WuAI (WUAI) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0 24H Low $ 0 24H High $ 0 All Time High $ 0 Lowest Price $ 0 Price Change (1H) +3.31% Price Change (1D) +13.75% Price Change (7D) +123.60%

WuAI (WUAI) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, WUAI traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. WUAI's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, WUAI has changed by +3.31% over the past hour, +13.75% over 24 hours, and +123.60% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

WuAI (WUAI) Market Information

Market Cap $ 134.28K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 160.07K Circulation Supply 832.91M Total Supply 992,907,818.0421511

The current Market Cap of WuAI is $ 134.28K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WUAI is 832.91M, with a total supply of 992907818.0421511. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 160.07K.