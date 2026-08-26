Wrapped Neverland AUSD Price Today

The live Wrapped Neverland AUSD (WNAUSD) price today is $ 0.999904, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current WNAUSD to USD conversion rate is $ 0.999904 per WNAUSD.

Wrapped Neverland AUSD currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 1,234,671, with a circulating supply of 1.23M WNAUSD. During the last 24 hours, WNAUSD traded between $ 0.999664 (low) and $ 1.0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 2.22, while the all-time low was $ 0.935219.

In short-term performance, WNAUSD moved +0.00% in the last hour and -0.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.97M.

Wrapped Neverland AUSD (WNAUSD) Market Information

Market Cap $ 1.23M$ 1.23M $ 1.23M Volume (24H) $ 1.97M$ 1.97M $ 1.97M Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.23M$ 1.23M $ 1.23M Circulation Supply 1.23M 1.23M 1.23M Total Supply 1,234,780.933722 1,234,780.933722 1,234,780.933722

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Neverland AUSD is $ 1.23M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.97M. The circulating supply of WNAUSD is 1.23M, with a total supply of 1234780.933722. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.23M.