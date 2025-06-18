Wrapped A7A5 Price (WA7A5)
The live price of Wrapped A7A5 (WA7A5) today is 0.01280663 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.79M USD. WA7A5 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Wrapped A7A5 Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Wrapped A7A5 price change within the day is +0.12%
- It has a circulating supply of 295.83M USD
Get real-time price updates of the WA7A5 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WA7A5 price information.
During today, the price change of Wrapped A7A5 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wrapped A7A5 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wrapped A7A5 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wrapped A7A5 to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.12%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Wrapped A7A5: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.03%
+0.12%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
wA7A5 is a wrapped version of A7A5. Since A7A5 is a rebasing token, and rebasing tokens are incompatible with some DeFi platforms like decentralized exchanges (DEXs) because their supply constantly changes, disrupting liquidity pools, we created wA7A5, that works without a rebasing mechanism, and it is compatible with DeFi platforms. A7A5 is a rouble-backed stablecoin, maintaining a 1:1 peg to the Russian Rouble. Fiat deposits in Roubles are held in top-tier banks with a correspondent network connected to Kyrgyz Republic and high overnight interest rates. A7A5 is committed to transparency: reserve reports are updated weekly, and independent firms conduct external audits quarterly ensuring full accountability and trust. A7A5 generates revenue from the interest earnings and automatically distributes 50% of this income to all token holders at a random time each day when funds are received in bank deposits. No action is required from token holders to receive these distributions - just hold tokens in the wallet. A7A5 leverages blockchain technology to provide users with direct exposure to the Russian Rouble. It enables various opportunities, including carry trade with other stablecoins and earning on providing liquidity on DeFi platforms such as Curve, Uniswap, and Convex. A7A5 is a stablecoin issued in Kyrgyzstan by the company Old Vector, fully compliant with Kyrgyz legislation on virtual asset service providers (VASP) enacted on January 21, 2022 - the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic “On Virtual Assets” No. 12. The token is regulated under the country’s comprehensive digital asset framework, operates under state supervision, and meets all requirements for fiat backing, regular independent audits, and investor protection.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 WA7A5 to VND
₫337.00646845
|1 WA7A5 to AUD
A$0.0195941439
|1 WA7A5 to GBP
￡0.0094769062
|1 WA7A5 to EUR
€0.0110137018
|1 WA7A5 to USD
$0.01280663
|1 WA7A5 to MYR
RM0.0543001112
|1 WA7A5 to TRY
₺0.5061180176
|1 WA7A5 to JPY
¥1.8559368196
|1 WA7A5 to RUB
₽1.0051923887
|1 WA7A5 to INR
₹1.1057244342
|1 WA7A5 to IDR
Rp209.9447205072
|1 WA7A5 to KRW
₩17.5432901718
|1 WA7A5 to PHP
₱0.7292095122
|1 WA7A5 to EGP
￡E.0.6422524945
|1 WA7A5 to BRL
R$0.0703083987
|1 WA7A5 to CAD
C$0.0174170168
|1 WA7A5 to BDT
৳1.5654824512
|1 WA7A5 to NGN
₦19.763191416
|1 WA7A5 to UAH
₴0.5318593439
|1 WA7A5 to VES
Bs1.30627626
|1 WA7A5 to PKR
Rs3.6278621464
|1 WA7A5 to KZT
₸6.6424147821
|1 WA7A5 to THB
฿0.4171119391
|1 WA7A5 to TWD
NT$0.3781797839
|1 WA7A5 to AED
د.إ0.0470003321
|1 WA7A5 to CHF
Fr0.0103733703
|1 WA7A5 to HKD
HK$0.1004039792
|1 WA7A5 to MAD
.د.م0.1166683993
|1 WA7A5 to MXN
$0.2430698374