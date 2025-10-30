WLF TOKEN (WLF) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.001824 24H High $ 0.00187122 All Time High $ 0.0021434 Lowest Price $ 0.000412 Price Change (1H) -0.00% Price Change (1D) -2.51% Price Change (7D) -6.07%

WLF TOKEN (WLF) real-time price is $0.00182418. Over the past 24 hours, WLF traded between a low of $ 0.001824 and a high of $ 0.00187122, showing active market volatility. WLF's all-time high price is $ 0.0021434, while its all-time low price is $ 0.000412.

In terms of short-term performance, WLF has changed by -0.00% over the past hour, -2.51% over 24 hours, and -6.07% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

WLF TOKEN (WLF) Market Information

Market Cap $ 5.11M Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 36.48M Circulation Supply 2.80B Total Supply 20,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of WLF TOKEN is $ 5.11M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WLF is 2.80B, with a total supply of 20000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 36.48M.