network is spearheading a paradigm shift in cloud computing, disrupting conventional cloud services, and pioneering a revolution in access to essential cloud resources. Leveraging the power of blockchain technology, Akash Network has developed an open-source, decentralized, marketplace for cloud computing, offering an unprecedented level of speed, efficiency, and affordability. This innovation is set to transform the way users perceive and utilize cloud services. What are the key features of Akash Network? Decentralized Cloud Computing: Akash Network, built on a blockchain-based framework, eliminates dependence on centralized cloud providers, offering superior security, transparency for users' data and transactions, and enhanced scalability. Permissionless Marketplace: By offering an open marketplace, Akash Network allows anyone with computational resources to become a cloud provider. Users can lease out their unused computing capacities, fostering competition and driving down prices. Flexible and Secure: With Akash, developers can effortlessly deploy applications and workloads. Moreover, the platform offers high security by using the native AKT token to ensure the integrity and authenticity of transactions on the network. Staking and Incentive Mechanism: Holders of the AKT token can participate in the network by staking their tokens. This not only helps secure the network but also earns them rewards. Interoperable Ecosystem: Akash Network is designed to be blockchain agnostic and is built on the Cosmos SDK, allowing for easy integration with other blockchain networks and fostering cross-chain collaborations. Eco-friendly: Compared to traditional cloud services, Akash Network is more energy-efficient. The network's consensus mechanism is based on Proof-of-Stake, which is considered to be more environmentally friendly than Proof-of-Work used by many other blockchain networks. How does GPU Marketplace benefit AI Hosting? One of the unique offerings of Akash Network is its GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) marketplace, which proves to be a game-changer for AI hosting. Leveraging its decentralized cloud, Akash Network provides a platform where individuals and businesses can rent out their idle GPU resources to those in need, particularly AI developers and researchers. Here’s why this is a groundbreaking feature: Cost-Effectiveness: Traditional cloud services are expensive, especially when renting GPUs for AI processing. Akash Network's open marketplace fosters competition, driving down the costs of GPU rentals and making it more affordable for AI researchers and developers. Scalability and Performance: With access to a decentralized pool of GPU resources, AI developers can easily scale their operations and computational power without the constraints of traditional cloud infrastructure. This translates to faster training and deployment of AI models. Security and Privacy: AI applications require processing sensitive data. Akash Network’s blockchain-based framework ensures that data is handled securely and transparently without the vulnerabilities of centralized systems. Democratizing AI: By lowering the barriers to entry in terms of cost and accessibility to GPU resources, Akash Network empowers a wider range of individuals and organizations, even at the early stage, to participate in AI development and hosting, contributing to innovation and technological advancement. Eco-Friendly Resource Utilization: By efficiently utilizing idle GPU resources through its marketplace, Akash Network dramatically minimizes environmental impact, in stark contrast to the significant ecological footprint associated with constructing and maintaining dedicated data centers. Akash Network's maximized resource efficiency enables it to play a pivotal role in promoting innovation, sustainability, and reducing carbon footprints. Global Accessibility: Akash Network’s global marketplace ensures that AI developers and researchers worldwide have equal access to GPU resources, irrespective of their geographical location. By providing an efficient, secure, and cost-effective alternative for AI hosting through its GPU marketplace, Akash Network is not only revolutionizing cloud computing but also making a substantial impact on the rapidly growing field of artificial intelligence. What is AKT Token? AKT is the native cryptocurrency token of Akash Network. It is integral for securing the network, executing transactions and contracts, and incentivizing community participation through staking and rewards. As the ecosystem grows, AKT is anticipated to play an increasingly vital role in enabling and securing decentralized cloud services. The AKT 2.0 proposal introduces Take Rate and Provider Incentives to kick-start growth. Join the discussion for updates. What are the prospects for Akash? Akash Network is at the forefront of a paradigm shift in cloud computing. With its decentralized nature, coupled with a growing demand for secure, open, and affordable cloud solutions, Akash Network is well-positioned to become a pivotal player in the cloud computing industry. The ongoing developments and partnerships are expected to contribute significantly to its adoption and utility in the near future. Join Akash Network to be part of this groundbreaking venture in reshaping the cloud computing landscape! Please note: This is not financial advice. It’s always recommended to conduct your own research before making any investments.
A MEXC é a principal exchange de criptomoedas, confiável por mais de 10 milhões de usuários em todo o mundo. É conhecida por oferecer a maior seleção de tokens, listar novos tokens com mais rapidez e ter as menores taxas de negociação do mercado. Junte-se à MEXC agora e experimente liquidez de primeira linha e as taxas mais competitivas do mercado!
Compreender a tokenomics de Akash Network (AKT) pode oferecer uma visão mais profunda sobre seu valor de longo prazo e potencial de crescimento. Desde a forma como os tokens são distribuídos até como o fornecimento é gerido, a tokenomics revela a estrutura central da economia de um projeto. Saiba mais sobre a extensa tokenomics do token AKT agora!
Os preços de criptomoedas estão sujeitos a altos riscos de mercado e volatilidade de preços. Deve-se investir em projetos e produtos com os quais está familiarizado e onde entende os riscos envolvidos. Deve-se considerar cuidadosamente a sua experiência de investimento, situação financeira, objetivos de investimento e tolerância ao risco e consultar um assessor financeiro independente antes de fazer qualquer investimento. Este material não deve ser interpretado como aconselhamento financeiro. O desempenho passado não é um indicador confiável do desempenho futuro. O valor do seu investimento pode ir tanto para baixo quanto para cima, e talvez não recupere o montante investido. Você é o único responsável por suas decisões de investimento. A MEXC não se responsabiliza por quaisquer perdas que possa incorrer. Para maiores informações, consulte os nossos Termos de Uso e Aviso de Risco. Observe também que os dados relativos à criptomoedas acima mencionada aqui apresentados (como o seu preço atual ao vivo) são baseados em fontes de terceiros. Elas são apresentadas a você "como estão" e somente para fins informativos, sem representação ou garantia de qualquer tipo. Os links fornecidos para sites de terceiros também não estão sob o controle da MEXC. A MEXC não é responsável pela confiabilidade e precisão de tais sites de terceiros e o seu conteúdo.
|1 AKT para VND
₫28,946.5
|1 AKT para AUD
A$1.683
|1 AKT para GBP
￡0.803
|1 AKT para EUR
€0.935
|1 AKT para USD
$1.1
|1 AKT para MYR
RM4.675
|1 AKT para TRY
₺44.044
|1 AKT para JPY
¥160.6
|1 AKT para RUB
₽85.877
|1 AKT para INR
₹94.281
|1 AKT para IDR
Rp17,741.933
|1 AKT para KRW
₩1,513.061
|1 AKT para PHP
₱62.282
|1 AKT para EGP
￡E.54.571
|1 AKT para BRL
R$5.995
|1 AKT para CAD
C$1.496
|1 AKT para BDT
৳134.079
|1 AKT para NGN
₦1,684.529
|1 AKT para UAH
₴45.969
|1 AKT para VES
Bs123.2
|1 AKT para CLP
$1,043.9
|1 AKT para PKR
Rs312.675
|1 AKT para KZT
₸572.022
|1 AKT para THB
฿35.937
|1 AKT para TWD
NT$32.12
|1 AKT para AED
د.إ4.037
|1 AKT para CHF
Fr0.869
|1 AKT para HKD
HK$8.624
|1 AKT para MAD
.د.م9.9
|1 AKT para MXN
$20.449
|1 AKT para PLN
zł3.982
|1 AKT para RON
лв4.763
|1 AKT para SEK
kr10.472
|1 AKT para BGN
лв1.837
|1 AKT para HUF
Ft375.551
|1 AKT para CZK
Kč23.166
|1 AKT para KWD
د.ك0.3355
|1 AKT para ILS
₪3.652