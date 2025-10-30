Wrapped 0G (W0G) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 1.48 24H High $ 1.6 All Time High $ 3.31 Lowest Price $ 1.48 Price Change (1H) -0.68% Price Change (1D) -4.63% Price Change (7D) -16.76%

Wrapped 0G (W0G) real-time price is $1.51. Over the past 24 hours, W0G traded between a low of $ 1.48 and a high of $ 1.6, showing active market volatility. W0G's all-time high price is $ 3.31, while its all-time low price is $ 1.48.

In terms of short-term performance, W0G has changed by -0.68% over the past hour, -4.63% over 24 hours, and -16.76% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped 0G (W0G) Market Information

Market Cap $ 18.29M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 18.29M Circulation Supply 12.14M Total Supply 12,139,349.0

The current Market Cap of Wrapped 0G is $ 18.29M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of W0G is 12.14M, with a total supply of 12139349.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 18.29M.