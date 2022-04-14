Yeet (YEET) Information

Yeet is one of the most prominent brands in the Berachain ecosystem and home to the most Yeetarded movements and products, including the Yeetard NFTs.

There are 3 different core products:

Yeet Game: This is the flagship product, and is a mix of DeFi and onchain gaming which has created a game in which players can play and win $BERA and get $YEET prizes just for playing YeetBonds: An open marketplace for OTC sales where users can buy their favorite Berachain ecosystem tokens at a discount to market price. This is a collaboration with Bond Protocol, formerly known as OlympusPro Vault: A yield product that farms liquidity and compounds rewards in a complex high yield DeFi yield farming strategy, but made simple and Yeetard-friendly for users

$YEET staking: Staking $YEET entitles users to receive revenue generated from the suite of Yeet’s products. This revenue is generated in $BERA and stablecoins, not in $YEET. In addition, all earned rewards are automatically farmed in the vault on behalf of users so that their rewards are also earning yield. These rewards may be claimed at any time.