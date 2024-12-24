xSUSHI Logo

xSUSHI Price (XSUSHI)

USD

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) Live Price Chart

$2.1
$2.1$2.1
-2.10%(1D)

Price of xSUSHI (XSUSHI) Today

The live price of xSUSHI (XSUSHI) today is 2.1 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 33.40M USD. XSUSHI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key xSUSHI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 10.73K USD
- xSUSHI price change within the day is -2.49%
- It has a circulating supply of 15.86M USD

Get real-time price updates of the XSUSHI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XSUSHI price information.

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) Price Performance in USD

During today, the price change of xSUSHI to USD was $ -0.053597517679629.
In the past 30 days, the price change of xSUSHI to USD was $ +0.5304873000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of xSUSHI to USD was $ +2.0050365300.
In the past 90 days, the price change of xSUSHI to USD was $ +1.068067844763183.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.053597517679629-2.49%
30 Days$ +0.5304873000+25.26%
60 Days$ +2.0050365300+95.48%
90 Days$ +1.068067844763183+103.50%

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) Price Analysis

Discover the latest price analysis of xSUSHI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 2.03
$ 2.03$ 2.03

$ 2.19
$ 2.19$ 2.19

$ 26.33
$ 26.33$ 26.33

-1.33%

-2.49%

-31.09%

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 33.40M
$ 33.40M$ 33.40M

$ 10.73K
$ 10.73K$ 10.73K

15.86M
15.86M 15.86M

What is xSUSHI (XSUSHI)

xSUSHI is a token similar to our SushiSwap's Liquidity Provider tokens, that you receive in exchange for staking SUSHI tokens in the Sushibar. While holding the token, it will appreciate it value, as fees from our exchange platform are "served to the Sushibar". The xSUSHI token is always worth more than a regular SUSHI token.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) Resource

Official Website

People Also Ask: Other Questions About xSUSHI (XSUSHI)

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

XSUSHI to Local Currencies

1 XSUSHI to AUD
A$3.339
1 XSUSHI to GBP
1.659
1 XSUSHI to EUR
2.016
1 XSUSHI to USD
$2.1
1 XSUSHI to MYR
RM9.429
1 XSUSHI to TRY
73.962
1 XSUSHI to JPY
¥329.91
1 XSUSHI to RUB
212.562
1 XSUSHI to INR
178.731
1 XSUSHI to IDR
Rp33,870.963
1 XSUSHI to PHP
122.955
1 XSUSHI to EGP
￡E.107.268
1 XSUSHI to BRL
R$12.999
1 XSUSHI to CAD
C$3.003
1 XSUSHI to BDT
251.244
1 XSUSHI to NGN
3,250.758
1 XSUSHI to UAH
88.368
1 XSUSHI to VES
Bs107.1
1 XSUSHI to PKR
Rs585.774
1 XSUSHI to KZT
1,096.599
1 XSUSHI to THB
฿71.967
1 XSUSHI to TWD
NT$68.67
1 XSUSHI to CHF
Fr1.869
1 XSUSHI to HKD
HK$16.296
1 XSUSHI to MAD
.د.م21.147