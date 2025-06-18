Zereus AI Price (ZEREUS)
The live price of Zereus AI (ZEREUS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 87.03K USD. ZEREUS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Zereus AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Zereus AI price change within the day is -17.08%
- It has a circulating supply of 1000.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the ZEREUS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ZEREUS price information.
During today, the price change of Zereus AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Zereus AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Zereus AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Zereus AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-17.08%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Zereus AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.05%
-17.08%
-39.63%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Zereus is an AI-powered crypto trading platform that combines real-time market intelligence with seamless cross-chain execution, powered by our in-house AI Quant that has generated $100,000+ realised user gains within first month of BETA. Launched on @believecoin & @launchcoin platform following the recent rise in the meta. Platform is currently paywalled with a 2.5 sol per month subscription fees, which will be changed later to token - sol subscription
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Zereus AI (ZEREUS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about ZEREUS token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ZEREUS to VND
₫--
|1 ZEREUS to AUD
A$--
|1 ZEREUS to GBP
￡--
|1 ZEREUS to EUR
€--
|1 ZEREUS to USD
$--
|1 ZEREUS to MYR
RM--
|1 ZEREUS to TRY
₺--
|1 ZEREUS to JPY
¥--
|1 ZEREUS to RUB
₽--
|1 ZEREUS to INR
₹--
|1 ZEREUS to IDR
Rp--
|1 ZEREUS to KRW
₩--
|1 ZEREUS to PHP
₱--
|1 ZEREUS to EGP
￡E.--
|1 ZEREUS to BRL
R$--
|1 ZEREUS to CAD
C$--
|1 ZEREUS to BDT
৳--
|1 ZEREUS to NGN
₦--
|1 ZEREUS to UAH
₴--
|1 ZEREUS to VES
Bs--
|1 ZEREUS to PKR
Rs--
|1 ZEREUS to KZT
₸--
|1 ZEREUS to THB
฿--
|1 ZEREUS to TWD
NT$--
|1 ZEREUS to AED
د.إ--
|1 ZEREUS to CHF
Fr--
|1 ZEREUS to HKD
HK$--
|1 ZEREUS to MAD
.د.م--
|1 ZEREUS to MXN
$--