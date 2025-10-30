Wrapped Elephant (WELEPHANT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.00512314 24H High $ 0.00540864 All Time High $ 0.00642276 Lowest Price $ 0.00465357 Price Change (1H) +1.70% Price Change (1D) -0.33% Price Change (7D) +2.29%

Wrapped Elephant (WELEPHANT) real-time price is $0.00523665. Over the past 24 hours, WELEPHANT traded between a low of $ 0.00512314 and a high of $ 0.00540864, showing active market volatility. WELEPHANT's all-time high price is $ 0.00642276, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00465357.

In terms of short-term performance, WELEPHANT has changed by +1.70% over the past hour, -0.33% over 24 hours, and +2.29% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped Elephant (WELEPHANT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 168.05K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 168.05K Circulation Supply 32.08M Total Supply 32,077,903.36380668

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Elephant is $ 168.05K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WELEPHANT is 32.08M, with a total supply of 32077903.36380668. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 168.05K.