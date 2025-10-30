Xian (XIAN) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00711821 $ 0.00711821 $ 0.00711821 24H Low $ 0.00728914 $ 0.00728914 $ 0.00728914 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00711821$ 0.00711821 $ 0.00711821 24H High $ 0.00728914$ 0.00728914 $ 0.00728914 All Time High $ 0.01054213$ 0.01054213 $ 0.01054213 Lowest Price $ 0.00287465$ 0.00287465 $ 0.00287465 Price Change (1H) -0.23% Price Change (1D) -2.13% Price Change (7D) +4.19% Price Change (7D) +4.19%

Xian (XIAN) real-time price is $0.00712865. Over the past 24 hours, XIAN traded between a low of $ 0.00711821 and a high of $ 0.00728914, showing active market volatility. XIAN's all-time high price is $ 0.01054213, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00287465.

In terms of short-term performance, XIAN has changed by -0.23% over the past hour, -2.13% over 24 hours, and +4.19% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Xian (XIAN) Market Information

Market Cap $ 123.21K$ 123.21K $ 123.21K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 791.40K$ 791.40K $ 791.40K Circulation Supply 17.30M 17.30M 17.30M Total Supply 111,109,835.0 111,109,835.0 111,109,835.0

The current Market Cap of Xian is $ 123.21K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of XIAN is 17.30M, with a total supply of 111109835.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 791.40K.