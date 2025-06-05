ZenMemory AI Price (ZMEN)
The live price of ZenMemory AI (ZMEN) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.77K USD. ZMEN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ZenMemory AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- ZenMemory AI price change within the day is -0.30%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the ZMEN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ZMEN price information.
During today, the price change of ZenMemory AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ZenMemory AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ZenMemory AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ZenMemory AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.30%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-22.02%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ZenMemory AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.30%
-14.03%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ZenMemory is an AI memory infrastructure powered by the Model Context Protocol (MCP). It enables any AI system to store, retrieve, and share contextual memory securely and transparently. Every meaningful moment you share is transformed into a structured, tokenized memory block. Instead of extracting value from users, ZenMemory rewards them. Turning memories into a sustainable source of ownership and income.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ZMEN to VND
₫--
|1 ZMEN to AUD
A$--
|1 ZMEN to GBP
￡--
|1 ZMEN to EUR
€--
|1 ZMEN to USD
$--
|1 ZMEN to MYR
RM--
|1 ZMEN to TRY
₺--
|1 ZMEN to JPY
¥--
|1 ZMEN to RUB
₽--
|1 ZMEN to INR
₹--
|1 ZMEN to IDR
Rp--
|1 ZMEN to KRW
₩--
|1 ZMEN to PHP
₱--
|1 ZMEN to EGP
￡E.--
|1 ZMEN to BRL
R$--
|1 ZMEN to CAD
C$--
|1 ZMEN to BDT
৳--
|1 ZMEN to NGN
₦--
|1 ZMEN to UAH
₴--
|1 ZMEN to VES
Bs--
|1 ZMEN to PKR
Rs--
|1 ZMEN to KZT
₸--
|1 ZMEN to THB
฿--
|1 ZMEN to TWD
NT$--
|1 ZMEN to AED
د.إ--
|1 ZMEN to CHF
Fr--
|1 ZMEN to HKD
HK$--
|1 ZMEN to MAD
.د.م--
|1 ZMEN to MXN
$--