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The live Yield Optimizer USD Edge price today is 1.012 USD.YOUSDEDGE market cap is 72,567 USD. Track real-time YOUSDEDGE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!The live Yield Optimizer USD Edge price today is 1.012 USD.YOUSDEDGE market cap is 72,567 USD. Track real-time YOUSDEDGE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more!

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Yield Optimizer USD Edge Logo

Yield Optimizer USD Edge Price (YOUSDEDGE)

Unlisted

1 YOUSDEDGE to USD Live Price:

$1.012
$1.012$1.012
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Yield Optimizer USD Edge (YOUSDEDGE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-26 17:20:38 (UTC+8)

Yield Optimizer USD Edge Price Today

The live Yield Optimizer USD Edge (YOUSDEDGE) price today is $ 1.012, with a 0.01% change over the past 24 hours. The current YOUSDEDGE to USD conversion rate is $ 1.012 per YOUSDEDGE.

Yield Optimizer USD Edge currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 72,567, with a circulating supply of 71.68K YOUSDEDGE. During the last 24 hours, YOUSDEDGE traded between $ 1.012 (low) and $ 1.012 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 1.012, while the all-time low was $ 1.006.

In short-term performance, YOUSDEDGE moved -- in the last hour and +0.11% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 0.00.

Yield Optimizer USD Edge (YOUSDEDGE) Market Information

$ 72.57K
$ 72.57K$ 72.57K

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 72.57K
$ 72.57K$ 72.57K

71.68K
71.68K 71.68K

71,684.557302
71,684.557302 71,684.557302

The current Market Cap of Yield Optimizer USD Edge is $ 72.57K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 0.00. The circulating supply of YOUSDEDGE is 71.68K, with a total supply of 71684.557302. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 72.57K.

Yield Optimizer USD Edge Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 1.012
$ 1.012$ 1.012
24H Low
$ 1.012
$ 1.012$ 1.012
24H High

$ 1.012
$ 1.012$ 1.012

$ 1.012
$ 1.012$ 1.012

$ 1.012
$ 1.012$ 1.012

$ 1.006
$ 1.006$ 1.006

--

+0.01%

+0.11%

+0.11%

Price Prediction for Yield Optimizer USD Edge

Yield Optimizer USD Edge (YOUSDEDGE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of YOUSDEDGE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Yield Optimizer USD Edge (YOUSDEDGE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Yield Optimizer USD Edge could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Yield Optimizer USD Edge will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for YOUSDEDGE price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Yield Optimizer USD Edge Price Prediction.

What is Yield Optimizer USD Edge (YOUSDEDGE)

Set it and forget it. YO is your secure multi-chain yield optimizer, continuously rebalancing to deliver the best risk-adjusted yield in DeFi. YO tracks the best yield across DeFi protocols and chains so your assets are always in the right place. yoUSD Edge optimizes yield for a portfolio of moderate risk DeFi positions across chains, using Exponential.fi's trusted risk ratings. yoUSD Edge is a competitive option for higher nominal yields while benefiting from diversification.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Yield Optimizer USD Edge (YOUSDEDGE) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Category :

Decentralized Finance (DeFi)Ethereum Ecosystem

About Yield Optimizer USD Edge

What is the real-time price of Yield Optimizer USD Edge today?

The live price of Yield Optimizer USD Edge stands at $1.012, moving 0.01% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for YOUSDEDGE?

YOUSDEDGE has traded between $1.012 and $1.012, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is Yield Optimizer USD Edge showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is YOUSDEDGE currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests YOUSDEDGE is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of Yield Optimizer USD Edge?

With a market cap of $72567, Yield Optimizer USD Edge is ranked #5773, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has YOUSDEDGE seen recently?

The token generated $-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does Yield Optimizer USD Edge compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is $1.012, while the ATL is $1.006, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence YOUSDEDGE's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (71684.557302 tokens), category performance within Decentralized Finance (DeFi),Ethereum Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Yield Optimizer USD Edge

Page last updated: 2026-08-26 17:20:38 (UTC+8)

Yield Optimizer USD Edge (YOUSDEDGE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

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