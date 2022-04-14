Wizard Cat (WIZARD) Tokenomics
Wizard Cat (WIZARD) Information
In the enchanted world of Cryptonia, The Wizard Cat was no ordinary feline. Armed with a magical staff and an ancient spellbook, this mystical cat cast a viral spell on TikTok, capturing the hearts of millions overnight. Born from its viral fame, the “Wizard Cat” meme coin emerged, infused with the cat’s magical power. Holders of the coin are not just investors—they’re apprentices in the art of cryptic magic, wielding a piece of The Wizard Cat’s legendary sorcery. Now, with every transaction, a touch of magic spreads across the digital realm, building a community of wizards ready to turn the crypto world into their playground of enchantment.
Wizard Cat (WIZARD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Wizard Cat (WIZARD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Wizard Cat (WIZARD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Wizard Cat (WIZARD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of WIZARD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many WIZARD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
WIZARD Price Prediction
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.