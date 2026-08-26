Wrapped Citrea Bitcoin Price Today

The live Wrapped Citrea Bitcoin (WCBTC) price today is $ 78,649, with a 1.41% change over the past 24 hours. The current WCBTC to USD conversion rate is $ 78,649 per WCBTC.

Wrapped Citrea Bitcoin currently ranks #- by market capitalization at $ 4,828,473, with a circulating supply of 61.38 WCBTC. During the last 24 hours, WCBTC traded between $ 77,580 (low) and $ 80,346 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 124,156, while the all-time low was $ 54,621.

In short-term performance, WCBTC moved +0.02% in the last hour and +21.82% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.52K.

Wrapped Citrea Bitcoin (WCBTC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 4.83M$ 4.83M $ 4.83M Volume (24H) $ 3.52K$ 3.52K $ 3.52K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 4.83M$ 4.83M $ 4.83M Circulation Supply 61.38 61.38 61.38 Total Supply 61.37929938825918 61.37929938825918 61.37929938825918

The current Market Cap of Wrapped Citrea Bitcoin is $ 4.83M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.52K. The circulating supply of WCBTC is 61.38, with a total supply of 61.37929938825918. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 4.83M.