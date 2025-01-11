Wizard Cat Price (WIZARD)
The live price of Wizard Cat (WIZARD) today is 0.00002414 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 24.14K USD. WIZARD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Wizard Cat Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 198.97 USD
- Wizard Cat price change within the day is -0.88%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of Wizard Cat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wizard Cat to USD was $ -0.0000088156.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wizard Cat to USD was $ +0.0000036608.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wizard Cat to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.88%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000088156
|-36.51%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0000036608
|+15.17%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Wizard Cat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.56%
-0.88%
-8.66%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
In the enchanted world of Cryptonia, The Wizard Cat was no ordinary feline. Armed with a magical staff and an ancient spellbook, this mystical cat cast a viral spell on TikTok, capturing the hearts of millions overnight. Born from its viral fame, the “Wizard Cat” meme coin emerged, infused with the cat’s magical power. Holders of the coin are not just investors—they’re apprentices in the art of cryptic magic, wielding a piece of The Wizard Cat’s legendary sorcery. Now, with every transaction, a touch of magic spreads across the digital realm, building a community of wizards ready to turn the crypto world into their playground of enchantment.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 WIZARD to AUD
A$0.0000391068
|1 WIZARD to GBP
￡0.0000195534
|1 WIZARD to EUR
€0.0000234158
|1 WIZARD to USD
$0.00002414
|1 WIZARD to MYR
RM0.0001083886
|1 WIZARD to TRY
₺0.0008547974
|1 WIZARD to JPY
¥0.0038097748
|1 WIZARD to RUB
₽0.002456245
|1 WIZARD to INR
₹0.0020801438
|1 WIZARD to IDR
Rp0.3957376416
|1 WIZARD to PHP
₱0.0014165352
|1 WIZARD to EGP
￡E.0.001220277
|1 WIZARD to BRL
R$0.000147254
|1 WIZARD to CAD
C$0.0000347616
|1 WIZARD to BDT
৳0.0029445972
|1 WIZARD to NGN
₦0.0374261732
|1 WIZARD to UAH
₴0.0010206392
|1 WIZARD to VES
Bs0.00127942
|1 WIZARD to PKR
Rs0.0067222658
|1 WIZARD to KZT
₸0.012738678
|1 WIZARD to THB
฿0.0008374166
|1 WIZARD to TWD
NT$0.0007985512
|1 WIZARD to CHF
Fr0.0000219674
|1 WIZARD to HKD
HK$0.0001878092
|1 WIZARD to MAD
.د.م0.0002423656