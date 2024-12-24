zKML Price (ZKML)
The live price of zKML (ZKML) today is 0.325256 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 31.64M USD. ZKML to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key zKML Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 140.78K USD
- zKML price change within the day is -4.76%
- It has a circulating supply of 96.43M USD
Get real-time price updates of the ZKML to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ZKML price information.
During today, the price change of zKML to USD was $ -0.0162636095845798.
In the past 30 days, the price change of zKML to USD was $ +0.0689800322.
In the past 60 days, the price change of zKML to USD was $ +0.4504403341.
In the past 90 days, the price change of zKML to USD was $ +0.1050718686483994.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0162636095845798
|-4.76%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0689800322
|+21.21%
|60 Days
|$ +0.4504403341
|+138.49%
|90 Days
|$ +0.1050718686483994
|+47.72%
Discover the latest price analysis of zKML: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.15%
-4.76%
-36.25%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
zKML is a groundbreaking crypto project revolutionizing digital privacy and security through innovative solutions. At its core, zKML prioritizes user privacy and security, offering cutting-edge technologies to safeguard digital interactions. Our flagship offerings include the zKOS operating system and Mobile-zKOS, designed to ensure secure communication on both desktop and mobile devices. Core Principles: At zKML, we adhere to stringent principles centered around user privacy and security. Our core values include: Privacy First: We believe in empowering users with complete control over their digital footprint, ensuring that their personal information remains confidential and secure. Security by Design: Our solutions are meticulously crafted to provide robust security measures, safeguarding users against digital threats and vulnerabilities. Innovation: We continuously push the boundaries of technology, leveraging advanced cryptographic techniques to deliver state-of-the-art solutions.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ZKML to AUD
A$0.51715704
|1 ZKML to GBP
￡0.25695224
|1 ZKML to EUR
€0.31224576
|1 ZKML to USD
$0.325256
|1 ZKML to MYR
RM1.46039944
|1 ZKML to TRY
₺11.45551632
|1 ZKML to JPY
¥51.0977176
|1 ZKML to RUB
₽32.92241232
|1 ZKML to INR
₹27.68253816
|1 ZKML to IDR
Rp5,246.06378168
|1 ZKML to PHP
₱19.0437388
|1 ZKML to EGP
￡E.16.61407648
|1 ZKML to BRL
R$2.01333464
|1 ZKML to CAD
C$0.46511608
|1 ZKML to BDT
৳38.91362784
|1 ZKML to NGN
₦503.48978288
|1 ZKML to UAH
₴13.68677248
|1 ZKML to VES
Bs16.588056
|1 ZKML to PKR
Rs90.72690864
|1 ZKML to KZT
₸169.84543064
|1 ZKML to THB
฿11.14652312
|1 ZKML to TWD
NT$10.6358712
|1 ZKML to CHF
Fr0.28947784
|1 ZKML to HKD
HK$2.52398656
|1 ZKML to MAD
.د.م3.27532792